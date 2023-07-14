Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

27.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$797 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

INIYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VanEck International Investors Gold Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VanEck
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Foster

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies principally engaged in gold-related activities, instruments that derive their value from gold, gold coins and bullion. A company principally engaged in gold-related activities is one that derives at least 50% of its revenues from gold-related activities, including the exploration, mining or processing of or dealing in gold. The Fund concentrates its investments in the gold-mining industry and therefore invests 25% or more of its total assets in such industry. The Fund is considered to be “non-diversified” which means that it may invest a larger portion of its assets in a single issuer.
The Fund invests in securities of companies with economic ties to countries throughout the world, including the U.S. Under ordinary circumstances, the Fund will invest in securities of issuers from a number of different countries, which may include emerging market countries. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities, which are subject to fluctuations in currency exchange rates, and securities of companies of any capitalization range. The Fund primarily invests in companies that the portfolio manager believes represent value opportunities and/or that have growth potential within their market niche, through their ability to increase production capacity at reasonable cost or make gold discoveries around the world. The portfolio manager utilizes both a macro-economic examination of gold market themes and a fundamental analysis of prospective companies in the search for value and growth opportunities. The analysis of financially material risks and opportunities related to ESG (i.e. Environmental, Social and Governance) factors is a component of the overall investment process. ESG considerations can affect the Adviser’s fundamental assessment of a company or country.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets, as of the date of the investment, in gold and silver coins, gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in such coins and bullion and derivatives on the foregoing. The Fund’s investments in coins and bullion will not earn income, and the sole source of return to the Fund from these investments will be from gains or losses realized on the sale of such investments.
The Fund may gain exposure to gold bullion and other metals by investing up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary primarily invests in gold bullion, gold futures and other instruments that provide direct or indirect exposure to gold, including ETFs, and also may invest in silver, platinum and palladium bullion and futures. The Subsidiary (unlike the Fund) may invest without limitation in these investments. The Fund will “look-through” the Subsidiary to the Subsidiary’s underlying investments for determining compliance with the Fund’s investment policies. For tax reasons, it may be advantageous for the Fund to create and maintain its exposure to the commodity markets, in whole or in part, by investing in the Subsidiary. The portfolio of the Subsidiary is managed by the Adviser for the exclusive benefit of the Fund.
The Fund may use derivative instruments, such as structured notes, futures, options, warrants, currency forwards and swap agreements, to gain or hedge exposure. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities issued by other investment companies, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest in money market funds, but these investments are not subject to this limitation. The Fund may invest in ETFs to participate in, or gain exposure to, certain market sectors, or when direct investments in certain countries are not permitted or available.
Read More

INIYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -4.6% 16.1% 27.94%
1 Yr 27.9% 0.0% 33.3% 16.18%
3 Yr -11.0%* -27.6% 34.8% 94.12%
5 Yr 2.8%* -15.7% 11.0% 88.71%
10 Yr 0.1%* -12.7% 6.6% 70.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -32.9% 2.5% 35.29%
2021 -10.1% -30.0% 34.1% 86.76%
2020 8.1% 3.4% 18.1% 54.41%
2019 7.4% 0.2% 11.9% 90.63%
2018 -3.9% -12.8% -1.5% 78.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -17.0% 12.6% 25.00%
1 Yr 27.9% -36.7% 33.1% 14.49%
3 Yr -11.0%* -27.6% 35.1% 94.20%
5 Yr 2.8%* -15.7% 19.6% 87.10%
10 Yr 1.3%* -12.7% 6.2% 66.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -32.9% 2.5% 35.29%
2021 -10.1% -30.0% 34.1% 86.76%
2020 8.1% 3.4% 18.1% 54.41%
2019 7.4% 0.2% 11.9% 90.63%
2018 -3.9% -12.8% -1.5% 78.69%

NAV & Total Return History

INIYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INIYX Category Low Category High INIYX % Rank
Net Assets 797 M 13.4 M 12.7 B 44.12%
Number of Holdings 58 21 309 37.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 471 M 6.31 M 8.13 B 53.62%
Weighting of Top 10 58.67% 36.4% 80.8% 49.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 8.74%
  2. Franco-Nevada Corp 8.58%
  3. Newmont Corp 6.98%
  4. Barrick Gold Corp 6.36%
  5. Gold Series Fund I Subsidiary Mutual Fund 5.31%
  6. Gold Series Fund I Subsidiary Mutual Fund 5.31%
  7. Gold Series Fund I Subsidiary Mutual Fund 5.31%
  8. Gold Series Fund I Subsidiary Mutual Fund 5.31%
  9. Gold Series Fund I Subsidiary Mutual Fund 5.31%
  10. Gold Series Fund I Subsidiary Mutual Fund 5.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INIYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.58% 50.78% 100.00% 68.12%
Cash 		2.41% 0.00% 7.35% 28.99%
Other 		0.01% -2.11% 49.22% 40.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 11.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 11.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 18.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INIYX % Rank
Basic Materials 		100.00% 93.10% 100.00% 8.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 15.94%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.19% 14.49%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 11.59%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 21.74%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 11.59%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.14% 14.49%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.88% 23.19%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 11.59%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 11.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.75% 14.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INIYX % Rank
Non US 		87.94% 47.39% 95.10% 33.33%
US 		9.64% 3.39% 26.20% 65.22%

INIYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

INIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.33% 3.83% 53.62%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.35% 1.18% 54.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.70%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% 98.28%

Sales Fees

INIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

INIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 1.00% 114.00% 50.00%

INIYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INIYX Category Low Category High INIYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.10% 53.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INIYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INIYX Category Low Category High INIYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.29% -18.00% 5.11% 54.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INIYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

INIYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Foster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1998

23.43

23.4%

Mr. Foster joined VanEck in 1996 as a precious metals mining analyst, and has been Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Gold Strategy since 1998. He also serves as Strategist for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy. He covers gold mining equities ranging from small-cap exploration to senior producers. Mr. Foster also forecasts and monitors gold-related market conditions and models the asset bases of mining companies. Mr. Foster is one of the most experienced investment managers in the field of gold and gold stocks portfolio management, with approximately 35 years of experience in the industry as a geologist and investment manager. Mr. Foster has over 14 years of dedicated experience in geology and mining. From 1992 to 1996, he was a Senior Geologist at Pinson Mining Company, where he managed an on-site geology department and conceived and implemented a comprehensive exploration program on a 35 square-mile land position. His primary responsibility was to find new gold reserves that could extend the life of the mine. In addition, Mr. Foster established an AutoCAD-based geologic information system that incorporated geological, geo-chemical, geophysical, topographic, and drilling data compiled over a 20-year period. From 1988 to 1992, as a Mine Exploration Geologist, Mr. Foster planned and supervised up to 30,000 feet of exploration drilling per year. Prior to 1988, Mr. Foster was an Exploration Geologist with Lacana Gold Inc. in Reno, Nevada. Mr. Foster started his career in 1981 as a summer intern as a geologist for Atlas Mining, an underground uranium mine in Green River, Utah. Mr. Foster received an MS in Geology from the Mackey School of Mines and an MBA from the University of Nevada-Reno. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Geology from Tennessee Technological University. Mr. Foster has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, The Wall Street Reporter, Reuters TV, CNBC, Fox News and Bloomberg TV. He has published articles in mining journals, including Mining Engineering, Society of Economic Geology, and Geological Society of Nevada.

Imaru Casanova

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Ms. Casanova joined VanEck in 2011. She serves as Deputy Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst for VanEck’s Global Gold Strategy, specializing in gold and precious metals. She further serves as an Investment Team member for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy. Prior to joining VanEck, Ms. Casanova worked at McNicoll Lewis & Vlak as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst in charge of establishing its metals and mining research department. From 2007 to 2010, Ms. Casanova was an equity research analyst at Barnard Jacobs Mellet USA, specializing in gold mining stocks, and expanding its coverage universe and product offering of metals and mining research practices in the Americas. From 2005 to 2007, Ms. Casanova worked as an associate analyst for BMO Capital Markets’ gold research team, covering small-, intermediate- and large-cap gold mining companies. Prior to working as an analyst, Ms. Casanova was a production technologist, offshore well-site supervisor, and petroleum engineer for Shell Exploration and Production in Venezuela. Ms. Casanova received an MS in Mechanical Engineering and a BS (Magna Cum Laude) in Mechanical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University. She has been quoted in Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, USA Today, Investor’s Business Daily, Reuters, theStreet.com, and has appeared on CNBC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.25 34.34 11.37 6.25

