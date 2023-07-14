The Fund invests primarily in a combination of underlying funds, which are actively managed funds or passively managed funds (index funds), including exchange-traded funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds may or may not be affiliated with the investment adviser. The Underlying Funds invest in U.S. stocks, international stocks, U.S. bonds, and other debt instruments and the Fund uses an asset allocation strategy designed for investors expecting to retire soon or are already retired. The Fund's current approximate target investment allocation (expressed as a percentage of its net assets) (“Target Allocation”) among the Underlying Funds is: 35% in equity securities and 65% in debt instruments. Although this is the Target Allocation, the actual allocation of the Fund's assets may deviate from the percentages shown. The allocation of the Fund’s assets between Underlying Funds affiliated with the investment adviser and Underlying Funds that are not affiliated with the investment adviser will vary over time, although the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) currently expects to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 10% of the Fund’s assets, and as much as 85%, in Underlying Funds affiliated with the investment adviser. When investing in Underlying Funds, the Sub-Adviser will typically consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment analysis and decision-making processes for the Fund. The Target Allocation is measured with reference to the primary investment strategies of the Underlying Funds; actual exposure to equity securities and debt instruments will vary from the Target Allocation if an Underlying Fund is not substantially invested in accordance with its primary investment strategy. The Fund may periodically deviate from the Target Allocation based on an assessment of the current market conditions or other factors. Generally, the deviations fall within the range of +/- 10% relative to the current Target Allocation. The Sub-Adviser may determine, in light of market conditions or other factors, to deviate by a wider margin in order to protect the Fund, to achieve its investment objective, or to take advantage of particular opportunities. The Underlying Funds provide exposure to a wide range of traditional asset classes which include stocks, bonds, and cash and non-traditional asset classes (also known as alternative strategies) which include, but are not limited to, real estate, commodities, and floating rate loans. Equity securities in which the Underlying Funds invest include, but are not limited to, domestic and international large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks (may be growth oriented, value oriented, or a blend); emerging market securities; domestic and international real estate stocks, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); and natural resource/commodity securities. Debt instruments in which the Underlying Funds invest include, but are not limited to, domestic and international (including emerging markets) intermediate, long-term and short-term bonds; high-yield bonds commonly referred to as “junk bonds;” floating rate loans; and Treasury inflation protected securities. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded notes. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including futures and swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps), to make tactical asset allocations, as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset, to seek to minimize risk, and to assist in managing cash. The Fund will be rebalanced periodically to return to the Target Allocation. The Target Allocation may be changed at any time by the Sub-Adviser.