Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$32.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.13%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IPFCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Poplar Forest Cornerstone Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Poplar Forest Capital
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    1050460
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Derek Derman

Fund Description

The Cornerstone Fund seeks to deliver superior, risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles, by building a balanced portfolio of debt and equity securities that aims to generate returns that exceed the Consumer Price Index by 3% per year while preserving capital. A full market cycle is deemed to be a multi-year period including a period of material increase in the U.S. stock market (a “bull market”) and a period of material decline in the U.S. stock market (a “bear market”).
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stocks, foreign equity securities, convertible securities, and options on stocks, warrants, rights, and/or other investment companies, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Equity securities will generally be selected based on qualitative analysis with individual positions no larger than 4% of net assets at time of purchase. The Fund may invest in medium-sized companies, which the Adviser defines by reference to those companies within the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index (which consists of companies with capitalizations from approximately $3.6 billion to approximately $46.4 billion as of May 7, 2021, the date of the last reconstitution of the Russell Midcap® Index) at the time of purchase. Dividend paying companies with investment grade credit ratings will be the primary focus of the Fund’s equity investments. Weightings between equity and fixed income securities will be tactically allocated based on prospective return potential and risk factors although equity exposure will not generally exceed 80% of net assets.
Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, those of domestic governments, government agencies, inflation-protected securities, asset-backed securities, other investment companies, including mutual funds and ETFs, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), convertible securities, floating rate securities, mortgage-backed securities, municipalities and companies across a wide range of industries, and may be of any maturity and duration and include those that are rated below investment grade (i.e., “junk bonds”).
The Cornerstone Fund is managed using a long-term approach to security selection. Investments will generally be made with an intended investment horizon of three years, although individual investments may be held for shorter or longer time periods.
The Adviser evaluates investment opportunities using bottom-up, fundamental analysis, paying particular attention to a company’s:
1.expected future profits;
2.expected sustainable revenue and/or asset growth;
3.expected cash investment needed to support expected growth;
4.normalized earnings and free cash flow after considering Items 1 through 3 above; and
5.valuation relative to normalized earnings and free cash flow after giving consideration to growth potential and financial strength.
IPFCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -3.2% 29.3% 94.53%
1 Yr -4.8% -12.9% 32.0% 94.53%
3 Yr 6.2%* -6.4% 12.7% 7.59%
5 Yr 0.2%* -8.2% 5.9% 32.97%
10 Yr N/A* -6.8% 6.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -37.4% -8.2% 0.66%
2021 7.1% -5.0% 12.0% 9.70%
2020 0.8% -5.7% 7.8% 78.80%
2019 2.7% -2.1% 6.3% 72.00%
2018 -3.2% -6.1% -0.8% 57.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IPFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -14.6% 29.3% 92.28%
1 Yr -4.8% -12.9% 57.6% 93.29%
3 Yr 6.2%* -6.4% 22.1% 7.29%
5 Yr 0.2%* -7.8% 16.4% 40.88%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 8.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IPFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -37.4% -8.2% 0.66%
2021 7.1% -5.0% 12.0% 10.03%
2020 0.8% -5.7% 7.8% 78.80%
2019 2.7% -2.1% 6.3% 72.00%
2018 -3.2% -6.1% 0.1% 80.38%

NAV & Total Return History

IPFCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IPFCX Category Low Category High IPFCX % Rank
Net Assets 32.7 M 963 K 126 B 94.23%
Number of Holdings 61 4 7731 33.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.08 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 94.87%
Weighting of Top 10 27.74% 13.3% 100.0% 77.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nucor Corp 3.72%
  2. Advance Auto Parts Inc 3.52%
  3. Cnh Industrial Nv 3.48%
  4. Morgan Stanley 3.40%
  5. The Kroger Co 3.39%
  6. Dollar Tree Inc 3.38%
  7. American International Group Inc 3.36%
  8. Citizens Financial Group Inc 3.75% 3.34%
  9. CVS Health Corp 3.23%
  10. Equifax Inc. 3.3% 3.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IPFCX % Rank
Stocks 		71.58% 0.19% 99.72% 65.71%
Bonds 		21.19% 0.00% 91.12% 23.08%
Cash 		5.22% -7.71% 88.33% 40.71%
Preferred Stocks 		2.01% 0.00% 26.97% 7.05%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 92.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.48% 98.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPFCX % Rank
Healthcare 		22.63% 0.00% 36.30% 2.24%
Financial Services 		22.13% 0.28% 52.80% 6.09%
Consumer Defense 		13.04% 0.00% 27.24% 9.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.44% 0.00% 16.01% 25.96%
Energy 		11.13% 0.00% 29.22% 5.45%
Industrials 		7.70% 1.16% 32.55% 91.99%
Technology 		6.91% 1.07% 52.93% 96.47%
Communication Services 		3.18% 0.00% 26.62% 93.91%
Basic Materials 		1.82% 0.00% 15.48% 95.51%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 31.67% 99.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 33.86% 99.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPFCX % Rank
US 		69.47% 0.19% 96.85% 9.94%
Non US 		2.11% 0.00% 35.45% 92.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPFCX % Rank
Government 		51.17% 0.00% 99.71% 9.29%
Corporate 		30.47% 0.00% 100.00% 51.28%
Cash & Equivalents 		18.36% 0.00% 100.00% 54.17%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 95.51%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 97.44%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 97.12%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IPFCX % Rank
US 		21.19% 0.00% 91.12% 17.31%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 18.39% 98.72%

IPFCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IPFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.53% 0.01% 3.35% 9.33%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.25% 91.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.52%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

IPFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IPFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IPFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.13% 4.00% 398.00% 60.14%

IPFCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IPFCX Category Low Category High IPFCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.63% 0.00% 7.05% 93.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IPFCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IPFCX Category Low Category High IPFCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.01% -1.12% 5.55% 15.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IPFCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

IPFCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Derek Derman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

In addition to his analyst responsibilities, Derek is co-portfolio manager for the Large Cap Value and Balanced strategies. Before joining Poplar Forest in 2011, Derek spent 16 years in the financial services industry, including six years as a managing director and co-portfolio manager at Trust Company of the West. Prior to TCW, he spent four years with Provident Investment Counsel as a senior vice president and co-portfolio manager of the Large Cap Flexible Growth and Concentrated Growth Funds. He also served as a sell-side analyst covering financial services for Wedbush Securities. Derek earned a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University in 1995, and received a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, San Diego in 1991. He has held the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst since 1997.

J. Dale Harvey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Dale Harvey founded Poplar Forest Capital in 2007, after 16 years with The Capital Group Companies, where upon his resignation, he was a portfolio counselor managing approximately $20 billion in client assets at the time of his resignation for several of the American Funds mutual fund sub accounts.During his tenure at American Funds, Mr. Harvey managed, at various times, the value components of the American Balanced Fund, American Mutual Fund, Blue Chip Growth & Income Fund, Investment Company of America, SMALLCAP World Fund, and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Mr. Harvey received a B.S. in Commerce with honors from the University of Virginia in 1987 after which he worked for Morgan Stanley & Co. in their Mergers and Acquisitions department for two years. He then earned a Master of Business Administration with honors from Harvard University in 1991 prior to joining Capital Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

