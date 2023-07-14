Home
Voya Retirement Moderate Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
IRGMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.79 -0.03 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (IRGMX) Primary Adv (IRMGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Retirement Moderate Growth Portfolio

IRGMX | Fund

$9.79

$1.46 B

2.03%

$0.20

0.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$1.46 B

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Retirement Moderate Growth Portfolio

IRGMX | Fund

$9.79

$1.46 B

2.03%

$0.20

0.27%

IRGMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Retirement Moderate Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Apr 28, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Zemsky

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests in a combination of other funds (“Underlying Funds”) according to a model that is intended to reflect an allocation of approximately 67% of the Portfolio’s assets in equity securities and 33% of the Portfolio’s assets in fixed-income securities. The actual amount of Portfolio assets invested in equity securities may vary at any time and may range from 50% to 80% of its assets in equity securities and from 20% to 50% of its assets in fixed-income securities. The amount of Portfolio assets invested in equity securities and fixed-income securities are measured with reference to the primary investment strategies of the Underlying Funds; actual exposure to these asset classes will vary from these amounts if an Underlying Fund is not substantially invested in accordance with its primary investment strategy. Generally, most of the Underlying Funds in which the Portfolio invests will be passively managed index funds. The Underlying Funds may or may not be affiliated with the investment adviser.Underlying Funds in which the Portfolio may invest for its exposure to equity securities hold a wide range of equity type securities which may include stocks of companies of any market capitalization and domestic and foreign securities, including emerging market securities. Underlying Funds in which the Portfolio may invest for its exposure to fixed-income securities hold debt instruments of varying maturities which may include corporate debt instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers; securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or governmental-sponsored enterprises; and inflation-indexed bonds issued both by governments and corporations.The Portfolio may also invest in derivative instruments including futures and swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps) to make tactical allocations and to assist in managing cash.The Portfolio may invest in exchange-traded funds to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).In seeking the Portfolio's investment objective, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) uses a proprietary investment model to determine the Portfolio's asset allocation between equity securities and fixed-income securities. The investment model generally seeks to manage the risk of the Portfolio's returns and may consider such factors as: (i) the investment objective of the Portfolio and each of the Underlying Funds; (ii) economic and market forecasts; (iii) proprietary and third-party reports and analysis; (iv) the risk/return characteristics and volatility of the Underlying Funds; (v) the correlation and covariance among the Underlying Funds; and (vi) Voya affiliated insurance companies' ability to hedge their risk in issuing guarantees on products offering guaranteed lifetime income or death benefits. The Portfolio's shares are offered to, among others, Separate Accounts of Voya insurance company subsidiaries as an investment option under variable annuity contracts which contain certain financial guarantees by those subsidiaries. The investment model will take into account the effect of the investment risk of the Portfolio on the Voya affiliated insurance companies' guarantee obligations and the companies’ ability to hedge their risks under those guarantees.The Sub-Adviser may change the Portfolio's asset allocations, investments in particular Underlying Funds (including any Underlying Funds organized in the future), target allocations or other investment policies without prior approval of shareholders as it determines necessary to pursue the Portfolio's investment objective.
IRGMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRGMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -8.3% 18.1% 95.66%
1 Yr 0.1% -13.3% 143.9% 85.48%
3 Yr -4.7%* -8.0% 25.9% 96.90%
5 Yr -3.6%* -9.7% 24.3% 90.53%
10 Yr -2.1%* -6.1% 9.1% 91.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRGMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -34.7% 92.4% 96.42%
2021 3.5% -6.1% 19.5% 39.31%
2020 1.8% -7.5% 11.8% 68.98%
2019 2.4% 0.1% 14.9% 84.93%
2018 -3.1% -12.6% 0.0% 79.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRGMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -11.9% 18.1% 95.25%
1 Yr 0.1% -13.3% 143.9% 84.84%
3 Yr -4.7%* -8.0% 25.9% 96.92%
5 Yr -3.6%* -9.7% 24.3% 94.66%
10 Yr 1.6%* -6.1% 11.0% 73.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRGMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -34.7% 92.4% 96.42%
2021 3.5% -6.1% 19.5% 39.31%
2020 1.8% -7.5% 11.8% 68.98%
2019 2.4% 0.1% 14.9% 86.45%
2018 -1.2% -12.6% 0.2% 26.49%

NAV & Total Return History

IRGMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IRGMX Category Low Category High IRGMX % Rank
Net Assets 1.46 B 658 K 207 B 42.76%
Number of Holdings 6 2 15351 97.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.48 B 660 K 48.5 B 26.74%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 8.4% 105.0% 1.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Voya US Stock Index Port I 48.40%
  2. Voya US Bond Index Port I 29.35%
  3. Voya International Index Port I 6.95%
  4. Voya Russell Mid Cap Index Port I 5.87%
  5. Voya Short Term Bond R6 5.39%
  6. Voya Emerging Markets Index Port I 4.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IRGMX % Rank
Stocks 		65.70% 0.00% 99.40% 14.87%
Bonds 		32.44% 0.00% 116.75% 57.57%
Cash 		1.46% -16.75% 81.51% 81.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.39% 0.00% 23.84% 69.03%
Other 		0.01% -2.51% 25.19% 56.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 80.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRGMX % Rank
Technology 		22.92% 0.00% 44.21% 22.02%
Financial Services 		14.17% 0.00% 38.77% 57.46%
Healthcare 		12.84% 0.00% 29.35% 69.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.72% 0.00% 19.36% 17.37%
Industrials 		9.22% 0.00% 24.37% 69.77%
Communication Services 		8.50% 0.00% 23.67% 19.29%
Consumer Defense 		6.65% 0.00% 19.93% 49.25%
Energy 		4.14% 0.00% 85.65% 59.64%
Basic Materials 		3.59% 0.00% 33.35% 65.25%
Real Estate 		3.26% 0.00% 65.01% 54.86%
Utilities 		3.00% 0.00% 99.55% 45.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRGMX % Rank
US 		54.32% -1.65% 98.67% 25.38%
Non US 		11.38% 0.00% 37.06% 50.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRGMX % Rank
Government 		40.60% 0.00% 97.26% 24.28%
Securitized 		25.22% 0.00% 92.13% 28.79%
Corporate 		23.76% 0.00% 98.21% 73.67%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.80% 0.14% 100.00% 58.66%
Municipal 		0.62% 0.00% 24.80% 28.38%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 60.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IRGMX % Rank
US 		30.41% 0.00% 62.18% 44.75%
Non US 		2.03% 0.00% 84.73% 79.54%

IRGMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IRGMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.27% 0.01% 17.63% 86.89%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.83% 41.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 60.43%

Sales Fees

IRGMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IRGMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IRGMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 343.00% 23.09%

IRGMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IRGMX Category Low Category High IRGMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.03% 0.00% 8.35% 79.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IRGMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IRGMX Category Low Category High IRGMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.20% -2.34% 19.41% 47.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IRGMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

IRGMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Barbara Reinhard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

