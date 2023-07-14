Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Index Solution 2025 Portfolio

ISDIX | Fund

$10.47

$1.16 B

2.63%

$0.28

0.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

-4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$1.16 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Index Solution 2025 Portfolio

ISDIX | Fund

$10.47

$1.16 B

2.63%

$0.28

0.29%

ISDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Index Solution 2025 Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Mar 10, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Zemsky

Fund Description

ISDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% 3.2% 10.1% 20.18%
1 Yr -4.4% -14.2% 11.2% 87.44%
3 Yr -3.5%* -11.2% 6.7% 74.51%
5 Yr -1.6%* -8.2% 3.2% 51.79%
10 Yr -0.9%* -3.2% 4.0% 70.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -33.6% -9.0% 89.24%
2021 1.9% -9.4% 6.2% 30.99%
2020 2.5% -2.9% 4.2% 53.96%
2019 3.0% 1.0% 4.0% 60.34%
2018 -1.8% -4.7% -1.1% 23.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ISDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% 3.2% 10.1% 20.18%
1 Yr -4.4% -14.2% 11.2% 87.44%
3 Yr -3.5%* -11.2% 6.7% 74.51%
5 Yr -1.6%* -7.4% 3.2% 60.71%
10 Yr 2.5%* -1.4% 4.8% 48.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ISDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -33.6% -9.0% 89.24%
2021 1.9% -9.4% 6.2% 30.99%
2020 2.5% -2.9% 4.2% 53.96%
2019 3.0% 1.0% 4.0% 60.34%
2018 -1.8% -3.8% -0.7% 59.38%

NAV & Total Return History

ISDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ISDIX Category Low Category High ISDIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.16 B 1.06 M 79.7 B 38.84%
Number of Holdings 13 2 621 70.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.19 B 293 K 78.7 B 33.04%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 43.9% 100.0% 11.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Voya US Bond Index P2 34.99%
  2. Voya US Stock Index P2 29.96%
  3. Voya International Index P2 10.88%
  4. Voya Fixed Account 8.48%
  5. Voya Fixed Account 8.48%
  6. Voya Fixed Account 8.48%
  7. Voya Fixed Account 8.48%
  8. Voya Fixed Account 8.48%
  9. Voya Fixed Account 8.48%
  10. Voya Fixed Account 8.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ISDIX % Rank
Stocks 		54.62% 0.00% 59.60% 17.86%
Bonds 		33.68% 8.18% 68.33% 96.43%
Other 		8.51% -0.61% 22.94% 5.36%
Cash 		2.99% -4.39% 50.45% 68.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.19% 0.01% 3.27% 95.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.28% 77.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISDIX % Rank
Technology 		19.77% 13.93% 23.93% 21.17%
Financial Services 		15.06% 12.41% 19.06% 40.54%
Healthcare 		12.51% 10.77% 15.01% 45.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.20% 8.02% 13.41% 36.04%
Industrials 		10.22% 8.30% 12.73% 59.01%
Communication Services 		7.70% 5.69% 9.94% 15.77%
Consumer Defense 		7.50% 4.91% 11.03% 18.47%
Basic Materials 		4.78% 3.15% 7.09% 44.14%
Energy 		4.46% 2.40% 7.33% 46.40%
Real Estate 		3.69% 1.86% 14.43% 66.22%
Utilities 		3.10% 1.89% 8.11% 32.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISDIX % Rank
US 		36.56% 0.00% 46.65% 19.64%
Non US 		18.06% 0.00% 28.96% 38.84%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISDIX % Rank
Government 		45.48% 10.22% 96.47% 43.75%
Securitized 		24.07% 0.00% 37.85% 19.64%
Corporate 		19.56% 0.53% 45.80% 63.39%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.22% 0.94% 80.26% 62.95%
Municipal 		0.67% 0.00% 1.29% 9.38%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 16.20% 77.68%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ISDIX % Rank
US 		32.09% 7.53% 67.13% 79.91%
Non US 		1.59% 0.18% 17.82% 95.98%

ISDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ISDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.01% 48.41% 74.19%
Management Fee 0.21% 0.00% 0.78% 53.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% 36.40%

Sales Fees

ISDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ISDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ISDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 1.50% 97.00% 74.76%

ISDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ISDIX Category Low Category High ISDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.63% 0.00% 3.48% 37.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ISDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ISDIX Category Low Category High ISDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.56% 0.27% 3.72% 48.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ISDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ISDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2008

14.23

14.2%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Barbara Reinhard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.8 2.41

