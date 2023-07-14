Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.3%
1 yr return
27.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
Net Assets
$797 M
Holdings in Top 10
58.7%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|INIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.3%
|-4.6%
|16.1%
|27.94%
|1 Yr
|27.9%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|16.18%
|3 Yr
|-11.0%*
|-27.6%
|34.8%
|94.12%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-15.7%
|11.0%
|88.71%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-12.7%
|6.6%
|70.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|INIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.9%
|-32.9%
|2.5%
|35.29%
|2021
|-10.1%
|-30.0%
|34.1%
|86.76%
|2020
|8.1%
|3.4%
|18.1%
|54.41%
|2019
|7.4%
|0.2%
|11.9%
|90.63%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-12.8%
|-1.5%
|78.69%
|Period
|INIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.3%
|-17.0%
|12.6%
|25.00%
|1 Yr
|27.9%
|-36.7%
|33.1%
|14.49%
|3 Yr
|-11.0%*
|-27.6%
|35.1%
|94.20%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-15.7%
|19.6%
|87.10%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-12.7%
|6.2%
|66.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|INIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.9%
|-32.9%
|2.5%
|35.29%
|2021
|-10.1%
|-30.0%
|34.1%
|86.76%
|2020
|8.1%
|3.4%
|18.1%
|54.41%
|2019
|7.4%
|0.2%
|11.9%
|90.63%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-12.8%
|-1.5%
|78.69%
|INIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INIYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|797 M
|13.4 M
|12.7 B
|44.12%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|21
|309
|37.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|471 M
|6.31 M
|8.13 B
|53.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.67%
|36.4%
|80.8%
|49.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INIYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.58%
|50.78%
|100.00%
|68.12%
|Cash
|2.41%
|0.00%
|7.35%
|28.99%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.11%
|49.22%
|40.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|18.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INIYX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|100.00%
|93.10%
|100.00%
|8.70%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|15.94%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|14.49%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|21.74%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|14.49%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.88%
|23.19%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.75%
|14.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INIYX % Rank
|Non US
|87.94%
|47.39%
|95.10%
|33.33%
|US
|9.64%
|3.39%
|26.20%
|65.22%
|INIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.33%
|3.83%
|53.62%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.35%
|1.18%
|54.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.70%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.25%
|98.28%
|INIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|INIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|INIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|1.00%
|114.00%
|50.00%
|INIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INIYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.10%
|53.62%
|INIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|INIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INIYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.29%
|-18.00%
|5.11%
|54.41%
|INIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.660
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$1.539
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.403
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.552
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$2.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1998
23.43
23.4%
Mr. Foster joined VanEck in 1996 as a precious metals mining analyst, and has been Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Gold Strategy since 1998. He also serves as Strategist for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy. He covers gold mining equities ranging from small-cap exploration to senior producers. Mr. Foster also forecasts and monitors gold-related market conditions and models the asset bases of mining companies. Mr. Foster is one of the most experienced investment managers in the field of gold and gold stocks portfolio management, with approximately 35 years of experience in the industry as a geologist and investment manager. Mr. Foster has over 14 years of dedicated experience in geology and mining. From 1992 to 1996, he was a Senior Geologist at Pinson Mining Company, where he managed an on-site geology department and conceived and implemented a comprehensive exploration program on a 35 square-mile land position. His primary responsibility was to find new gold reserves that could extend the life of the mine. In addition, Mr. Foster established an AutoCAD-based geologic information system that incorporated geological, geo-chemical, geophysical, topographic, and drilling data compiled over a 20-year period. From 1988 to 1992, as a Mine Exploration Geologist, Mr. Foster planned and supervised up to 30,000 feet of exploration drilling per year. Prior to 1988, Mr. Foster was an Exploration Geologist with Lacana Gold Inc. in Reno, Nevada. Mr. Foster started his career in 1981 as a summer intern as a geologist for Atlas Mining, an underground uranium mine in Green River, Utah. Mr. Foster received an MS in Geology from the Mackey School of Mines and an MBA from the University of Nevada-Reno. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Geology from Tennessee Technological University. Mr. Foster has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, The Wall Street Reporter, Reuters TV, CNBC, Fox News and Bloomberg TV. He has published articles in mining journals, including Mining Engineering, Society of Economic Geology, and Geological Society of Nevada.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Ms. Casanova joined VanEck in 2011. She serves as Deputy Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst for VanEck’s Global Gold Strategy, specializing in gold and precious metals. She further serves as an Investment Team member for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy. Prior to joining VanEck, Ms. Casanova worked at McNicoll Lewis & Vlak as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst in charge of establishing its metals and mining research department. From 2007 to 2010, Ms. Casanova was an equity research analyst at Barnard Jacobs Mellet USA, specializing in gold mining stocks, and expanding its coverage universe and product offering of metals and mining research practices in the Americas. From 2005 to 2007, Ms. Casanova worked as an associate analyst for BMO Capital Markets’ gold research team, covering small-, intermediate- and large-cap gold mining companies. Prior to working as an analyst, Ms. Casanova was a production technologist, offshore well-site supervisor, and petroleum engineer for Shell Exploration and Production in Venezuela. Ms. Casanova received an MS in Mechanical Engineering and a BS (Magna Cum Laude) in Mechanical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University. She has been quoted in Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, USA Today, Investor’s Business Daily, Reuters, theStreet.com, and has appeared on CNBC.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.25
|34.34
|11.37
|6.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...