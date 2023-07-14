Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

4.7%

1 yr return

2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

Net Assets

$194 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IMCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Multi-Manager Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Josef Lakonishok

Fund Description

IMCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -10.8% 26.2% 76.64%
1 Yr 2.8% -29.4% 26.4% 72.18%
3 Yr 4.3%* -14.4% 93.1% 78.76%
5 Yr -5.4%* -14.9% 42.0% 94.17%
10 Yr -4.6%* -8.0% 20.5% 97.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -41.6% 42.6% 82.18%
2021 5.6% -23.5% 23.2% 78.07%
2020 -0.6% -8.6% 93.7% 70.57%
2019 3.7% -2.6% 7.5% 83.43%
2018 -6.6% -8.8% 3.8% 93.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -19.1% 22.1% 72.18%
1 Yr 2.8% -29.4% 36.6% 68.85%
3 Yr 4.3%* -14.4% 93.1% 78.71%
5 Yr -5.4%* -13.5% 42.0% 95.44%
10 Yr 0.3%* -3.7% 21.6% 91.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -41.6% 42.6% 82.18%
2021 5.6% -23.5% 23.2% 78.07%
2020 -0.6% -8.6% 93.7% 70.57%
2019 3.7% -2.6% 7.5% 83.43%
2018 -6.6% -7.6% 3.8% 94.54%

NAV & Total Return History

IMCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IMCVX Category Low Category High IMCVX % Rank
Net Assets 194 M 504 K 30.4 B 79.84%
Number of Holdings 447 9 2354 4.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.4 M 129 K 9.16 B 85.56%
Weighting of Top 10 14.01% 5.3% 99.9% 82.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 1.80%
  2. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings 1.57%
  3. Becton, Dickinson and Co 1.50%
  4. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc 1.50%
  5. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc 1.48%
  6. CBRE Group Inc Class A 1.46%
  7. Equinix Inc 1.45%
  8. Virtu Financial Inc Class A 1.43%
  9. Ross Stores Inc 1.39%
  10. Genpact Ltd 1.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IMCVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.16% 85.69% 100.65% 42.52%
Cash 		1.83% -0.65% 14.30% 57.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 28.35%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 29.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 27.56%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 29.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMCVX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.68% 0.00% 60.11% 32.02%
Industrials 		14.68% 0.00% 29.02% 57.22%
Technology 		13.54% 0.00% 30.07% 9.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.53% 0.00% 29.62% 26.25%
Real Estate 		11.37% 0.00% 40.74% 14.96%
Healthcare 		8.83% 0.00% 32.47% 49.34%
Basic Materials 		5.03% 0.00% 23.88% 56.43%
Consumer Defense 		5.00% 0.00% 33.79% 65.62%
Energy 		3.02% 0.00% 29.17% 85.30%
Utilities 		2.83% 0.00% 24.69% 77.69%
Communication Services 		2.50% 0.00% 19.80% 51.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMCVX % Rank
US 		96.28% 55.79% 100.30% 32.81%
Non US 		1.88% 0.00% 36.04% 70.34%

IMCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 16.27% 72.39%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 1.20% 60.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 39.30%

Sales Fees

IMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.00% 227.00% 47.40%

IMCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IMCVX Category Low Category High IMCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.62% 0.00% 8.88% 59.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IMCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IMCVX Category Low Category High IMCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.58% -1.84% 4.73% 11.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IMCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IMCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Josef Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2014

8.31

8.3%

Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.

Menno Vermeulen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2014

8.31

8.3%

Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2014

8.31

8.3%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Guy Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

John Schaeffer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2014

7.5

7.5%

John D. Schaeffer is President and Chief Investment Officer at Hahn Capital Management. He joined HCM in 2003. Prior to joining HCM, Mr. Schaeffer was a Partner and Director of Equity Research at 3Bridge Capital, an investment management firm. Prior to 3Bridge Capital, Mr. Schaeffer held a senior analyst position at Hanson Investment Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of United Asset Management. Mr. Schaeffer has an MBA in Finance from the University of California - Berkeley and a BA in Political Science from Duke University.

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2018

4.06

4.1%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Michael Whitfield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Michael Whitfield, CFA Director of Research and Co-Portfolio Manager (2005-present) Fund manager since 2018, Director of Research and Co-Portfolio Manager (2018-present). Prior to becoming Director of Research and Co-Portfolio Manager in 2018, Michael Whitfield had served as senior analyst since 2005. He is responsible for the generation of new investment candidates and maintains coverage of one-third of the portfolio holdings. He also leads the firm’s IT support functions. Mr. Whitfield formerly was employed as an Equity Analyst for six years with Wachovia Securities, specializing in the industrial technology and automation sector as well as the wireless equipment sector. He spent several years as a Patent Examiner with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Whitfield received his CFA charter designation in 2001. Mr. Whitfield holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2019

2.54

2.5%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Kai Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2019

2.54

2.5%

Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

