Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco New Jersey Municipal Fund

mutual fund
IORJX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.87 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (ONJAX) Primary C (ONJCX) Inst (ONJYX) Retirement (IORJX)
IORJX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco New Jersey Municipal Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.87 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (ONJAX) Primary C (ONJCX) Inst (ONJYX) Retirement (IORJX)
IORJX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco New Jersey Municipal Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.87 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (ONJAX) Primary C (ONJCX) Inst (ONJYX) Retirement (IORJX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco New Jersey Municipal Fund

IORJX | Fund

$8.87

$273 M

4.11%

$0.36

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$273 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco New Jersey Municipal Fund

IORJX | Fund

$8.87

$273 M

4.11%

$0.36

0.77%

IORJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco New Jersey Municipal Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Elizabeth Mossow

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, and as a fundamental policy, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities the income from which, in the opinion of counsel to the issuer of each security, is exempt from regular federal individual and, as applicable, the Fund’s state income tax. The policy stated in the foregoing sentence may not be changed without shareholder approval of a majority of the Fund’s outstanding voting securities, as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act). In complying with this 80% investment requirement, the Fund may invest in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to the Fund’s direct investments that are counted toward the 80% investment requirement.
The Fund selects investments without regard to the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT). Additionally, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in New Jersey municipal securities, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.
These securities are generally issued by the state and its political sub­divisions (such as cities, towns, counties, agencies and authorities) and primarily include municipal bonds (long-term (more than one-year) obligations), municipal notes (short-term obligations) and interests in municipal leases. Municipal securities generally are classified as general or revenue obligations. General obligations are secured by the issuer’s pledge of its full faith, credit and taxing power for the payment of principal and interest. Revenue obligations are bonds whose interest is payable only from the revenues derived from a particular facility or class of facilities, or a specific excise tax or other revenue source. The securities in which the Fund invests may also include securities issued by issuers located outside of New Jersey, such as U.S. territories, commonwealths and possessions or by their agencies, instrumentalities and authorities, if the interest on such securities is not subject to New Jersey and federal income tax. These securities are “New Jersey municipal securities” for purposes of this prospectus.
Most of the securities the Fund buys are “investment-grade,” although it can invest as much as 25% of its total assets in below-investment-grade securities (commonly called “junk bonds”). This restriction is applied at the time of purchase and the Fund may continue to hold a security whose credit rating has been downgraded or, in the case of an unrated security, after the Fund’s Adviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), has changed its assessment of the security’s credit quality. As a result, credit rating downgrades or other market fluctuations may cause the Fund’s holdings of below-investment-grade securities to exceed, at times significantly, this restriction for an extended period of time. If the Fund has more than 25% of its total assets invested in below-investment-grade securities, the Adviser will not purchase additional below-investment-grade securities until the level of holdings in those securities no longer exceeds the restriction.Investment-grade securities are those rated within the four highest rating
categories of S&P Global Ratings (S&P), Moody’s, Fitch or another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (or, in the case of unrated securities, determined by the Adviser to be comparable to securities rated investment-grade). While securities rated within the fourth highest category by S&P (meaning BBB+, BBB or BBB-) or by Moody’s (meaning Baa1, Baa2 or Baa3) are considered investment-grade, they have some speculative characteristics. If two or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations have assigned different ratings to a security, the Adviser uses the highest rating assigned. The Fund also invests in unrated securities, in which case the Adviser internally assigns ratings to those securities, after assessing their credit quality and other factors, in investment-grade or below-investment-grade categories similar to those of nationally recognized statistical rating organizations. There can be no assurance, nor is it intended, that the Adviser’s credit analysis process is consistent or comparable with the credit analysis process used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization.
To the extent the Fund invests in pre-refunded municipal securities collateralized by U.S. government securities, the Fund may treat those securities as investment-grade (AAA) securities even if the issuer itself has a below-investment-grade rating.
The Fund does not limit its investments to securities of a particular maturity range, and may hold both short-and long-term securities. However, the Fund currently focuses on longer-term securities to seek higher yields. This portfolio strategy is subject to change. The Fund may invest in obligations that pay interest at fixed or variable rates.
The Fund can invest in inverse floaters, a variable rate obligation, to seek increased income and return. The Fund’s investment in inverse floaters entails a degree of leverage. The Fund can expose up to 20% of its total assets to the effects of leverage from its investments in inverse floaters. The Fund’s investments in inverse floaters are included for purposes of the 80% policies described above. The Fund can also engage in reverse repurchase agreements, which also create leverage.
The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including futures contracts. The Fund can use futures contracts, including interest rate futures, to reduce exposure to interest rate changes and to manage duration.
The Fund can borrow money to purchase additional securities, another form of leverage. Although the amount of borrowing will vary from time to time, the amount of leveraging from borrowings will not exceed one-third of the Fund’s total assets.
The Fund can invest up to 20% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in investments that generate income subject to income taxes. Taxable investments include many of the types of securities the Fund would buy for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund does not anticipate investing substantial amounts of its assets in taxable investments under normal market conditions or as part of its normal trading strategies and policies.
The Fund may invest more than 25% of its net assets in a segment of the municipal securities market with similar characteristics if the Adviser determines that the yields available from obligations in a particular segment justify the additional risks of a larger investment in such segment. The Fund may not, however, invest more than 25% of its net assets in industrial development revenue bonds issued for companies in the same industry.
The Fund can invest up to 25% of its total assets in tobacco settlement revenue bonds and up to 25% of its total assets in tobacco-related bonds without an appropriation pledge that make payments only from a state’s interest in the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).
In selecting investments for the Fund, the portfolio managers generally look at a wide range of New Jersey municipal securities that provide high current income, have favorable credit characteristics or are special situations that provide opportunities for value. The portfolio managers may consider selling a security if any of these factors no longer applies to a security purchased for the Fund but are not required to do so.
Read More

IORJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IORJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -60.4% 31.9% 16.01%
1 Yr -2.5% -45.4% 15.3% 87.50%
3 Yr -2.8%* -20.5% 51.7% 32.87%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 0.96%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 14.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IORJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -76.8% 4.7% 78.66%
2021 0.8% -69.5% 12.4% 9.18%
2020 -0.1% -66.1% 60.0% 90.90%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IORJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -60.4% 31.9% 15.95%
1 Yr -2.5% -45.4% 15.1% 85.62%
3 Yr -2.8%* -20.5% 51.7% 33.77%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 0.71%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 16.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IORJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -76.8% 4.7% 78.71%
2021 0.8% -69.5% 12.4% 9.24%
2020 -0.1% -66.1% 60.0% 90.90%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IORJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IORJX Category Low Category High IORJX % Rank
Net Assets 273 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 63.24%
Number of Holdings 163 1 14000 66.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 72.9 M -317 M 8.64 B 47.82%
Weighting of Top 10 27.49% 2.4% 101.7% 20.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CHILDRENS TR FD P R TOB SETTLEMENT REV 5.625% 5.75%
  2. NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEV AUTH REV 5.375% 4.13%
  3. PORT AUTH N Y & N J SPL OBLIG REV 5.75% 3.82%
  4. NEW JERSEY ST TRANSN TR FD AUTH 4.25% 2.95%
  5. NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEV AUTH REV 4% 2.85%
  6. RUTGERS ST UNIV N J 5% 2.46%
  7. NEW JERSEY ST TRANSN TR FD AUTH 4% 2.28%
  8. NEW JERSEY ST TRANSN TR FD AUTH 4% 2.12%
  9. RUTGERS ST UNIV N J 5% 2.09%
  10. NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE FACS FING AUTH 0.01% 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IORJX % Rank
Bonds 		91.82% 65.51% 150.86% 92.46%
Cash 		8.18% -50.86% 33.96% 6.97%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 31.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 28.70%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 29.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 28.82%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IORJX % Rank
Municipal 		91.82% 44.39% 100.00% 90.82%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.18% 0.00% 33.95% 7.26%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 28.59%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 29.81%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 40.03%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 33.29%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IORJX % Rank
US 		81.65% 37.86% 142.23% 97.68%
Non US 		10.17% 0.00% 62.14% 3.14%

IORJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IORJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.02% 6.50% 41.14%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.10% 95.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

IORJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IORJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IORJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% 18.59%

IORJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IORJX Category Low Category High IORJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.11% 0.00% 4.45% 2.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IORJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IORJX Category Low Category High IORJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.09% -0.53% 5.33% 6.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IORJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IORJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Elizabeth Mossow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2013

8.84

8.8%

Mrs. Mossow has been a Senior Portfolio Manager of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since January 2017 and a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since January 2016. She was a Portfolio Manager of OppenheimerFunds, Inc from January 2016 to January 2017. Mrs. Mossow has been an Assistant Vice President of Oppenheimer since January 2011 and an Associate Portfolio Manager of the firm since June 2013. She was a Portfolio Research Analyst of the Sub-Adviser from June 2011 to June 2013 and was a Credit Analyst of the Sub-Adviser from May 2007 to May 2011. She was a Risk Management Analyst at Manning & Napier Associates from September 2006 to May 2007 and was an Analyst/Trading Assistant at The Baupost Group from August 2000 to March 2006. Mrs. Mossow is a portfolio manager and a trader for the Fund and other Oppenheimer funds.

Mark Paris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Mark Paris is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Municipal Strategies for Invesco Fixed Income. In this capacity, he is responsible for the oversight and implementationof all municipal bond strategies. Mr. Paris entered the financial industry in 1990 and joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen investments. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Paris was a trader and then a portfolio manager on the muncipal fixed income team at Morgan Stanley/Van Kampen, which he joing in 2002. He also was previously a trader and portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds, head underwriter at Chase Manhattan Bank, and a trader and underwriter at NatWest Bank. Mr. Paris earned a BBA in finance from Baruch College of the City University of New York.

Julius Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 22, 2019

2.52

2.5%

Julius Williams is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco municipal strategies. Mr. Williams entered the industry in 2000. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a portfolio manager and trader for municipal funds at Van Kampen. He joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen. Mr. Williams earned a BA degree in economics and sociology, and a Master of Education degree in educational psychology from the University of Virginia.

Tim O'Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 22, 2019

2.52

2.5%

Mr. O'Reilly joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen, where he served as a senior unit trust fixed income portfolio manager, with responsibilities that included fixed income trading, risk management and credit analysis. He has a diverse knowledge base, with trading experience in municipals, corporates and equities. He joined Van Kampen in 2001. Mr. O'Reilly earned a BS degree in finance from Eastern Illinois University and an MBA in finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He holds the Series 7, 63 and 79 registrations."

Joshua Cooney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 22, 2019

2.52

2.5%

Joshua Cooney has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×