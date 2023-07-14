Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.7%
1 yr return
2.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.4%
Net Assets
$194 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.0%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 47.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IMCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.7%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|76.64%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|72.18%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|78.76%
|5 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|94.17%
|10 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|97.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|IMCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.4%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|82.18%
|2021
|5.6%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|78.07%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|70.57%
|2019
|3.7%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|83.43%
|2018
|-6.6%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|93.97%
|Period
|IMCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.7%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|72.18%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|68.85%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|78.71%
|5 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|95.44%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|91.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|IMCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.4%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|82.18%
|2021
|5.6%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|78.07%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|70.57%
|2019
|3.7%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|83.43%
|2018
|-6.6%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|94.54%
|IMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMCVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|194 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|79.84%
|Number of Holdings
|447
|9
|2354
|4.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.4 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|85.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.01%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|82.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMCVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.16%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|42.52%
|Cash
|1.83%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|57.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|28.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|29.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|27.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|29.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMCVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.68%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|32.02%
|Industrials
|14.68%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|57.22%
|Technology
|13.54%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|9.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.53%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|26.25%
|Real Estate
|11.37%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|14.96%
|Healthcare
|8.83%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|49.34%
|Basic Materials
|5.03%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|56.43%
|Consumer Defense
|5.00%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|65.62%
|Energy
|3.02%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|85.30%
|Utilities
|2.83%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|77.69%
|Communication Services
|2.50%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|51.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IMCVX % Rank
|US
|96.28%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|32.81%
|Non US
|1.88%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|70.34%
|IMCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|72.39%
|Management Fee
|0.71%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|60.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|39.30%
|IMCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|IMCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IMCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|47.40%
|IMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMCVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.62%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|59.53%
|IMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|IMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IMCVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.58%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|11.35%
|IMCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$1.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 10, 2014
8.31
8.3%
Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 10, 2014
8.31
8.3%
Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 10, 2014
8.31
8.3%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2014
7.5
7.5%
John D. Schaeffer is President and Chief Investment Officer at Hahn Capital Management. He joined HCM in 2003. Prior to joining HCM, Mr. Schaeffer was a Partner and Director of Equity Research at 3Bridge Capital, an investment management firm. Prior to 3Bridge Capital, Mr. Schaeffer held a senior analyst position at Hanson Investment Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of United Asset Management. Mr. Schaeffer has an MBA in Finance from the University of California - Berkeley and a BA in Political Science from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2018
4.06
4.1%
Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Michael Whitfield, CFA Director of Research and Co-Portfolio Manager (2005-present) Fund manager since 2018, Director of Research and Co-Portfolio Manager (2018-present). Prior to becoming Director of Research and Co-Portfolio Manager in 2018, Michael Whitfield had served as senior analyst since 2005. He is responsible for the generation of new investment candidates and maintains coverage of one-third of the portfolio holdings. He also leads the firm’s IT support functions. Mr. Whitfield formerly was employed as an Equity Analyst for six years with Wachovia Securities, specializing in the industrial technology and automation sector as well as the wireless equipment sector. He spent several years as a Patent Examiner with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Whitfield received his CFA charter designation in 2001. Mr. Whitfield holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...