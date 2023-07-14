Delaware Ivy Total Return Bond Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in bonds. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-US issuers. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign securities and in securities denominated in currencies other than the US dollar, although the Fund will limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-US dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 75% of its total assets as described below. The Fund has the flexibility to invest in any form of debt security, including, but not limited to, US government and foreign government securities, corporate bonds, convertible and non-convertible bonds, inflation-indexed bonds, asset- and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund also may invest in currencies. The Fund may invest directly in the debt securities listed above, as well as in derivative instruments that provide investment exposure to such debt securities. The Fund is unconstrained in its investment approach, meaning that it is not limited by the types of investments in a particular securities index, nor is it limited to any single type of investment strategy.

For the purposes of this section, a reference to the Manager may also include Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), with respect to its role as sub-advisor of the Fund.

The Manager may consider analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in evaluating investments for the Fund. This analysis considers various inputs, including metrics sourced from external parties and ESG research providers; commitments on ESG progress from issuers; specific bond formats (such as green or sustainability-linked bonds); issuer engagement; and other external and proprietary inputs to judge the issuer’s contribution to improvements in ESG practice. The Fund may favor securities of issuers that are judged by the Manager to meet high ESG standards, and may avoid investment in certain industry sectors, or in securities of issuers that are judged to not meet the Manager’s ESG requirements. The Manager relies on a proprietary ESG framework where issuers are assessed on their exposure to, and management of, environmental, social and governance risks. The Manager’s ESG framework relies on its quantitative and qualitative analysis of factors such as industry sector, issuer specific factors such as history and management, and data from multiple sources, including government reports, company filings and external data providers. This framework is subjective in nature and not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible risks and are provided as an indication of the types of factors being utilized by the Manager.

As described in more detail below, the Fund expects to use derivatives for various purposes. The Fund may take long positions in derivatives (the values of which typically move in the same direction as the prices of the underlying investments) and short positions in derivatives (the values of which typically move in the opposite direction from the prices of the underlying investments).

The Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit rating and may invest up to 50% of its total assets in non-investment grade debt securities, or high yield or junk bonds, which include bonds rated BB+ or below by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the Manager.

The Fund may invest in debt securities from any market or country or denominated in any currency, including issuers located in, and/or generating revenue from, both developed and emerging markets. The Fund will limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-US dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 75% of its total assets. The Fund reserves the right to hedge its exposure to foreign currencies to reduce the risk of loss from fluctuations in currency exchange rates, but is under no obligation to do so under any circumstances. The Fund expects to use a variety of derivative instruments for various purposes.

The Fund may invest in bonds of any maturity or duration.

The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to

hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective.

MIMGL, an affiliate of the Fund's investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), serves as the Fund’s sub-advisor and manages the Fund’s assets. The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK) and Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL) (together with MIMGL, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.