Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio pursues an active asset allocation strategy whereby investments are allocated among three asset classes: equity securities, debt instruments, and money market instruments. The Portfolio invests at least 50% of its total assets in common stocks. The remaining assets are generally invested in other securities, including convertibles, warrants, preferred stocks, corporate and government debt (including mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities), bank loans (which represent an interest in amounts owed by a borrower to a syndicate of lenders), futures and options, in keeping with the Portfolio's investment objective. The Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Portfolio may also invest in shares of affiliated and internally managed money market funds of T. Rowe Price. There is no limit on the market capitalization of the issuer of the stocks in which the Portfolio invests. The Portfolio's common stocks generally fall into one of two categories: the larger category is composed of long-term core holdings whose prices at the time of purchase are considered low in terms of company assets, earnings, or other factors; and the smaller category is composed of opportunistic investments whose prices are expected by the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) to rise in the short-term but not necessarily over the long-term. The Portfolio may invest in bonds, convertible securities, and bank loans for their income, or other features, or to gain additional exposure to a company. Maturity and quality are not necessarily major considerations and there are no limits on the maturities or credit ratings of the debt instruments in which the Portfolio invests. Investments in a company may also be made through negotiated notes or loans, including loan participations and assignments. The Portfolio may purchase debt instruments of any maturity and credit quality. The Sub-Adviser may invest up to 25% of the Portfolio's assets in debt instruments that are rated below investment-grade or, if not rated, of equivalent quality (“junk bonds”). The Portfolio may invest up to 10% of the Portfolio’s assets in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. If a security is split rated ( i.e., rated investment grade by at least one rating agency and noninvestment grade by another rating agency), the higher rating will be used for purposes of this requirement. The Portfolio may invest up to 15% of its total net assets in Rule 144A securities. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts. The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Portfolio may invest in derivative instruments such as futures and options including puts and calls. Futures and options may be bought or sold for any number of reasons, including: to manage the Portfolio's exposure to changes in securities prices and foreign currencies; as an efficient means of adjusting the Portfolio's overall exposure to certain markets; as a cash management tool; to enhance income; and to protect the value of portfolio securities. Call and put options may be purchased or sold on securities, financial indices, and foreign currencies. Since the Sub-Adviser attempts to prevent losses as well as achieve gains, it typically uses a value approach in selecting investments. Its in-house research team seeks to identify companies that seem undervalued by various measures, such as price/book value, and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation. The Sub-Adviser may establish relatively large positions in companies it finds particularly attractive. The Sub-Adviser works as hard to reduce risk as to maximize gains. In addition, the Sub-Adviser searches for attractive risk/reward values among all types of securities. The portion of the Portfolio invested in a particular type of security, such as common stocks, results largely from case-by-case investment decisions, and the size of the Portfolio's cash reserve may reflect the Sub-Adviser's ability to find companies that meet valuation criteria rather than its market outlook. If there are remaining assets available for investment, the Sub-Adviser may invest the balance in any of the following money market instruments with remaining maturities not exceeding one year: (i) shares of affiliated and internally managed money market funds of T. Rowe Price; (ii) U.S. government obligations; (iii) negotiable certificates of deposit, bankers' acceptances, and fixed time deposits and other obligations of domestic banks that have more than $1 billion in assets and are members of the Federal Reserve System or are examined by the Comptroller of the Currency or whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; (iv) commercial paper rated at the date of purchase in the two highest rating categories by at least one rating agency; (v) repurchase agreements; and (vi) U.S dollar and non-U.S. dollar currencies. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.