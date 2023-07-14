Home
Index Funds S&P 500® Equal Weight

INDEX (Mutual Fund)

INDEX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

Net Assets

$96.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

3.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee 0.25%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

INDEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Index Funds S&P 500® Equal Weight
  • Fund Family Name
    Index Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Willis

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of assets whose performance, before fees and expenses, is expected to match approximately the performance of the Index. The Fund expects that its portfolio will consist primarily of securities of issuers included in the Index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of 500 U.S. companies chosen for market size, liquidity and industry grouping, among other factors. In some instances, one or more of the 500 companies may have more than one share class included in the Index. Overall Fund positions will be typically assessed and if necessary rebalanced quarterly and at other intervals as the Adviser deems appropriate, bearing in mind that the Index is also typically rebalanced quarterly, in order to seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

An equal-weight index (such as the Index) differs from a market- cap index (such as the S&P 500 Index) in that an equal-weight index will typically contain all of the 500 companies in the index approximately equally, while the weight of each company’s stock in a market-cap index is typically proportionate to the company’s market capitalization. As a result, companies with the largest market capitalizations will tend to have the highest weights within a market-cap index. In contrast, every company within an equal-weight index should have approximately the same weight, regardless of the relative market capitalizations of the companies. Due to this difference in how the two types of indices are constructed, an equal-weight index may have different degrees of industry sector exposures than the corresponding market-cap index. In addition, companies with smaller market capitalizations may have a greater positive or negative impact on the overall performance within an equal-weight index relative to the same company within a market-cap index containing the same companies.

As of June 30, 2022, the minimum threshold for adding companies to the Index was a market capitalization of $14.6 billion or higher, and the average market capitalization of the 500 companies was $66.6 billion. The Fund may change its target index if Fund management believes a different index would better enable the Fund to match the performance of the market segment represented by the Index.

The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets and borrowings for investment purposes in securities of issuers included in the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Adviser expects the Fund to invest the remaining portion of its portfolio, which may be up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets and borrowings, in: (i) securities that have economic characteristics similar to securities of the companies within the Index, or are intended to track the performance of the Index as a whole (which may include securities of other investment companies, such as exchange-traded funds), or (ii) cash, cash equivalents and U.S. Government securities. In certain situations where, for example, the Fund’s access to certain issuers is, in the Adviser’s view, limited, the Fund may not hold securities of all of the companies within the Index. The Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index in anticipation of their removal from the Index, or buy securities that are not yet represented in the Index in anticipation of their addition to the Index.

The Fund’s investments in securities of other investment companies, such as certain exchange-traded funds, are subject to certain risks, described in greater detail below.

INDEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -14.3% 35.6% 83.77%
1 Yr 10.3% -34.9% 38.6% 53.25%
3 Yr 12.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 8.41%
5 Yr 7.4%* -30.5% 97.2% 19.88%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -56.3% 28.9% 10.21%
2021 12.6% -20.5% 152.6% 8.88%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 54.10%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 29.40%
2018 -2.2% -13.5% 12.6% 34.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period INDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -20.5% 35.6% 75.15%
1 Yr 10.3% -34.9% 40.3% 44.53%
3 Yr 12.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 10.06%
5 Yr 7.4%* -29.8% 97.2% 23.63%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period INDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -56.3% 28.9% 10.29%
2021 12.6% -20.5% 152.6% 9.42%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 54.01%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 29.99%
2018 -2.2% -10.9% 12.6% 60.78%

NAV & Total Return History

INDEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

INDEX Category Low Category High INDEX % Rank
Net Assets 96.9 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 85.12%
Number of Holdings 508 2 4154 16.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.34 M 288 K 270 B 97.96%
Weighting of Top 10 3.46% 1.8% 106.2% 99.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Analog Devices Inc 0.38%
  2. EPAM Systems Inc 0.33%
  3. ViacomCBS Inc Class B 0.33%
  4. S&P Global Inc 0.33%
  5. Enphase Energy Inc 0.31%
  6. Tesla Inc 0.31%
  7. General Electric Co 0.30%
  8. Ford Motor Co 0.30%
  9. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 0.30%
  10. Teledyne Technologies Inc 0.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High INDEX % Rank
Stocks 		100.16% 0.00% 130.24% 2.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 90.34%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 90.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 90.03%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 89.96%
Cash 		-0.16% -102.29% 100.00% 96.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INDEX % Rank
Technology 		14.45% 0.00% 48.94% 90.81%
Industrials 		14.09% 0.00% 29.90% 10.95%
Financial Services 		13.51% 0.00% 55.59% 48.24%
Healthcare 		13.02% 0.00% 60.70% 77.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.00% 0.00% 30.33% 19.45%
Consumer Defense 		7.37% 0.00% 47.71% 32.08%
Utilities 		6.19% 0.00% 20.91% 5.74%
Real Estate 		5.66% 0.00% 31.91% 5.51%
Energy 		4.95% 0.00% 41.64% 25.96%
Basic Materials 		4.39% 0.00% 25.70% 17.99%
Communication Services 		4.36% 0.00% 27.94% 88.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High INDEX % Rank
US 		98.69% 0.00% 127.77% 17.66%
Non US 		1.47% 0.00% 32.38% 54.26%

INDEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

INDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.01% 49.27% 62.04%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 2.00% 25.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

INDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

INDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 0.25% 0.25% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

INDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 0.00% 496.00% 79.14%

INDEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

INDEX Category Low Category High INDEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.11% 0.00% 24.06% 95.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

INDEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

INDEX Category Low Category High INDEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.37% -54.00% 6.06% 9.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

INDEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

INDEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Willis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Michael G. Willis is president and lead portfolio manager of ONEFUND, LLC. Mr. Willis has served as a portfolio manager for ONEFUND, LLC since 2004. Mr. Willis has also served as President of Index Funds since 2006. Prior to that, he was a senior vice president of UBS Financial Services, Inc. from 2003 to 2004. From 1999 to 2003, he was a senior vice president-investment of PaineWebber. He also served as first vice president of Smith Barney from 1994 to 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

