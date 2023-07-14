Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Hartford Multi-Asset Income Fund

mutual fund
ITTVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.66 -0.04 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (IHAYX) Primary A (ITTAX) C (HAFCX) Retirement (ITTRX) Retirement (ITTTX) Retirement (ITTSX) Inst (ITTIX) Other (ITTFX) Retirement (ITTVX)
ITTVX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Multi-Asset Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.66 -0.04 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (IHAYX) Primary A (ITTAX) C (HAFCX) Retirement (ITTRX) Retirement (ITTTX) Retirement (ITTSX) Inst (ITTIX) Other (ITTFX) Retirement (ITTVX)
ITTVX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Multi-Asset Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.66 -0.04 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (IHAYX) Primary A (ITTAX) C (HAFCX) Retirement (ITTRX) Retirement (ITTTX) Retirement (ITTSX) Inst (ITTIX) Other (ITTFX) Retirement (ITTVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Multi-Asset Income Fund

ITTVX | Fund

$18.66

$734 M

1.45%

$0.27

0.63%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.5%

Net Assets

$734 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Multi-Asset Income Fund

ITTVX | Fund

$18.66

$734 M

1.45%

$0.27

0.63%

ITTVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Multi-Asset Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Loren Moran

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing across a broad range of asset classes. Under normal circumstances, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, targets an allocation between 30% and 50% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities and 50% to 70% of the Fund’s net assets in fixed income securities and cash instruments. Allocation decisions within these bands will be made at the discretion of Wellington Management and will be based on its judgment of the market cycle, market risks, volatility, trends and valuations within each asset category and expected yield and total returns of each asset category. In seeking the Fund’s investment objective, Wellington Management seeks income exposure from various sources. To implement their investment ideas, the portfolio managers may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to active strategies managed by specialized investment teams at Wellington Management that invest the allocated assets in accordance with the Fund’s investment strategy. The Fund may trade securities actively.The equity portion of the Fund typically invests in common stocks and equity-linked notes. The equity portion of the Fund may invest in other types of equity securities including, but not limited to, depositary receipts, real estate-related securities, preferred stock, rights and warrants. The Fund may invest in equity securities of issuers with any market capitalization. The fixed income portion of the Fund may invest in various types of fixed income instruments including, but not limited to, U.S. Treasury bills, notes, and bonds; rated and unrated loan and debt obligations of corporations, including non-investment grade securities (also known as “junk bonds”) and loans and other debt obligations of corporations in default or bankruptcy; non-U.S. government and corporate securities, including emerging markets debt; convertible bonds; securitized debt (agency and non-agency), including securities acquired or sold in the TBA market; currencies; and hybrid high yield instruments, including zero coupon bonds, and units or other securities with hybrid equity characteristics. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund may invest in foreign securities and other instruments, including investments in issuers located in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in certain restricted securities, such as securities that are only eligible for resale pursuant to Rule 144A, and securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are issued pursuant to Regulation S.The Fund may buy and sell exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivative instruments, including interest rate, credit, index, and currency futures; currency, interest rate, total rate of return, and credit default swaps; currency, bond, and swap options; deliverable and non-deliverable currency forward contracts; bonds for forward settlement; options, including buying and selling puts and calls; and other derivative instruments for risk management purposes and otherwise in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective.
Read More

ITTVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ITTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -8.1% 18.8% 66.82%
1 Yr 1.5% -10.0% 54.2% 41.99%
3 Yr -2.4%* -6.7% 9.7% 57.55%
5 Yr -5.5%* -6.4% 6.1% 97.19%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.3% 5.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ITTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -35.0% 33.6% 33.64%
2021 -0.2% -5.9% 7.0% 77.05%
2020 0.9% -3.6% 12.1% 67.08%
2019 -0.7% -2.5% 5.1% 98.48%
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ITTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -11.0% 18.8% 65.91%
1 Yr 1.5% -10.0% 54.2% 40.63%
3 Yr -2.4%* -6.7% 9.7% 57.35%
5 Yr -4.1%* -6.4% 7.5% 94.10%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 6.0% 5.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ITTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -35.0% 33.6% 33.64%
2021 -0.2% -5.9% 14.7% 77.05%
2020 0.9% -3.6% 12.1% 67.08%
2019 -0.7% -2.5% 5.1% 98.48%
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ITTVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ITTVX Category Low Category High ITTVX % Rank
Net Assets 734 M 130 K 62.8 B 43.92%
Number of Holdings 1096 3 25236 15.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 79.2 M 125 K 11 B 81.78%
Weighting of Top 10 9.75% 6.3% 100.0% 98.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec21 Xcbt 20211221 16.25%
  2. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec21 Xcbt 20211221 16.25%
  3. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec21 Xcbt 20211221 16.25%
  4. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec21 Xcbt 20211221 16.25%
  5. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec21 Xcbt 20211221 16.25%
  6. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec21 Xcbt 20211221 16.25%
  7. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec21 Xcbt 20211221 16.25%
  8. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec21 Xcbt 20211221 16.25%
  9. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec21 Xcbt 20211221 16.25%
  10. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec21 Xcbt 20211221 16.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ITTVX % Rank
Bonds 		53.93% 11.31% 89.41% 49.55%
Stocks 		31.62% 3.48% 51.81% 77.50%
Cash 		7.58% -35.68% 69.40% 23.69%
Convertible Bonds 		4.18% 0.00% 71.77% 6.15%
Preferred Stocks 		2.69% 0.00% 21.95% 7.97%
Other 		0.00% -2.79% 21.77% 92.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ITTVX % Rank
Industrials 		17.90% 0.14% 17.90% 1.83%
Healthcare 		13.49% 0.00% 24.25% 39.22%
Financial Services 		12.33% 0.00% 83.50% 87.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.65% 0.00% 14.20% 16.74%
Consumer Defense 		11.03% 0.00% 51.19% 15.60%
Technology 		10.97% 0.22% 27.92% 81.19%
Real Estate 		7.01% 0.00% 43.16% 31.42%
Communication Services 		6.16% 0.00% 11.11% 60.09%
Utilities 		4.31% 0.00% 48.33% 36.47%
Basic Materials 		3.60% 0.00% 32.82% 76.83%
Energy 		1.56% 0.00% 62.93% 95.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ITTVX % Rank
Non US 		15.88% 0.00% 25.18% 8.43%
US 		15.74% 3.48% 51.08% 89.52%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ITTVX % Rank
Corporate 		40.22% 0.00% 96.66% 35.54%
Securitized 		25.04% 0.00% 52.08% 25.51%
Government 		22.22% 0.00% 94.29% 64.69%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.09% 0.15% 71.66% 47.84%
Municipal 		1.43% 0.00% 99.85% 18.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 97.49%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ITTVX % Rank
US 		48.98% 9.98% 83.14% 30.52%
Non US 		4.95% 0.00% 30.21% 80.18%

ITTVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ITTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% 0.01% 13.45% 56.19%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.00% 1.25% 83.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

ITTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ITTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ITTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 2.00% 380.00% 80.39%

ITTVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ITTVX Category Low Category High ITTVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.45% 0.00% 6.08% 18.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ITTVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ITTVX Category Low Category High ITTVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.07% -1.22% 6.83% 13.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ITTVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ITTVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Loren Moran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Loren L. Moran, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has been a portfolio manager for the fixed income portion of the Fund since 2017 and securities analysis for the fixed income portion of the Fund since 2014. She has worked in investment management since 2001, has been with Wellington Management since 2014. Education: B.S., Georgetown University.

Lutz-Peter Wilke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Lutz-Peter Wilke, CFA, is a member of Wellington Management’s Global Multi-Asset Strategies Group, which is responsible for developing and managing multi-asset portfolios as well as outcome-oriented investment solutions. In addition to working on new product launches, Peter manages several portfolios for clients in different regions with a particular focus on income-generating asset classes. His investment philosophy involves blending thematic and quantitative insights in order to meet clients’ investment objectives. He is also working with researchers on his team to develop an investment platform that will allow clients to customize his investment approach according to their risk/return and income preferences. Prior to joining Wellington Management in April 2015, Peter was a member of the Multi-Asset Portfolio Strategies Group at BlackRock (formerly Merrill Lynch Investment Managers) where he spent 10 years as a portfolio manager and macro researcher in London and New York (2005 – 2015). He was responsible for the equity and commodity allocations across his team's book of business and was a portfolio manager on their flagship mutual fund, BlackRock Multi-Asset Income. He was a co-manager on many other approaches, including mandates focusing on Global Tactical Asset Allocation, and he also headed up the group’s Global Research team. He started his professional career at Deutsche Bank (1999 – 2001) before joining Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in the UK in 2005. Peter earned a BSc degree, with honours, in international economics from Nottingham University in 2004 and an MSc degree in economics and finance from Warwick Business School in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×