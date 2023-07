Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. companies that have large market capitalizations (generally over $2 billion) that the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) believes are undervalued and have the potential for long-term growth and current income. The Portfolio may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Portfolio may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are receipts issued by a bank or a trust company reflecting ownership of underlying securities issued by foreign companies. The Portfolio may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the information technology sector. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities including real estate investment trusts. The Portfolio may invest in derivatives such as futures, forward foreign currency exchange contracts, options and swap contracts, including credit default swaps. The Portfolio may use derivative instruments for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, including, for example, to produce incremental earnings, to hedge existing positions, to provide a substitute for a position in an underlying asset, to increase or reduce market or credit exposure, or to increase flexibility. The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The “contrarian” nature of the strategy places emphasis on considering securities believed to be suffering from price weaknesses due to current market reaction or sentiment, or liquidity-driven or other factors, but that are believed to possess identifiable price improvement catalysts. The strategy seeks to identify advantageous entry points to buy these securities to capture potential upward valuation contrary to prevailing market sentiment. Contrarian ideas are typically identified through the Sub-Adviser’s bottom-up analysis. In selecting investments, the Sub-Adviser employs fundamental analysis with risk management analysis in identifying investment opportunities and constructing the Portfolio’s portfolio. The Sub-Adviser considers, among other factors: • various measures of valuation, including price-to-cash flow, price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, price-to-book value and discounted cash flow. The Sub-Adviser believes that companies with lower valuations are generally more likely to provide opportunities for capital appreciation; • potential indicators of stock price appreciation, such as anticipated earnings growth, company restructuring, changes in management, business model changes, new product opportunities, or anticipated improvements in macroeconomic factors; • the financial condition and management of a company, including its competitive position, the quality of its balance sheet and earnings, its future prospects, and the potential for growth and stock price appreciation; and/or • overall economic and market conditions. The Sub-Adviser may sell a security when the security's price reaches a target set by the Sub-Adviser; if the Sub-Adviser believes that there is deterioration in the issuer's financial circumstances or fundamental prospects; if other investments are more attractive; or for other reasons. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.