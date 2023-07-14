Under normal market conditions, and as a fundamental policy, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities the income from which, in the opinion of counsel to the issuer of each security, is exempt from regular federal individual and, as applicable, the Fund’s state income tax. These primarily include municipal bonds (long-term (more than one-year) obligations), municipal notes (short-term obligations), interests in municipal leases, and tax-exempt commercial paper. The policy stated in the foregoing sentence may not be changed without shareholder approval of a majority of the Fund’s outstanding voting securities, as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act). In complying with this 80% investment requirement, the Fund may invest in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to the Fund’s direct investments that are counted toward the 80% investment requirement.

Municipal securities generally are classified as general or revenue obligations. General obligations are secured by the issuer’s pledge of its full faith, credit and taxing power for the payment of principal and interest. Revenue obligations are bonds whose interest is payable only from the revenues derived from a particular facility or class of facilities, or a specific excise tax or other revenue source. The securities in which the Fund invests may also include securities issued by U.S. territories, commonwealths and possessions, or by their agencies, instrumentalities and authorities, if the interest on such securities is not subject to federal income tax.

The Fund will not invest in municipal securities the interest on which would be subject to the federal “alternative minimum tax” (AMT).

Most of the securities the Fund buys are “investment-grade,” although it can invest as much as 25% of its total assets in below-investment-grade securities (sometimes called “junk bonds”), and may acquire securities that are in default. Credit rating downgrades of a single issuer or related similar issuers whose securities the Fund holds in significant amounts could substantially and unexpectedly increase the Fund’s exposure to below-investment-grade securities and the risks associated with them, especially liquidity and default risk.

If the Fund has more than 25% of its total assets invested in below-investment-grade securities, the Adviser will not purchase additional below-investment-grade securities until the level of holdings in those securities no longer exceeds the restriction. This restriction is applied at the time of purchase and the Fund may continue to hold a security whose credit rating has been downgraded or, in the case of an unrated security, after the Fund’s Adviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), has changed its assessment of the security’s credit quality. As a result, credit rating downgrades or other market fluctuations may cause the Fund’s holdings of below-investment-grade securities to exceed, at times significantly, this restriction for an extended period of time. Investment-grade securities are those rated within the four highest rating categories of S&P Global Ratings

(S&P), Moody’s, Fitch or another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (or, in the case of unrated securities, determined by the Adviser to be comparable to securities rated investment-grade). While securities rated within the fourth highest category by S&P (meaning BBB+, BBB or BBB-) or by Moody’s (meaning Baa1, Baa2 or Baa3) are considered investment-grade, they have some speculative characteristics. If two or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations have assigned different ratings to a security, the Adviser uses the highest rating assigned. The Fund also invests in unrated securities, in which case the Adviser internally assigns ratings to those securities, after assessing their credit quality and other factors, in investment-grade or below-investment-grade categories similar to those of nationally recognized statistical rating organizations. There can be no assurance, nor is it intended, that the Adviser’s credit analysis process is consistent or comparable with the credit analysis process used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization.

To the extent the Fund invests in pre-refunded municipal securities collateralized by U.S. government securities, the Fund may treat those securities as investment-grade (AAA) securities even if the issuer itself has a below-investment-grade rating.

The Fund does not limit its investments to securities in a particular maturity range, but it currently focuses on securities with maturities between 5 and 30 years when issued. The Fund may invest in obligations that pay interest at fixed or variable rates. The Fund can invest in inverse floaters, a variable rate obligation, to seek increased income and return. The Fund’s investment in inverse floaters entails a degree of leverage. The Fund can expose up to 20% of its total assets to the effects of leverage from its investments in inverse floaters. The Fund's investments in inverse floaters are included for purposes of the 80% policies described above. The Fund can also engage in reverse repurchase agreements, which also create leverage.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including futures contracts. The Fund can use futures contracts, including interest rate futures, to reduce exposure to interest rate changes and to manage duration.

The Fund can borrow money to purchase additional securities, another form of leverage. Although the amount of borrowing will vary from time to time, the amount of leveraging from borrowings will not exceed one-third of the Fund’s total assets.

The Fund may invest more than 25% of its net assets in a segment of the municipal securities market with similar characteristics if the Adviser determines that the yields available from obligations in a particular segment justify the additional risks of a larger investment in such segment. The Fund may not, however, invest more than 25% of its net assets in industrial development revenue bonds issued for companies in the same industry.

The Fund can invest up to 25% of its total assets in tobacco settlement revenue bonds and up to 25% of its total assets in tobacco-related bonds without an appropriation pledge that make payments only from a state’s interest in the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).