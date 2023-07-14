The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of assets whose performance, before fees and expenses, is expected to match approximately the performance of the Index. The Fund expects that its portfolio will consist primarily of securities of issuers included in the Index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of 500 U.S. companies chosen for market size, liquidity and industry grouping, among other factors. In some instances, one or more of the 500 companies may have more than one share class included in the Index. Overall Fund positions will be typically assessed and if necessary rebalanced quarterly and at other intervals as the Adviser deems appropriate, bearing in mind that the Index is also typically rebalanced quarterly, in order to seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

An equal-weight index (such as the Index) differs from a market- cap index (such as the S&P 500 Index) in that an equal-weight index will typically contain all of the 500 companies in the index approximately equally, while the weight of each company’s stock in a market-cap index is typically proportionate to the company’s market capitalization. As a result, companies with the largest market capitalizations will tend to have the highest weights within a market-cap index. In contrast, every company within an equal-weight index should have approximately the same weight, regardless of the relative market capitalizations of the companies. Due to this difference in how the two types of indices are constructed, an equal-weight index may have different degrees of industry sector exposures than the corresponding market-cap index. In addition, companies with smaller market capitalizations may have a greater positive or negative impact on the overall performance within an equal-weight index relative to the same company within a market-cap index containing the same companies.

As of June 30, 2022, the minimum threshold for adding companies to the Index was a market capitalization of $14.6 billion or higher, and the average market capitalization of the 500 companies was $66.6 billion. The Fund may change its target index if Fund management believes a different index would better enable the Fund to match the performance of the market segment represented by the Index.

The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets and borrowings for investment purposes in securities of issuers included in the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Adviser expects the Fund to invest the remaining portion of its portfolio, which may be up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets and borrowings, in: (i) securities that have economic characteristics similar to securities of the companies within the Index, or are intended to track the performance of the Index as a whole (which may include securities of other investment companies, such as exchange-traded funds), or (ii) cash, cash equivalents and U.S. Government securities. In certain situations where, for example, the Fund’s access to certain issuers is, in the Adviser’s view, limited, the Fund may not hold securities of all of the companies within the Index. The Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index in anticipation of their removal from the Index, or buy securities that are not yet represented in the Index in anticipation of their addition to the Index.

The Fund’s investments in securities of other investment companies, such as certain exchange-traded funds, are subject to certain risks, described in greater detail below.