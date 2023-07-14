Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
6.3%
1 yr return
22.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
23.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$850 M
Holdings in Top 10
84.4%
Expense Ratio 1.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.80%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|IMLPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|17.19%
|1 Yr
|22.3%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|11.72%
|3 Yr
|23.1%*
|-4.2%
|128.3%
|20.47%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-11.3%
|32.9%
|66.96%
|10 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-13.0%
|11.3%
|48.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|IMLPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|25.6%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|17.19%
|2021
|15.5%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|35.43%
|2020
|-13.5%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|66.67%
|2019
|-0.5%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|75.21%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|85.19%
|Period
|IMLPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|21.09%
|1 Yr
|22.3%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|17.83%
|3 Yr
|23.1%*
|-8.0%
|128.3%
|15.63%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-11.3%
|33.9%
|58.04%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-13.0%
|14.7%
|33.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|IMLPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|25.6%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|17.19%
|2021
|15.5%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|36.22%
|2020
|-13.5%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|67.46%
|2019
|0.1%
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|68.38%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|77.78%
|IMLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMLPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|850 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|30.47%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|1
|175
|83.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|712 M
|0
|5.88 B
|21.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|84.36%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|10.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMLPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.79%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|40.16%
|Cash
|0.20%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|65.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|98.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|3.66%
|95.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|98.36%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|95.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMLPX % Rank
|Energy
|100.00%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|9.84%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|98.36%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|98.36%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|98.36%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|99.18%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.36%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|98.36%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|98.36%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|98.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|98.36%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|98.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMLPX % Rank
|US
|98.84%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|11.48%
|Non US
|0.95%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|82.79%
|IMLPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.43%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|63.93%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|93.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|IMLPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|IMLPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IMLPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.80%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|16.67%
|IMLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMLPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.41%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|48.06%
|IMLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|IMLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMLPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.19%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|21.85%
|IMLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 19, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 19, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2020
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2019
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2019
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2019
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2019
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2018
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2018
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2018
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2017
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2017
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2017
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2017
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2016
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2016
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2016
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2016
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2015
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2015
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2015
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2015
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2014
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2014
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2014
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2014
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2013
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2013
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2013
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2013
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2012
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2012
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2012
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 17, 2011
11.29
11.3%
Matthew G. Mead is a Principal of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC . Prior to co-founding the adviser in 2003, Mr. Mead joined Goldman Sachs & Co. in 1992 and served as a Vice President in the Private Wealth Management Group until 2001. Mr. Mead has advised families with substantial wealth throughout his career and began managing portfolios including MLP assets on a discretionary basis during his tenure at Goldman Sachs. He has diverse investment experience across public and private equity, fixed income, and derivative markets. In September 2001, Mr. Mead co-founded Green Square Capital Management, LLC (“GSCM”), where he was a partner until October 2003. Mr. Mead is the President of Chickasaw Securities, LLC, a subsidiary of the Adviser that is registered as a broker-dealer and a member of FINRA/SIPC. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Oakworth Capital Bank in Birmingham, AL since 2008. Mr. Mead earned an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University in 1992 and a B.S. with a double major in Economics and Finance from Birmingham-Southern College in 1990.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 17, 2011
11.29
11.3%
Geoffrey P. Mavar is a Principal of the Chickasaw Capital Management LLC. Prior to co-founding the Chickasaw Capital Management LLC in 2003, Mr. Mavar joined Goldman Sachs & Co. in 1990 and served as a Vice President until 2001. Mr. Mavar began managing portfolios including MLP assets on a discretionary basis while at Goldman Sachs. In September, 2001, Mr. Mavar co-founded GSCM, where he was a partner until October 2003. Mr. Mavar is the Chief Financial Officer of Chickasaw Securities, LLC. Mr. Mavar received his MBA in Finance from The Owen Graduate School of Management, Vanderbilt University, in 1990 and earned his B.A. from the University of Mississippi in 1984. He is a past member of the Alumni Board of Directors of The Owen Graduate School of Management, Vanderbilt University, having served from 1998 to April 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
