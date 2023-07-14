Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Voya Russell Mid Cap Index Portfolio

mutual fund
IRMCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.38 -0.09 -0.86%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (IIRMX) Primary S (IRMCX) Adv (IRMAX) S (IRMTX)
IRMCX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Russell Mid Cap Index Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.38 -0.09 -0.86%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (IIRMX) Primary S (IRMCX) Adv (IRMAX) S (IRMTX)
IRMCX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Russell Mid Cap Index Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.38 -0.09 -0.86%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (IIRMX) Primary S (IRMCX) Adv (IRMAX) S (IRMTX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Russell Mid Cap Index Portfolio

IRMCX | Fund

$10.38

$1.4 B

1.68%

$0.17

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.2%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

Net Assets

$1.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

4.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Russell Mid Cap Index Portfolio

IRMCX | Fund

$10.38

$1.4 B

1.68%

$0.17

0.77%

IRMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Russell Mid Cap Index Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Mar 10, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Wetter

Fund Description

IRMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -23.7% 31.6% 97.73%
1 Yr 1.4% -41.1% 28.9% 84.34%
3 Yr -0.3%* -20.7% 20.7% 89.27%
5 Yr -6.8%* -15.0% 80.8% 93.06%
10 Yr -3.1%* -10.0% 11.3% 87.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -52.6% 20.1% 82.05%
2021 4.5% -25.0% 15.1% 57.96%
2020 -1.1% -2.9% 196.6% 97.29%
2019 1.3% -2.6% 8.3% 96.30%
2018 -4.5% -11.1% 0.0% 61.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -27.0% 31.6% 87.12%
1 Yr 1.4% -41.1% 48.6% 74.81%
3 Yr -0.3%* -20.7% 20.7% 89.04%
5 Yr -6.8%* -15.0% 80.8% 94.41%
10 Yr 1.3%* -8.9% 12.9% 79.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -52.6% 20.1% 82.05%
2021 4.5% -25.0% 15.1% 57.96%
2020 -1.1% -2.9% 196.6% 97.29%
2019 1.3% -2.6% 8.3% 96.30%
2018 -2.0% -11.1% 0.0% 19.23%

NAV & Total Return History

IRMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IRMCX Category Low Category High IRMCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.4 B 481 K 145 B 26.45%
Number of Holdings 828 1 2445 2.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 67.4 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 53.27%
Weighting of Top 10 4.79% 2.9% 100.0% 97.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Dec 20 0.60%
  2. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Dec 20 0.60%
  3. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Dec 20 0.60%
  4. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Dec 20 0.60%
  5. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Dec 20 0.60%
  6. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Dec 20 0.60%
  7. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Dec 20 0.60%
  8. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Dec 20 0.60%
  9. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Dec 20 0.60%
  10. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Dec 20 0.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IRMCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 0.00% 100.57% 10.80%
Cash 		0.01% -2.51% 100.00% 87.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 30.65%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 30.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 29.65%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 30.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRMCX % Rank
Technology 		17.34% 0.00% 40.65% 34.01%
Industrials 		13.75% 0.00% 45.89% 70.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.48% 2.49% 46.48% 55.92%
Financial Services 		12.25% 0.00% 46.10% 68.26%
Healthcare 		10.39% 0.00% 47.15% 49.12%
Real Estate 		9.14% 0.00% 25.82% 32.75%
Energy 		6.12% 0.00% 58.13% 36.78%
Utilities 		5.44% 0.00% 18.97% 26.20%
Basic Materials 		4.86% 0.00% 26.18% 62.72%
Consumer Defense 		4.57% 0.00% 32.18% 35.01%
Communication Services 		3.66% 0.00% 30.98% 24.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRMCX % Rank
US 		98.86% 0.00% 100.04% 15.33%
Non US 		1.13% 0.00% 27.19% 57.29%

IRMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IRMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.03% 33.98% 70.51%
Management Fee 0.41% 0.00% 1.50% 23.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 39.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 37.06%

Sales Fees

IRMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IRMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IRMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.00% 321.00% 35.53%

IRMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IRMCX Category Low Category High IRMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.68% 0.00% 3.08% 53.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IRMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IRMCX Category Low Category High IRMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.64% -2.06% 3.38% 33.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IRMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IRMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Kai Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×