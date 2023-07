The Fund uses a valuation methodology to identify securities ICON Advisors, Inc. ("ICON"), the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, believes are underpriced relative to value. It normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a broad range of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income products. These include corporate bonds, notes and debentures, and closed-end funds that invest at least 80% of their assets in fixed income securities, as well as U.S. government and agency securities. This strategy may not be changed unless Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. The Fund generally invests in investment-grade securities, although the Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in securities with a lower rating by both S&P and Moody’s. There is no limit on the Fund’s average maturity or on the maturity of any individual issues in the Fund.