Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-4.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$32.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.7%
Expense Ratio 1.53%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.13%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IPFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|94.53%
|1 Yr
|-4.8%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|94.53%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|7.59%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|32.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.8%
|6.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IPFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.0%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|0.66%
|2021
|7.1%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|9.70%
|2020
|0.8%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|78.80%
|2019
|2.7%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|72.00%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|57.74%
|Period
|IPFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|92.28%
|1 Yr
|-4.8%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|93.29%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|7.29%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|40.88%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|8.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IPFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.0%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|0.66%
|2021
|7.1%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|10.03%
|2020
|0.8%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|78.80%
|2019
|2.7%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|72.00%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|80.38%
|IPFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPFCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.7 M
|963 K
|126 B
|94.23%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|4
|7731
|33.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.08 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|94.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.74%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|77.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPFCX % Rank
|Stocks
|71.58%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|65.71%
|Bonds
|21.19%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|23.08%
|Cash
|5.22%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|40.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.01%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|7.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|92.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|98.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPFCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|22.63%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|2.24%
|Financial Services
|22.13%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|6.09%
|Consumer Defense
|13.04%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|9.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.44%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|25.96%
|Energy
|11.13%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|5.45%
|Industrials
|7.70%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|91.99%
|Technology
|6.91%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|96.47%
|Communication Services
|3.18%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|93.91%
|Basic Materials
|1.82%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|95.51%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|99.36%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|99.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPFCX % Rank
|US
|69.47%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|9.94%
|Non US
|2.11%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|92.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPFCX % Rank
|Government
|51.17%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|9.29%
|Corporate
|30.47%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.28%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.36%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.17%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|95.51%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|97.44%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|97.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IPFCX % Rank
|US
|21.19%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|17.31%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|98.72%
|IPFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.53%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|9.33%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|91.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.52%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|IPFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IPFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IPFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.13%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|60.14%
|IPFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPFCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.63%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|93.95%
|IPFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|IPFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IPFCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.01%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|15.51%
|IPFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2020
|$0.511
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.418
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2017
|$0.397
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2016
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
In addition to his analyst responsibilities, Derek is co-portfolio manager for the Large Cap Value and Balanced strategies. Before joining Poplar Forest in 2011, Derek spent 16 years in the financial services industry, including six years as a managing director and co-portfolio manager at Trust Company of the West. Prior to TCW, he spent four years with Provident Investment Counsel as a senior vice president and co-portfolio manager of the Large Cap Flexible Growth and Concentrated Growth Funds. He also served as a sell-side analyst covering financial services for Wedbush Securities. Derek earned a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University in 1995, and received a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, San Diego in 1991. He has held the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst since 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Dale Harvey founded Poplar Forest Capital in 2007, after 16 years with The Capital Group Companies, where upon his resignation, he was a portfolio counselor managing approximately $20 billion in client assets at the time of his resignation for several of the American Funds mutual fund sub accounts.During his tenure at American Funds, Mr. Harvey managed, at various times, the value components of the American Balanced Fund, American Mutual Fund, Blue Chip Growth & Income Fund, Investment Company of America, SMALLCAP World Fund, and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Mr. Harvey received a B.S. in Commerce with honors from the University of Virginia in 1987 after which he worked for Morgan Stanley & Co. in their Mergers and Acquisitions department for two years. He then earned a Master of Business Administration with honors from Harvard University in 1991 prior to joining Capital Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
