Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund

IRFZX | Fund

$8.77

$561 M

3.06%

$0.27

1.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.5%

1 yr return

-6.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

Net Assets

$561 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 74.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IRFZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cohen & Steers
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rogier Quirijns

Fund Description

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Advisor and the Fund’s sub‑investment advisors, Cohen & Steers Asia Limited and Cohen & Steers UK Limited (the “Subadvisors”), adhere to an integrated, bottom‑up, relative value investment process when selecting publicly traded real estate securities. To guide the portfolio construction process, the Advisor and Subadvisors utilize a proprietary valuation model that quantifies relative valuation of real estate securities based on price‑to‑net asset value (“NAV”), cash flow multiple/growth ratios and a dividend discount model (“DDM”). Analysts incorporate both quantitative and qualitative analysis in their NAV, cash flow, growth and DDM estimates. The company research process includes an evaluation of the commercial real estate supply and demand
  
dynamics, management, strategy, property quality, financial strength and corporate structure. Judgments with respect to global macroeconomic factors, risk control, geographic and property sector diversification, liquidity and other factors are considered along with the models’ output and drive the portfolio managers’ investment decisions. The Fund will not seek to achieve specific environmental, social or governance (“ESG”) outcomes through its portfolio of investments, nor will it pursue an overall impact or sustainable investment strategy. However, the Advisor will incorporate consideration of relevant ESG factors into its investment decision-making. For example, although the Advisor does not generally exclude investments based on ESG factors alone, when considering an investment opportunity with material exposure to carbon emissions regulation, this risk may be considered as one factor in the Advisor’s holistic review process. 
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a portfolio of non‑U.S. real estate equity securities. Real estate equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar REIT-like entities. A real estate company is one that (i) derives at least 50% of its revenue from the ownership, construction, financing, management or sale of commercial, industrial or residential real estate and land; or (ii) has at least 50% of its assets invested in such real estate. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in U.S. real estate equity securities, including U.S. REITs. REITs are companies that own interests in real estate or in real estate related loans or other interests, and their revenue primarily consists of rent derived from owned, income producing real estate properties and capital gains from the sale of such properties. A REIT in the U.S. is generally not taxed on income distributed to shareholders so long as it meets certain tax related requirements, including the requirement that it distribute substantially all of its taxable income to such shareholders. Foreign REITs and REIT-like entities are organized outside of the U.S. and have operations and receive tax treatment in their respective countries similar to that of U.S. REITs. While the Fund is not limited to investing in REIT‑like entities, it is expected that the Fund will invest a significant percentage of its portfolio in these types of entities. 
Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to have investments across different countries and regions. The non‑U.S. companies in which the Fund invests may include those domiciled in emerging market countries. Typically, emerging markets are in countries that are in the process of industrialization, with lower gross national products per capita than more developed countries. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in emerging market companies. 
The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign companies in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”). 
The Fund may engage in foreign currency transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, futures contracts, options, swaps and other similar strategic transactions in connection with its investments in securities of non‑U.S. companies. The Fund’s primary use of foreign currency transactions will be to reduce the foreign currency risk inherent in the Fund’s investments. 
Read More

IRFZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.5% -7.4% 12.6% 93.78%
1 Yr -6.2% -23.1% 5.7% 76.68%
3 Yr -5.8%* -15.7% 6.3% 95.19%
5 Yr -6.0%* -17.2% 13.6% 87.22%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 3.2% 53.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -43.9% 4.5% 19.90%
2021 0.0% -7.2% 14.9% 95.19%
2020 -1.5% -7.5% 4.4% 31.02%
2019 2.9% 0.3% 6.1% 74.73%
2018 -1.6% -6.3% 11.6% 21.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IRFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.5% -15.4% 12.6% 91.71%
1 Yr -6.2% -23.1% 5.7% 74.09%
3 Yr -5.8%* -15.7% 6.3% 95.19%
5 Yr -6.0%* -17.2% 14.0% 88.33%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 6.3% 50.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IRFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -43.9% 4.5% 19.90%
2021 0.0% -7.2% 14.9% 95.19%
2020 -1.5% -7.5% 4.4% 31.02%
2019 2.9% 0.3% 6.1% 74.73%
2018 -1.2% -6.3% 12.0% 28.49%

NAV & Total Return History

IRFZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IRFZX Category Low Category High IRFZX % Rank
Net Assets 561 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 42.86%
Number of Holdings 70 5 739 63.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 201 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 38.34%
Weighting of Top 10 33.31% 18.1% 63.6% 59.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vonovia SE 7.08%
  2. Vonovia SE 7.08%
  3. Vonovia SE 7.08%
  4. Vonovia SE 7.08%
  5. Vonovia SE 7.08%
  6. Vonovia SE 7.08%
  7. Vonovia SE 7.08%
  8. Vonovia SE 7.08%
  9. Vonovia SE 7.08%
  10. Vonovia SE 7.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IRFZX % Rank
Stocks 		96.60% 3.65% 126.54% 78.87%
Other 		2.63% -33.49% 78.71% 3.63%
Cash 		0.77% -1.38% 10.38% 60.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 21.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 18.65%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 20.62%

IRFZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IRFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.11% 27.58% 66.49%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.10% 1.50% 83.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.25% 17.24%

Sales Fees

IRFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IRFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IRFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.00% 1.00% 165.00% 51.35%

IRFZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IRFZX Category Low Category High IRFZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.06% 0.00% 5.11% 21.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IRFZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IRFZX Category Low Category High IRFZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.93% -0.23% 3.84% 22.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IRFZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IRFZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rogier Quirijns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Rogier Quirijns, Senior Vice President, is Head of Europe Real Estate and a senior portfolio manager and oversees the research and analyst team for European real estate securities. He has 20 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2008, Mr. Quirijns was a senior real estate equity analyst with ABN AMRO in Amsterdam, where his coverage included France, Scandinavia and the Benelux region. Previously, he was a direct real estate portfolio manager with Equity Estate and an analyst within the real estate corporate finance team at Arthur Andersen. Mr. Quirijns holds a degree in business economics from the University of Amsterdam. He is based in London.

Jon Cheigh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2012

10.01

10.0%

Jon Y. Cheigh joined Cohen & Steers in 2005 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and head of the global real estate investment team. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2005, Mr. Cheigh was a vice president and senior REIT analyst for two years at Security Capital Research & Management. Previously, he was a vice president of real estate acquisitions at InterPark and an acquisitions associate at Urban Growth Property Trust, two privately held REITs. Mr. Cheigh holds a BA cum laude from Williams College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

William Leung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2012

9.67

9.7%

William Leung, Senior Vice President, is Head of Asia Pacific Real Estate and a portfolio manager for global real estate securities portfolios. He has 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, Mr. Leung was with RREEF Real Estate/Deutsche Bank for 12 years, where he was lead portfolio manager of the Asia real estate securities team. Previously, he was a research analyst with Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific. Mr. Leung has an MBA from the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology and a BA from Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is based in Hong Kong.

Ji Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Ms. Zhang joined Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc in 2018 and currently serves as Vice President, and a member of the Global Real Estate investment team. Ms. Zhang is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder. She is based in New York. Ji Zhang – Advisor, and a member of the global real estate investment team.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

