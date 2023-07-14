Under normal market conditions, and as a fundamental policy, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities the income from which, in the opinion of counsel to the issuer of each security, is exempt from regular federal individual and, as applicable, the Fund’s state income tax. The policy stated in the foregoing sentence may not be changed without shareholder approval of a majority of the Fund’s outstanding voting securities, as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act). In complying with the 80% investment requirement, the Fund may invest in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to the Fund’s direct investments that are counted toward the 80% investment requirement.

The Fund invests in municipal securities issued by the governments of states, their political subdivisions (such as cities, towns, counties, agencies and authorities) and the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, common­wealths and possessions or by their agencies, instrumentalities and author­ities. These primarily include municipal bonds (long-term (more than one-year) obligations), municipal notes (short-term obligations), interests in municipal leases, and tax-exempt commercial paper. Municipal securities generally are classified as general or revenue obligations. General obliga­tions are secured by the issuer’s pledge of its full faith, credit and taxing power for the payment of principal and interest. Revenue obligations are bonds whose interest is payable only from the revenues derived from a particular facility or class of facilities, or a specific excise tax or other rev­enue source. The Fund selects investments without regard to the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Up to 100% of the securities the Fund buys may be high-yield, lower-grade fixed income securities, including those below investment-grade (commonly called “junk bonds”). Under normal market conditions, however, the Fund intends to invest approximately 50% to 70% of its total assets in these types of securities. Below-investment-grade debt securities are those rated below “BBB-” by S&P Global Ratings or “Baa3” by Moody’s or comparable ratings by other nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (or, in the case of unrated securities, determined by the Fund’s Adviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) to be comparable to securities rated investment-grade). The Fund may invest in distressed debt securities and defaulted securities. The Fund also invests in unrated securities, in which case the Adviser internally assigns ratings to those securities, after assessing their credit quality and other factors, in investment-grade or below-investment-grade categories similar to those of nationally recognized statistical rating organizations. There can be no assurance, nor is it intended, that the Adviser’s credit analysis process is consistent or comparable with the credit analysis process used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization.

To the extent the Fund invests in pre-refunded municipal securities collateralized by U.S. government securities, the Fund may treat those securities as investment-grade (AAA) securities even if the issuer itself has a below-investment-grade rating.

Since the Fund may invest in lower-rated and below-investment-grade securities without limit, the Fund’s investments should be considered speculative. The Fund does not limit its investments to securities of a particular maturity range, and may hold both short-and long-term secu­rities. However, the Fund currently expects to focus on longer-term secu­rities to seek higher yields. This portfolio strategy is subject to change.

The Fund can invest in inverse floaters, a variable rate obligation, to seek increased income and return. The Fund’s investment in inverse float­ers entails a degree of leverage. The Fund can expose up to 35% of its total assets to the effects of leverage from its investments in inverse floaters. The Fund’s investments in inverse floaters are included for purposes of the 80% policies described above. The Fund can also engage in reverse repurchase agreements, which also create leverage.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including futures contracts. The Fund can use futures contracts, including interest rate futures, to reduce exposure to interest rate changes and to manage duration.

The Fund can borrow money to purchase additional securities, another form of leverage. Although the amount of borrowing will vary from time to time, the amount of leveraging from borrowings will not exceed one-third of the Fund’s total assets.

The Fund may invest more than 25% of its net assets in a segment of the municipal securities market with similar characteristics if the Adviser determines that the yields available from obligations in a particular segment justify the additional risks of a larger investment in such segment. The Fund may not, however, invest more than 25% of its net assets in industrial development revenue bonds issued for companies in the same industry.

The Fund can invest up to 25% of its total assets in tobacco settlement revenue bonds and up to 25% of its total assets in tobacco-related bonds without an appropriation pledge that make payments only from a state’s interest in the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).

The Fund can invest without limit in zero coupon securities.