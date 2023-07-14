Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
-2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$109 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.1%
Expense Ratio 0.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|IOMUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|3.94%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|83.60%
|3 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|94.78%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|12.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|12.76%
* Annualized
|IOMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IOMUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|109 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|84.49%
|Number of Holdings
|117
|1
|14000
|79.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.4 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|71.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.12%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|22.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IOMUX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.39%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|41.21%
|Cash
|0.61%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|58.45%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|93.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|92.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|92.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|92.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IOMUX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.40%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|37.54%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.60%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|62.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|91.69%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|91.69%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|92.45%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|92.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IOMUX % Rank
|US
|99.39%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|17.90%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|98.66%
|IOMUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.57%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|65.16%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|38.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|IOMUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IOMUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IOMUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|92.31%
|IOMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IOMUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.08%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|10.12%
|IOMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IOMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IOMUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.36%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|27.28%
|IOMUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2019
2.95
3.0%
Mark Paris is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Municipal Strategies for Invesco Fixed Income. In this capacity, he is responsible for the oversight and implementationof all municipal bond strategies. Mr. Paris entered the financial industry in 1990 and joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen investments. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Paris was a trader and then a portfolio manager on the muncipal fixed income team at Morgan Stanley/Van Kampen, which he joing in 2002. He also was previously a trader and portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds, head underwriter at Chase Manhattan Bank, and a trader and underwriter at NatWest Bank. Mr. Paris earned a BBA in finance from Baruch College of the City University of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 04, 2020
1.74
1.7%
Eddie Bernhardt serves as head of Invesco Managed Accounts. He is responsible for the portfolio management of the Tax-Free, Tax-Aware, Taxable and Impact investment strategies. Prior to joining IFI, Eddie traded taxable and municipal bonds at Wells Fargo Securities, and also constructed high net worth fixed income portfolios for the firm’s Private Client Services group. Additionally, he was a portfolio manager with a regional banker’s bank for credit unions. Eddie holds a B.A. from the University of California at Santa Cruz. He is also a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Portland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 04, 2020
1.74
1.7%
Tim Benzel serves as Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Managed Accounts and is responsible for the portfolio management of the Tax Free, Tax-Aware, Taxable, Credit and Impact investment strategies. Prior to joining IFI, Tim was an assistant fixed income portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman Private Asset Management, where his responsibilities included credit analysis and trading. Tim holds a B.S. from Linfield College. He is also a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 04, 2020
1.74
1.7%
Galen True, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2017 to 2019, he was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, he was employed by SNW Asset Management from 2009 to 2017, where he served as Portfolio Manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 04, 2020
1.74
1.7%
Julius Williams is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco municipal strategies. Mr. Williams entered the industry in 2000. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a portfolio manager and trader for municipal funds at Van Kampen. He joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen. Mr. Williams earned a BA degree in economics and sociology, and a Master of Education degree in educational psychology from the University of Virginia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 04, 2020
1.74
1.7%
Mr. O'Reilly joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen, where he served as a senior unit trust fixed income portfolio manager, with responsibilities that included fixed income trading, risk management and credit analysis. He has a diverse knowledge base, with trading experience in municipals, corporates and equities. He joined Van Kampen in 2001. Mr. O'Reilly earned a BS degree in finance from Eastern Illinois University and an MBA in finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He holds the Series 7, 63 and 79 registrations."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 17, 2022
0.21
0.2%
Joshua Cooney has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
