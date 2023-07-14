Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Delaware Ivy Securian Real Estate Securities Fund

mutual fund
IRSCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.23 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
A (IRSAX) Primary Inst (IRSYX) C (IRSCX) Retirement (IRSRX) Inst (IREIX) Retirement (IRSEX)
IRSCX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Ivy Securian Real Estate Securities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.23 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
A (IRSAX) Primary Inst (IRSYX) C (IRSCX) Retirement (IRSRX) Inst (IREIX) Retirement (IRSEX)
IRSCX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Ivy Securian Real Estate Securities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.23 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
A (IRSAX) Primary Inst (IRSYX) C (IRSCX) Retirement (IRSRX) Inst (IREIX) Retirement (IRSEX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Securian Real Estate Securities Fund

IRSCX | Fund

$16.23

$320 M

1.88%

$0.31

2.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

-26.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.2%

Net Assets

$320 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$750

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Securian Real Estate Securities Fund

IRSCX | Fund

$16.23

$320 M

1.88%

$0.31

2.33%

IRSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Securian Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lowell Bolken

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective to provide total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the securities of companies in the real estate or real estate-related industries (80% policy). The 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval, but the Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' notice before changing this 80% policy. The Fund does not invest directly in real estate. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any size, including issuers with small, mid or large market capitalizations, although the Fund generally tends to focus on mid- and large-capitalization issuers.

“Real estate” securities include securities offered by issuers that receive at least 50% of their gross revenue from the construction, ownership, leasing, management, financing or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate. Real estate securities issuers typically include REITs, REOCs, real estate brokers and developers, real estate managers, hotel franchisers, real estate holding companies and publicly-traded limited partnerships.

“Real estate-related” securities include securities issued by companies primarily engaged in businesses that sell or offer products or services that are closely related to the real estate industry. Real estate-related securities issuers typically include construction and related building companies, manufacturers and distributors of building supplies, brokers, financial institutions that issue or service mortgages and resort companies.

The Fund’s investment strategy utilizes a three-step bottom-up approach (researching individual issuers) with a strong focus on quality, risk and a valuation-based stock selection methodology, supported by a top-down (assessing the market environment) overlay as a check and a balance. The Macquarie Global Listed Real Estate Team (the “Team”) seeks to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities through an integrated approach to individual security-level analysis and long-term trends impacting real estate markets and cycles. The Team applies combined research sources in a disciplined and systematic manner, taking account of mis-pricing opportunities, long term value creation and the level of risk these assets bring to the Fund in both absolute and relative terms. The Team looks to manage risk by allocating capital where it believes it will have the most potential to drive returns which is ultimately in bottom-up stock and sector selection (as further described below) over and above top-down country and regional selection, where the Team feels performance is far harder to derive consistently.

Most of the Fund’s real estate securities portfolio consists of securities issued by REITs and REOCs that are listed on a securities exchange or traded over-the-counter. A REIT is a corporation (or trust or association that otherwise would be taxable as such) that invests in real estate, mortgages on real estate or shares issued by other REITs. REITs may be characterized as equity REITs (that is, REITs that primarily invest in land and improvements thereon), mortgage REITs (that is, REITs that primarily invest in mortgages on real estate and other real estate debt) or hybrid REITs, which invest in both land and improvements thereon and real estate mortgages. The Fund primarily invests in shares of equity REITs but also invests lesser portions of its assets in shares of mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities and may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities issued by companies outside of the real estate industry.

The Fund also may invest in an ETF to replicate a REIT or real estate stock index or a basket of REITs or real estate stocks, as well as in an ETF that attempts to provide enhanced performance, or inverse performance, on such indexes or baskets. The Fund may invest in companies that are offered in IPOs.

An investment in the Fund may encounter the risk of greater volatility, due to the limited number of issuers of real estate and real estate-related securities, than an investment in a portfolio of securities selected from a greater number of issuers.

Read More

IRSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -10.9% 328.6% 49.82%
1 Yr -26.8% -35.3% 246.7% 98.19%
3 Yr -6.7%* -13.6% 47.7% 95.79%
5 Yr -7.2%* -14.8% 23.1% 89.96%
10 Yr -3.8%* -7.6% 10.0% 80.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.0% -51.3% 81.2% 97.09%
2021 12.0% -3.9% 24.3% 74.44%
2020 -1.8% -14.7% 10.5% 20.40%
2019 3.0% -0.2% 9.4% 73.44%
2018 -2.5% -7.1% 0.8% 71.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -22.8% 328.6% 47.29%
1 Yr -26.8% -35.3% 246.7% 98.19%
3 Yr -6.7%* -13.6% 47.7% 95.38%
5 Yr -6.0%* -14.8% 23.1% 88.41%
10 Yr -0.2%* -6.5% 14.1% 80.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.0% -51.3% 81.2% 97.09%
2021 12.0% -3.9% 24.3% 74.44%
2020 -1.8% -14.7% 10.5% 20.40%
2019 3.0% -0.2% 9.4% 73.44%
2018 -1.3% -6.8% 0.8% 35.24%

NAV & Total Return History

IRSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IRSCX Category Low Category High IRSCX % Rank
Net Assets 320 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 58.70%
Number of Holdings 50 20 642 36.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 169 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 55.96%
Weighting of Top 10 45.27% 15.9% 99.8% 71.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 9.27%
  2. Public Storage 5.95%
  3. Equinix Inc 5.82%
  4. AvalonBay Communities Inc 4.17%
  5. Simon Property Group Inc 4.10%
  6. Welltower Inc 3.99%
  7. UDR Inc 3.38%
  8. American Tower Corp 3.30%
  9. Invitation Homes Inc 3.17%
  10. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc 3.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IRSCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.64% 0.01% 106.94% 56.68%
Cash 		1.36% -98.06% 25.84% 33.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 61.01%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 63.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 57.40%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 59.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRSCX % Rank
Real Estate 		99.75% 34.46% 100.00% 38.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.25% 0.00% 45.29% 39.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 54.20%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 65.65%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 58.40%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 54.96%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 59.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 55.34%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 58.40%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 54.20%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 55.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRSCX % Rank
US 		98.64% 0.01% 101.17% 41.52%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 74.73%

IRSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IRSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.33% 0.07% 26.04% 12.77%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 80.14%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 88.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 7.43%

Sales Fees

IRSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 50.00%

Trading Fees

IRSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IRSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 0.11% 380.00% 54.26%

IRSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IRSCX Category Low Category High IRSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.88% 0.00% 12.22% 56.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IRSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IRSCX Category Low Category High IRSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.24% -1.14% 6.05% 94.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IRSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IRSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lowell Bolken

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2006

16.1

16.1%

Lowell R. Bolken serves as Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Securian Asset Management, Inc. since March 2012. Mr. Bolken received a BA in Computer Science from the University of North Dakota in 1985. He earned an MBA in Real Estate and Financial Markets from Columbia University in 1989. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).

Matthew Richmond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2014

8.41

8.4%

Matthew K. Richmond serves as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Securian Asset Management, Inc. since December 2018, previously Vice President and Portfolio Manager since December 2013.

Joshua Klaetsch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

M. Klaetsch has been an Investment Officer with Securian AM since November 2016 and has been an analyst at Securian AM since joining the firm in June 2008. Mr. Klaetsch received a BA in Economics from Luther College and an MBA in Real Estate Finance from the University of Wisconsin. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×