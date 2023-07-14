Robert B. Dunphy, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Invesco. He has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to 2019, he was a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. (“OFI”) since January 2011 and a portfolio manager of OFI Global Institutional, Inc. since March 2012. Previously, he was a Senior Research Analyst and Assistant Vice President at OFI from May 2009 to January 2011, and an Intermediate Research Analyst at OFI from January 2006 to May 2009. He joined OFI in 2004. Previously, he worked as a Lead Analyst at Nextel Communications for two years. Prior to that, he worked as an Analyst at Seneca Financial. Robert holds a B.S.F.S. in international economics from Georgetown University, an MSc in finance from London Business School. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.