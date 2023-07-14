Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies, which are at the time of purchase, included in the Index; convertible securities that are convertible into stocks included in the Index; other derivatives whose economic returns are, by design, closely equivalent to the returns of the Index or its components; and exchange-traded funds that track the Index. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests all or substantially all of its assets in these securities. The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Portfolio currently invests principally in common stocks and employs a “passive management” approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Index is an unmanaged index that measures the performance of the 200 largest companies in the Russell 1000 ® Index, which together represent approximately 69% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 ® Index. The market capitalization of companies within the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $4.1 billion to $2.9 trillion. Because the Portfolio’s assets invested in common stocks will be allocated in approximately the same relative proportion as the Index, the Portfolio may concentrate to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in the stock of a particular industry or group of industries. As of February 28, 2022, a portion of the Index was concentrated in the information technology sector. In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Portfolio may become “non-diversified,” as defined in the 1940 Act, as a result of a change in relative market capitalizations or index weightings of one or more components of the Index. As a result, whether at any time the Portfolio will be considered “diversified” or “non-diversified” will depend largely on the make-up of the Index at the time. The Portfolio may not always hold all of the same securities as the Index. The Portfolio may also invest in stock index futures as a substitute for the sale or purchase of securities in the Index and to provide equity exposure to the Portfolio's cash position. Although the Portfolio attempts to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index, the Portfolio does not always perform exactly like the Index. Unlike the Index, the Portfolio has operating expenses and transaction costs and therefore has a performance disadvantage versus the Index. The sub-adviser ( “Sub-Adviser”) may sell a security when the security's percentage weighting in the Index is reduced, when the security is removed from the Index, or for other reasons. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.