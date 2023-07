The Fund primarily invests in the equity securities of foreign companies, including those in emerging markets, and is generally not limited by any particular capitalization, style or sector, and may invest in any foreign country. While the Fund is generally not limited within its equity universe, it currently intends to focus on investing in mid to large capitalization companies in a diversified group of sectors and foreign countries. The Fund may deviate from its current intention, including by focusing on particular capitalization sizes, styles, sectors and/or foreign countries. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities. “Assets” means net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks and depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), European Depositary Receipts (EDRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will typically hold between 40 and 50 securities. The adviser will generally seek to diversify the Fund’s portfolio by investing in issuers located in at least three foreign countries. However, the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in just one foreign country. An issuer of a security will be deemed to be located in a particular country if: (i) the principal trading market for the security is in such country, (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of such country or (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from such country or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in such country. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in any currency and will invest substantially in securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund may utilize currency forwards (including non-deliverable forwards) to manage currency exposures, where practical, for the purpose of risk management, including hedging non-dollar currency exposure back to the U.S. dollar. The Fund may also use exchanged-traded futures for the efficient management of cash flows. Investment Process: The adviser, utilizing the insights of its global sector specialists, seeks to identify companies that it believes are attractively valued relative to the long-term growth they can achieve. The adviser identifies these companies through internal research and by subjecting them to a disciplined set of growth, valuation and quality criteria. Companies that display attractive growth and valuation characteristics and for which the growth is believed to be sustainable will be considered candidates for purchase. Conversely, companies become candidates for sale if the expected growth is believed to be at risk or when valuations are no longer attractive. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors.