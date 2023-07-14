Home
Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund

mutual fund
INGFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.58 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (OIGAX) Primary C (OIGCX) Retirement (OIGNX) Inst (OIGYX) Inst (OIGIX) Retirement (INGFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund

INGFX | Fund

$39.58

$9.08 B

0.12%

$0.05

0.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.7%

1 yr return

23.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.08 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

INGFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    George Evans

Fund Description

INGFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -15.6% 24.4% 11.01%
1 Yr 23.0% -15.2% 26.9% 5.73%
3 Yr -4.0%* -27.4% 9.5% 78.77%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% 91.38%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% 75.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -49.5% -11.5% 56.61%
2021 -1.5% -11.8% 9.8% 64.10%
2020 2.0% -1.7% 22.8% 93.89%
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -35.3% 24.4% 11.01%
1 Yr 23.0% -46.8% 26.9% 5.73%
3 Yr -4.0%* -27.4% 13.1% 79.21%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% 89.30%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% 72.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -49.5% -11.5% 56.61%
2021 -1.5% -11.8% 9.8% 64.10%
2020 2.0% -1.7% 22.8% 93.89%
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

INGFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INGFX Category Low Category High INGFX % Rank
Net Assets 9.08 B 167 K 150 B 17.20%
Number of Holdings 90 5 516 28.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.57 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 19.82%
Weighting of Top 10 27.66% 10.3% 99.1% 60.60%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INGFX % Rank
Stocks 		97.67% 88.72% 101.51% 38.94%
Cash 		2.32% -1.51% 11.28% 58.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 58.06%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 64.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 53.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 54.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INGFX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		20.19% 0.00% 46.28% 12.21%
Industrials 		19.00% 0.68% 31.28% 22.81%
Healthcare 		15.77% 1.36% 29.58% 41.47%
Technology 		14.12% 1.51% 38.21% 79.72%
Consumer Defense 		12.10% 0.00% 28.66% 24.88%
Financial Services 		5.87% 0.00% 38.62% 90.55%
Communication Services 		4.66% 0.00% 41.13% 47.47%
Basic Materials 		4.47% 0.00% 23.15% 73.04%
Energy 		3.83% 0.00% 24.97% 21.20%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 73.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 74.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INGFX % Rank
Non US 		88.43% 70.50% 101.51% 57.60%
US 		9.24% 0.00% 25.68% 24.42%

INGFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

INGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.01% 37.19% 82.24%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 32.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

INGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

INGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 330.00% 26.25%

INGFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INGFX Category Low Category High INGFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.12% 0.00% 6.96% 28.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INGFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INGFX Category Low Category High INGFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.38% -1.69% 3.16% 42.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INGFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

INGFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

George Evans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 25, 1996

26.2

26.2%

George R. Evans, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Invesco. He has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to 2019, he was the Chief Investment Officer, Equities of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. (“OFI”) since January 2013; Senior Vice President, Director of Equities from October 2010 to December 2012; Director of International Equities since July 2004; and portfolio manager of OFI, which he joined in 1990. Prior to joining OFI, eorge served for three years as a Securities Analyst and Portfolio Manager in the International Equities Department at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Robert Dunphy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Robert B. Dunphy, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Invesco. He has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to 2019, he was a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. (“OFI”) since January 2011 and a portfolio manager of OFI Global Institutional, Inc. since March 2012. Previously, he was a Senior Research Analyst and Assistant Vice President at OFI from May 2009 to January 2011, and an Intermediate Research Analyst at OFI from January 2006 to May 2009. He joined OFI in 2004. Previously, he worked as a Lead Analyst at Nextel Communications for two years. Prior to that, he worked as an Analyst at Seneca Financial. Robert holds a B.S.F.S. in international economics from Georgetown University, an MSc in finance from London Business School. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

