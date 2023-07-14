Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
18.7%
1 yr return
23.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$9.08 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.7%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|INGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|11.01%
|1 Yr
|23.0%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|5.73%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|78.77%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|91.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|75.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|INGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.2%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|56.61%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|64.10%
|2020
|2.0%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|93.89%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|Period
|INGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|11.01%
|1 Yr
|23.0%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|5.73%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|79.21%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|89.30%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|72.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|INGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.2%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|56.61%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|64.10%
|2020
|2.0%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|93.89%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|INGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INGFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.08 B
|167 K
|150 B
|17.20%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|5
|516
|28.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.57 B
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|19.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.66%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|60.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INGFX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.67%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|38.94%
|Cash
|2.32%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|58.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|58.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|64.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|53.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|54.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INGFX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.19%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|12.21%
|Industrials
|19.00%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|22.81%
|Healthcare
|15.77%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|41.47%
|Technology
|14.12%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|79.72%
|Consumer Defense
|12.10%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|24.88%
|Financial Services
|5.87%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|90.55%
|Communication Services
|4.66%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|47.47%
|Basic Materials
|4.47%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|73.04%
|Energy
|3.83%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|21.20%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|73.50%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|74.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|INGFX % Rank
|Non US
|88.43%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|57.60%
|US
|9.24%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|24.42%
|INGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|82.24%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|32.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|INGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|INGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|INGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|330.00%
|26.25%
|INGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INGFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.12%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|28.74%
|INGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|INGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|INGFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.38%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|42.46%
|INGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.527
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 25, 1996
26.2
26.2%
George R. Evans, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Invesco. He has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to 2019, he was the Chief Investment Officer, Equities of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. (“OFI”) since January 2013; Senior Vice President, Director of Equities from October 2010 to December 2012; Director of International Equities since July 2004; and portfolio manager of OFI, which he joined in 1990. Prior to joining OFI, eorge served for three years as a Securities Analyst and Portfolio Manager in the International Equities Department at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2012
10.18
10.2%
Robert B. Dunphy, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Invesco. He has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to 2019, he was a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. (“OFI”) since January 2011 and a portfolio manager of OFI Global Institutional, Inc. since March 2012. Previously, he was a Senior Research Analyst and Assistant Vice President at OFI from May 2009 to January 2011, and an Intermediate Research Analyst at OFI from January 2006 to May 2009. He joined OFI in 2004. Previously, he worked as a Lead Analyst at Nextel Communications for two years. Prior to that, he worked as an Analyst at Seneca Financial. Robert holds a B.S.F.S. in international economics from Georgetown University, an MSc in finance from London Business School. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
