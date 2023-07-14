Home
Trending ETFs

Voya Russell Large Cap Growth Index Portfolio

mutual fund
IRLNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$58.61 +0.24 +0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IRLNX) Primary S (IRLSX) Adv (IRLAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Russell Large Cap Growth Index Portfolio

IRLNX | Fund

$58.61

$1.27 B

0.48%

$0.28

0.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

27.3%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

Net Assets

$1.27 B

Holdings in Top 10

57.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IRLNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Russell Large Cap Growth Index Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Wetter

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies, which are at the time of purchase, included in the Index; convertible securities that are convertible into stocks included in the Index; other derivatives whose economic returns are, by design, closely equivalent to the returns of the Index or its components; and exchange-traded funds that track the Index. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests all or substantially all of its assets in these securities.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Portfolio currently invests principally in common stocks and employs a “passive management” approach designed to track the performance of the Index.The Index is an unmanaged index that measures the performance of the especially large cap segment of the U.S. equity universe represented by stocks in the largest 200 by market cap that exhibit growth characteristics. The Index includes Russell Top 200® Index companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. The market capitalization of companies within the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $28.8 billion to $2.9 trillion. Because the Portfolio’s assets invested in common stocks will be allocated in approximately the same relative proportion as the Index, the Portfolio may concentrate to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in the stock of a particular industry or group of industries. As of February 28, 2022, a portion of the Index was concentrated in the information technology sector and a portion of the Index was focused in the consumer discretionary sector.In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Portfolio may become “non-diversified,” as defined in the 1940 Act, as a result of a change in relative market capitalizations or index weightings of one or more components of the Index. As a result, whether at any time the Portfolio will be considered “diversified” or “non-diversified” will depend largely on the make-up of the Index at the time.The Portfolio may not always hold all of the same securities as the Index. The Portfolio may also invest in stock index futures as a substitute for the sale or purchase of securities in the Index and to provide equity exposure to the Portfolio's cash position. Although the Portfolio attempts to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index, the Portfolio does not always perform exactly like the Index. Unlike the Index, the Portfolio has operating expenses and transaction costs and therefore has a performance disadvantage versus the Index.The sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) may sell a security when the security's percentage weighting in the Index is reduced, when the security is removed from the Index, or for other reasons.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IRLNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.3% -41.7% 64.0% 54.15%
1 Yr 18.7% -46.2% 77.9% 41.08%
3 Yr 7.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 12.84%
5 Yr 9.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 10.26%
10 Yr 11.9%* -16.8% 19.6% 5.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.7% -85.9% 81.6% 62.04%
2021 13.7% -31.0% 26.7% 2.03%
2020 9.4% -13.0% 34.8% 33.54%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 28.77%
2018 -1.1% -15.9% 2.0% 22.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.3% -41.7% 64.0% 52.01%
1 Yr 18.7% -46.2% 77.9% 37.96%
3 Yr 7.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 12.84%
5 Yr 9.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 12.56%
10 Yr 12.8%* -16.8% 19.7% 7.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.7% -85.9% 81.6% 62.04%
2021 13.7% -31.0% 26.7% 2.03%
2020 9.4% -13.0% 34.8% 33.54%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 28.95%
2018 -0.2% -15.9% 3.1% 19.16%

NAV & Total Return History

IRLNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IRLNX Category Low Category High IRLNX % Rank
Net Assets 1.27 B 189 K 222 B 48.56%
Number of Holdings 115 2 3509 20.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 750 M -1.37 M 104 B 45.18%
Weighting of Top 10 57.35% 11.4% 116.5% 10.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 15.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp 13.27%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.84%
  4. Tesla Inc 4.60%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.75%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.47%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.93%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 2.81%
  9. Visa Inc Class A 2.24%
  10. Mastercard Inc A 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IRLNX % Rank
Stocks 		100.06% 50.26% 104.50% 1.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 47.16%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 51.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 43.86%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 43.36%
Cash 		-0.06% -10.83% 49.73% 98.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRLNX % Rank
Technology 		43.36% 0.00% 65.70% 12.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.90% 0.00% 62.57% 33.88%
Communication Services 		11.11% 0.00% 66.40% 44.35%
Healthcare 		7.57% 0.00% 39.76% 91.67%
Financial Services 		6.86% 0.00% 43.06% 71.06%
Consumer Defense 		5.82% 0.00% 25.50% 19.04%
Industrials 		4.71% 0.00% 30.65% 65.95%
Real Estate 		1.77% 0.00% 16.05% 33.80%
Basic Materials 		0.82% 0.00% 18.91% 62.00%
Energy 		0.06% 0.00% 41.09% 54.08%
Utilities 		0.01% 0.00% 16.07% 30.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRLNX % Rank
US 		99.97% 34.69% 100.00% 1.98%
Non US 		0.09% 0.00% 54.22% 86.40%

IRLNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IRLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.01% 20.29% 88.50%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.50% 21.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 40.96%

Sales Fees

IRLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IRLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IRLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 316.74% 27.89%

IRLNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IRLNX Category Low Category High IRLNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.48% 0.00% 41.07% 52.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IRLNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IRLNX Category Low Category High IRLNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.36% -6.13% 1.75% 10.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IRLNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IRLNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Kai Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

