Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco Environmental Focus Municipal Fund

mutual fund
IOMUX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.49 +0.02 +0.17%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (OPAMX) Primary C (OPCMX) Inst (OPYMX) Retirement (IOMUX)
IOMUX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Environmental Focus Municipal Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.49 +0.02 +0.17%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (OPAMX) Primary C (OPCMX) Inst (OPYMX) Retirement (IOMUX)
IOMUX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Environmental Focus Municipal Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.49 +0.02 +0.17%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (OPAMX) Primary C (OPCMX) Inst (OPYMX) Retirement (IOMUX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Environmental Focus Municipal Fund

IOMUX | Fund

$11.49

$109 M

4.08%

$0.47

0.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

-2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$109 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Environmental Focus Municipal Fund

IOMUX | Fund

$11.49

$109 M

4.08%

$0.47

0.57%

IOMUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Environmental Focus Municipal Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Paris

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, and as a fundamental policy, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities the income from which, in the opinion of counsel to the issuer of each security, is exempt from regular federal individual income tax. The policy stated in the foregoing sentence may not be changed without shareholder approval of a majority of the Fund’s outstanding voting securities, as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act). In complying with this 80% investment requirement, the Fund may invest in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to the Fund’s direct investments that are counted toward the 80% investment requirement.
Under normal market conditions, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in investment grade municipal securities. Investment grade securities are: (i) securities rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Baa3 or higher by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (Moody's) or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), (ii) securities with comparable short-term NRSRO ratings, or (iii) unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, each at the time of purchase. If two or more NRSROs have assigned different ratings to a security, the Adviser uses the highest rating assigned.
Municipal securities include debt obligations of states, territories or possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax at the time of issuance, in the opinion of bond counsel or other counsel to the issuers of such securities. The Fund can invest in municipal securities of any duration or maturity.
The Fund seeks to invest primarily in municipal securities issued by issuers involved in projects or technologies with high potential positive environmental impact, as determined by the Adviser using its proprietary evaluation system, in areas such as land, water and energy conservation. Generally, the Adviser views projects or technologies with high potential
positive environmental impact to include opportunities likely to result in lower emissions, environmental conservation, environmental rehabilitation, increased use or creation of renewable energy, increased sustainability, or other positive environmental outcomes. These high potential opportunities are identified by the Adviser through a proprietary review process that takes into account published information about the issuer and its programs and policies, along with issue-level data, including issuer-level reviews that rely on the purpose/use of proceeds statement and source of funding,as described further below.
Shareholders will be provided with60 days’notice of any strategy change resultingin consideration of environmental focusedcriteria no longer being material to the Fund’s principal investment strategy.
The principal types of municipal debt securities purchased by the Fund are revenue obligations and general obligations. To meet its investment objective, the Fund invests in different types of general obligation and revenue obligation securities, including fixed and variable rate securities, municipal notes, variable rate demand notes, municipal leases, custodial receipts, and participation certificates. The Fund may also invest in other types of municipal securities.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal securities below investment grade. These types of securities are commonly referred to as junk bonds. With respect to such investments, the Fund has not established any limit on the percentage of its portfolio that may be invested in securities in any one rating category.
The Fund may invest all or a substantial portion of its assets in municipal securities that are subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.
The Fund may invest more than 25% of its net assets in a segment of the municipal securities market with similar characteristics if the Adviser determines that the yields available from obligations in a particular segment justify the additional risks of a larger investment in such segment. The Fund may not, however, invest more than 25% of its net assets in industrial development revenue bonds issued for companies in the same industry.
The Fund may invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund’s investments may include securities that do not produce immediate cash income, such as zero coupon securities and payment-in-kind securities.
The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued and delayed delivery basis, which means that the Fund buys or sells a security with payment and delivery taking place in the future.
The Fund can invest in inverse floating rate municipal obligations issued in connection with tender option bond programs to generate leverage.
The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including futures contracts and swap contracts. The Fund can use futures contracts, including interest rate futures, to reduce exposure to interest rate changes and to manage duration. The Fund can use swap contracts, including interest rate swaps, to hedge its exposure to interest rates, but may not enter into interest rate swaps with respect to more than 25% of its total assets.
The Fund can borrow money to purchase additional securities, another form of leverage. Although the amount of borrowing will vary from time to time, the amount of leveraging from borrowings will not exceed one-third of the Fund’s total assets.
The Adviser actively manages the Fund’s portfolio and adjusts the average maturity of portfolio investments based upon its expectations regarding the direction of interest rates and other economic factors. The Adviser seeks to identify those securities that it believes entail reasonable credit risk considered in relation to the Fund’s investment policies.
In selecting securities that meet the Fund’s environmental criteria, the Adviser uses a proprietary process to evaluate municipal securities in different sectors based on pre-determined environmental and sustainability factors by applying a review based on an investment’s potential for positive environmental impact.
The Adviser evaluates the following for a particular bond issue to determine whether investments meet the Fund’s standards for high potential
positive environmental impact. Securities held by the Fund, other than municipal securities, are not evaluated under the Adviser’s proprietary evaluation system.
Issuer profile. Investment opportunities are reviewed based on the nature of the issuing entity and its stated mission as it relates to the potential for positive environmental outcomes or its stated environmental impact plan. The Adviser also considers whether an issuer has engaged in any policies or activities evidencing a significant negative environmental impact. Qualitative and, in certain cases when available, quantitative factors are taken in account by the Adviser during this review.
Source of Funding. The Adviser also reviews the source of funding for a proposed bond issue. This determination is a key component of the fixed income credit analysis conducted by the Adviser and is also relevant to evaluating the environmental impact profile of the issue. The Adviser will review whether funding is supported by general tax revenues, a dedicated tax, a fuel surcharge or lease revenues associated with extractive industries or dependent on revenues of a particular project or program.
Use of Proceeds. After reviewing the issuer profile and source of funding, the Adviser evaluates how the funding raised through a bond issue will ultimately be used. For example, the Adviser will review whether proceeds raised through the issuance of a security will be used toward achieving a positive environmental outcome. Generally, the Adviser examines whether financing for general obligation purposes is sought with the expectation that the funds will be used for broad operational support of the activities of the issuer or if the funds are intended for a particular project or program. If the latter, the characteristics of the program will be analyzed to determine whether they are associated with positive environmental outcomes and, if not, the issue will be deemed unacceptable. When the use of proceeds analysis demonstrates high potential positive environmental impact, an issue may be determined by the Adviser to meet the Fund's environmental criteria based on that analysis alone.
The approach described above emphasizes investment opportunities related to energy efficiency, renewable energy (including solar, wind, geothermal, and hydropower), energy storage and related technologies and programs, mass transit, carbon sink conservation, carbon capture technologies (those that prevent carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere), investments in issuers with positive environmental performance records based on metrics determined by the Adviser, and other projects or technologies intended to minimize man-made impacts on climate. The Adviser generally views projects or technologies with high potential positive environmental impact to include opportunities likely to result in lower emissions, environmental conservation,environmental rehabilitation,increased use orcreationof renewable energy, increasedsustainability,or other positive environmental outcomes which is determined by the Adviser’s analysis of the issuer profile,use of proceeds and source of funding.TheAdviser generally seeks to exclude investments that do not meet the standardsfor high potential positive environmental impact,subject to certain limited exceptions deemed appropriate inthe Adviser’s discretion andconsistent with its evaluation process.
The Adviser also uses its extensive research capabilities to assess potential investments and considers several factors, including general market and economic conditions and interest rate, credit and prepayment risks. Each security is subjected to an in-depth credit analysis to evaluate the level of risk it presents. Issuers and investments that are ultimately deemed appropriate to meet the Fund’s standards for high potential positive environmental impact are monitored on an ongoing basis and reviewed periodically to ensure that they continue to meet those standards. Decisions to purchase or sell securities are determined by the portfolio managers that factor in economic and credit-related fundamentals, potential for positive environmental impact, market supply and demand, market dislocations and situation-specific opportunities. The purchase or sale of securities may be
related to a decision to alter the Fund’s macro risk exposure (such as duration, yield curve positioning and sector exposure), a need to limit or reduce the Fund’s exposure to a particular security or issuer, degradation of an issuer’s credit quality or potential for positive environmental impact, or general liquidity needs of the Fund. The potential for realization of capital gains or losses resulting from possible changes in interest rates will not be a major consideration and frequency of portfolio turnover generally will not be a limiting factor if the Adviser considers it advantageous to purchase or sell securities.
Read More

IOMUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IOMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -60.4% 31.9% 3.94%
1 Yr -2.3% -45.4% 15.3% 83.60%
3 Yr -5.1%* -20.5% 51.7% 94.78%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 12.39%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 12.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IOMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -76.8% 4.7% 91.69%
2021 -1.3% -69.5% 12.4% 97.91%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 27.61%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IOMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -60.4% 31.9% 3.94%
1 Yr -2.3% -45.4% 15.1% 81.51%
3 Yr -5.1%* -20.5% 51.7% 94.84%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 10.15%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 13.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IOMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -76.8% 4.7% 91.69%
2021 -1.3% -69.5% 12.4% 97.91%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 27.68%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IOMUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IOMUX Category Low Category High IOMUX % Rank
Net Assets 109 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 84.49%
Number of Holdings 117 1 14000 79.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.4 M -317 M 8.64 B 71.18%
Weighting of Top 10 26.12% 2.4% 101.7% 22.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KING CNTY WASH 0.65% 4.65%
  2. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.01%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.01%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.01%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.01%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.01%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.01%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.01%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.01%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 3.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IOMUX % Rank
Bonds 		99.39% 65.51% 150.86% 41.21%
Cash 		0.61% -50.86% 33.96% 58.45%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 93.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 92.50%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 92.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 92.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IOMUX % Rank
Municipal 		99.40% 44.39% 100.00% 37.54%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.60% 0.00% 33.95% 62.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 91.69%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 91.69%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 92.45%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 92.39%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IOMUX % Rank
US 		99.39% 37.86% 142.23% 17.90%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 98.66%

IOMUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IOMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.02% 6.50% 65.16%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.10% 38.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

IOMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IOMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IOMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% 92.31%

IOMUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IOMUX Category Low Category High IOMUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.08% 0.00% 4.45% 10.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IOMUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IOMUX Category Low Category High IOMUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.36% -0.53% 5.33% 27.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IOMUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IOMUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Paris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Mark Paris is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Municipal Strategies for Invesco Fixed Income. In this capacity, he is responsible for the oversight and implementationof all municipal bond strategies. Mr. Paris entered the financial industry in 1990 and joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen investments. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Paris was a trader and then a portfolio manager on the muncipal fixed income team at Morgan Stanley/Van Kampen, which he joing in 2002. He also was previously a trader and portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds, head underwriter at Chase Manhattan Bank, and a trader and underwriter at NatWest Bank. Mr. Paris earned a BBA in finance from Baruch College of the City University of New York.

Eddie Bernhardt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2020

1.74

1.7%

Eddie Bernhardt serves as head of Invesco Managed Accounts. He is responsible for the portfolio management of the Tax-Free, Tax-Aware, Taxable and Impact investment strategies. Prior to joining IFI, Eddie traded taxable and municipal bonds at Wells Fargo Securities, and also constructed high net worth fixed income portfolios for the firm’s Private Client Services group. Additionally, he was a portfolio manager with a regional banker’s bank for credit unions. Eddie holds a B.A. from the University of California at Santa Cruz. He is also a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Portland.

Tim Benzel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2020

1.74

1.7%

Tim Benzel serves as Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Managed Accounts and is responsible for the portfolio management of the Tax Free, Tax-Aware, Taxable, Credit and Impact investment strategies. Prior to joining IFI, Tim was an assistant fixed income portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman Private Asset Management, where his responsibilities included credit analysis and trading. Tim holds a B.S. from Linfield College. He is also a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Galen True

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2020

1.74

1.7%

Galen True, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2017 to 2019, he was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, he was employed by SNW Asset Management from 2009 to 2017, where he served as Portfolio Manager.

Julius Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2020

1.74

1.7%

Julius Williams is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco municipal strategies. Mr. Williams entered the industry in 2000. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a portfolio manager and trader for municipal funds at Van Kampen. He joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen. Mr. Williams earned a BA degree in economics and sociology, and a Master of Education degree in educational psychology from the University of Virginia.

Tim O'Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2020

1.74

1.7%

Mr. O'Reilly joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen, where he served as a senior unit trust fixed income portfolio manager, with responsibilities that included fixed income trading, risk management and credit analysis. He has a diverse knowledge base, with trading experience in municipals, corporates and equities. He joined Van Kampen in 2001. Mr. O'Reilly earned a BS degree in finance from Eastern Illinois University and an MBA in finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He holds the Series 7, 63 and 79 registrations."

Joshua Cooney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 17, 2022

0.21

0.2%

Joshua Cooney has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×