Trending ETFs

IMPCX (Mutual Fund)

IMPCX (Mutual Fund)

Variant Impact Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.13 +0.02 +0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (IMPCX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Variant Impact Fund

IMPCX | Fund

$27.13

-

1.26%

$0.34

-

Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Variant Impact Fund

IMPCX | Fund

$27.13

-

1.26%

$0.34

-

IMPCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Variant Impact Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Variant
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Curtis Fintel

Fund Description

IMPCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -8.3% 18.1% 89.42%
1 Yr 4.0% -13.3% 143.9% 54.14%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -11.9% 18.1% 89.15%
1 Yr 4.0% -13.3% 143.9% 53.86%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IMPCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IMPCX Category Low Category High IMPCX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 658 K 207 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 2 15351 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 660 K 48.5 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 8.4% 105.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IMPCX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 99.40% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -16.75% 81.51% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 116.75% N/A

IMPCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IMPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 17.63% 0.89%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.83% 98.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

IMPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IMPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IMPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% N/A

IMPCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IMPCX Category Low Category High IMPCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.26% 0.00% 8.35% 11.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IMPCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IMPCX Category Low Category High IMPCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.34% 19.41% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IMPCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IMPCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Curtis Fintel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Curt Fintel is a principal and co-founder of the Investment Manager with over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry.Curt is a member of the CFA Society of Portland, and has been a CFA charterholder since 1999. He received a BS and MS in Economics from Iowa State University and constructed his graduate thesis on the empirical analysis of alternative option valuations.

Robert Elsasser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Bob Elsasser is a principal and co-founder of Variant Investments, LLC with over 26 years of experience in the industry. Prior to founding Variant Investments, LLC, Bob was the Director of Fixed Income Research at CTC | myCFO. Before joining the organization in 2006, Bob was the Senior Vice President of Fixed Income and Foreign Exchange at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Bob received his BA in Finance from the University of Washington and his MBA in Finance from New York University.

Jerald Hayes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2021

0.59

0.6%

J.B. Hayes is a principal and co-founder of Variant Investments, LLC with over 16 years of experience in the industry. Prior to founding Variant Investments, LLC, J.B. was the Director of Private Markets at CTC | myCFO. Before joining the organization in 2001, J.B. was with the Private Client Group at Merrill Lynch. J.B. is a member of the CFA Society of Portland, and has been a CFA charterholder since 2004. He received a BS in Business with a focus on finance from the University of Oregon.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

