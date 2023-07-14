Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Solution Income Portfolio

ISWAX | Fund

$9.91

$240 M

4.29%

$0.43

0.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

-10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

Net Assets

$240 M

Holdings in Top 10

88.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ISWAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Solution Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Zemsky

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in a combination of Underlying Funds, which are actively managed funds or passively managed funds (index funds), including exchange-traded funds. The Underlying Funds may or may not be affiliated with the investment adviser. The Underlying Funds invest in U.S. stocks, international stocks, U.S. bonds, and other debt instruments and the Portfolio uses an asset allocation strategy designed for investors expecting to retire soon or are already retired. The Portfolio's current approximate target investment allocation (expressed as a percentage of its net assets) (“Target Allocation”) among the Underlying Funds is: 35% in equity securities and 65% in debt instruments. Although this is the Target Allocation, the actual allocation of the Portfolio's assets may deviate from the percentages shown.The Portfolio normally invests at least 80% of its assets in Underlying Funds affiliated with the investment adviser, although the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) may in its discretion invest up to 20% of the Portfolio’s assets in Underlying Funds that are not affiliated with the investment adviser, including exchange-traded funds. When investing in Underlying Funds, the Sub-Adviser will typically consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment analysis and decision-making processes for the Portfolio.The Target Allocation is measured with reference to the primary investment strategies of the Underlying Funds; actual exposure to equity securities and debt instruments will vary from the Target Allocation if an Underlying Fund is not substantially invested in accordance with its primary investment strategy. The Portfolio may periodically deviate from the Target Allocation based on an assessment of the current market conditions or other factors. Generally, the deviations fall within the range of +/- 10% relative to the current Target Allocation. The Sub-Adviser may determine, in light of market conditions or other factors, to deviate by a wider margin in order to protect the Portfolio, achieve its investment objective, or to take advantage of particular opportunities.The Underlying Funds provide exposure to a wide range of traditional asset classes which include stocks, bonds, and cash and non-traditional asset classes (also known as alternative strategies) which include, but are not limited to, real estate, commodities, and floating rate loans.Equity securities in which the Underlying Funds invest include, but are not limited to, domestic and international large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks (may be growth oriented, value oriented, or a blend); emerging market securities; domestic and international real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts; and natural resource/commodity securities.Debt instruments in which the Underlying Funds invest include, but are not limited to, domestic and international intermediate, long-term and short-term bonds; high-yield bonds commonly referred to as “junk bonds;” floating rate loans; and Treasury inflation protected securities.The Portfolio may also invest in derivatives, including futures and swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps), to make tactical asset allocations, to seek to minimize risk, and to assist in managing cash.The Portfolio may also allocate in the future to the following asset class: emerging markets debt instruments. There can be no assurance that this allocation will occur.The Portfolio will be rebalanced periodically to return to the Target Allocation. The Target Allocation may be changed at any time by the Sub-Adviser.
ISWAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISWAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -6.8% 8.5% 22.79%
1 Yr -10.3% -21.8% 8.5% 97.67%
3 Yr -6.3%* -11.2% 5.3% 98.01%
5 Yr -3.5%* -6.3% 4.6% 91.62%
10 Yr -1.2%* -2.8% 1.9% 76.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISWAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -38.3% 0.8% 98.57%
2021 -0.2% -4.6% 5.0% 51.44%
2020 2.9% -5.4% 4.2% 18.82%
2019 1.9% -0.3% 4.1% 63.16%
2018 -1.6% -2.8% 0.2% 62.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISWAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -11.7% 8.5% 22.79%
1 Yr -10.3% -21.8% 8.5% 96.74%
3 Yr -6.3%* -11.2% 5.3% 97.80%
5 Yr -3.5%* -6.3% 2.9% 90.58%
10 Yr 0.1%* -1.9% 3.3% 76.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISWAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -38.3% 0.8% 98.57%
2021 -0.2% -4.6% 5.0% 51.44%
2020 2.9% -5.4% 4.2% 18.82%
2019 1.9% -0.3% 4.1% 63.16%
2018 -1.6% -2.7% 0.2% 80.74%

NAV & Total Return History

ISWAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ISWAX Category Low Category High ISWAX % Rank
Net Assets 240 M 403 K 22.2 B 49.54%
Number of Holdings 24 2 1465 55.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 210 M 118 K 21.9 B 39.35%
Weighting of Top 10 88.26% 5.2% 100.0% 28.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Voya Intermediate Bond R6 29.95%
  2. VYÂ® BrandywineGLOBAL-Bond Port 14.64%
  3. Voya Short Term Bond R6 13.79%
  4. VYÂ® T. Rowe Price Capital Apprec R6 9.99%
  5. Voya Multi-Manager Intl Factors I 5.03%
  6. Voya US High Dividend Low Volatility R6 4.62%
  7. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.21%
  8. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.21%
  9. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.21%
  10. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Dec 20 4.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ISWAX % Rank
Bonds 		67.20% 0.62% 129.11% 39.35%
Stocks 		32.51% 0.00% 48.31% 36.11%
Convertible Bonds 		2.30% 0.00% 7.12% 5.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.14% 0.00% 31.07% 19.44%
Other 		0.04% -0.49% 58.50% 37.04%
Cash 		-2.19% -35.64% 53.61% 96.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISWAX % Rank
Technology 		21.09% 15.47% 25.61% 8.98%
Healthcare 		13.99% 6.38% 14.87% 5.99%
Financial Services 		13.18% 11.53% 20.26% 89.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.01% 4.61% 13.00% 2.40%
Industrials 		10.91% 7.75% 12.84% 45.51%
Communication Services 		7.65% 4.20% 8.42% 14.97%
Consumer Defense 		6.69% 4.27% 8.57% 42.51%
Basic Materials 		4.33% 2.71% 8.17% 76.65%
Energy 		3.67% 2.88% 13.48% 93.41%
Utilities 		3.43% 1.85% 8.79% 16.77%
Real Estate 		3.05% 1.86% 19.30% 82.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISWAX % Rank
US 		23.25% 0.00% 33.21% 25.46%
Non US 		9.26% 0.00% 20.52% 50.46%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISWAX % Rank
Government 		36.99% 0.00% 99.79% 44.44%
Corporate 		29.79% 0.00% 99.84% 31.94%
Securitized 		28.26% 0.00% 92.95% 9.26%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.94% 0.00% 99.07% 73.15%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 99.98% 74.07%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 13.23% 91.20%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISWAX % Rank
US 		60.35% 0.00% 129.11% 35.19%
Non US 		6.85% 0.00% 18.63% 49.07%

ISWAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ISWAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.02% 28.84% 24.29%
Management Fee 0.22% 0.00% 0.77% 67.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 84.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% 67.65%

Sales Fees

ISWAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ISWAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ISWAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 121.26% 64.29%

ISWAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ISWAX Category Low Category High ISWAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.29% 0.00% 5.01% 95.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ISWAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ISWAX Category Low Category High ISWAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% -0.06% 6.83% 73.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ISWAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

ISWAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Barbara Reinhard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 6.46 3.75

