Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of high-yield (high risk) bonds commonly known as “junk bonds.” The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this investment policy. High-yield bonds are debt instruments that, at the time of purchase, are not rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or are rated below investment-grade (for example, rated below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.) or have an equivalent rating by a NRSRO. The Portfolio defines high-yield bonds to include: bank loans; payment-in-kind securities; fixed and variable floating rate and deferred interest debt obligations; zero-coupon bonds and debt obligations provided they are unrated or rated below investment-grade. In evaluating the quality of a particular high-yield bond for investment by the Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) does not rely exclusively on ratings assigned by a NRSRO. The Sub-Adviser will utilize a security’s credit rating as simply one indication of an issuer’s creditworthiness and will principally rely upon its own analysis of any security. However, the Sub-Adviser does not have restrictions on the rating level of the securities held in the Portfolio and may purchase and hold securities in default. There are no restrictions on the average maturity of the Portfolio or the maturity of any single investment. Maturities may vary widely depending on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of interest rate trends and other economic or market factors. Any remaining assets may be invested in investment-grade debt instruments; common and preferred stocks; U.S. government securities; money market instruments; and debt instruments of foreign issuers including securities of companies in emerging markets. The Portfolio may invest in derivatives, including, structured debt obligations, dollar roll transactions, swap agreements, including credit default swaps and interest rate swaps, and options on swap agreements. The Portfolio typically uses derivatives to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or currency risk, to substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset, and/or to enhance returns in the Portfolio. The Portfolio may invest in companies of any market capitalization size. The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). In choosing investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser combines extensive company and industry research with relative value analysis to identify high-yield bonds expected to provide above-average returns. Relative value analysis is intended to enhance returns by moving from overvalued to undervalued sectors of the bond market. The Sub-Adviser’s approach to decision making includes contributions from individual portfolio managers responsible for specific industry sectors. In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a significant effect on the value performance, risks, or prospects of a company or issuer. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing and/or on factors identified through its proprietary research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as it considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.