Vitals

YTD Return

-0.4%

1 yr return

-2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$377 M

Holdings in Top 10

63.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 253.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IMBAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Limited Maturity Bond Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Apr 28, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Toms

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of bonds that are limited maturity debt instruments. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. These short- to intermediate-term debt instruments have weighted average lives of seven years or less. The dollar-weighted average maturity of the Portfolio generally will not exceed five years and in periods of rising interest rates may be shortened to one year or less. Because of the Portfolio’s holdings in asset-backed, mortgage-backed, and similar securities, the Portfolio’s average dollar-weighted maturity is equivalent to the average weighted maturity of the cash flows in the securities held by the Portfolio given prepayment assumptions (also known as weighted average life). Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio maintains significant exposure to government securities.The Portfolio invests in non-government securities, issued by companies of all market capitalization sizes, only if rated investment-grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (e.g., Baa3 or better by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody's”) or BBB- or better by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or BBB- or better by Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) or, if not rated by Moody's, S&P or Fitch, if the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) determines at the time of purchase that they are of comparable quality. Money market securities must be rated in the two highest rating categories by Moody's (P-1 or P-2), S&P (A-1+, A-1 or A-2) or Fitch (A-1+, A-1 or A-2), or determined, at the time of purchase, to be of comparable quality by the Sub-Adviser.The Portfolio may also invest in: preferred stocks; U.S. government securities, securities of foreign governments, and supranational organizations; mortgage bonds; municipal bonds, notes, and commercial paper; and debt instruments of foreign issuers. The Portfolio may engage in dollar roll transactions and swap agreements, including credit default swaps to seek to enhance returns, to hedge some of the risks of its investments in fixed-income securities, or as a substitute for a position in an underlying asset. The Portfolio may use options and futures contracts involving securities, securities indices and interest rates to hedge against market risk, to enhance returns and as a substitute for conventional securities. A portion of the Portfolio's assets may be invested in mortgage-backed and asset-backed debt instruments.In addition, private placements of debt instruments (which are often restricted securities) are eligible for purchase along with other illiquid securities, subject to appropriate limits.The Portfolio may borrow up to 10% of the value of its net assets. This amount may be increased to 25% for temporary purposes.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a significant effect on the value performance, risks, or prospects of a company or issuer. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing and/or on factors identified through its proprietary research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as it considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser.The Sub-Adviser utilizes the following decision making process to achieve the Portfolio's objectives:Active Duration Management.  Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in debt instruments as it incorporates multiple features of the debt instruments (e.g., yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a debt instrument to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are expected to be received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the debt instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest-rate risk or reward for the debt instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%.The average duration of the Portfolio is actively managed relative to the benchmark's average duration. In rising interest rate environments, the average duration will tend to be equal to or less than the benchmark and in falling interest rate environments, the average duration will tend to be greater than the benchmark;Yield Curve Analysis. The yield curve shape is assessed to identify the risk/reward trade-off of maturity decisions and market expectations of future interest rates;Sector Selection. Sectors are overweighted or underweighted relative to the benchmark based on sector analysis and market opportunities. Sectors are broadly defined to include U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. government agency securities, corporate securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and money market securities. The Sub-Adviser may further evaluate groupings within sectors such as various industry groups within the corporate securities sector (e.g., finance, industrials, utilities, etc.); andSecurity Selection. The Sub-Adviser emphasizes individual securities with positive credit fundamentals, liquidity, and relative value within their respective sectors.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
IMBAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -6.3% 3.8% 88.89%
1 Yr -2.4% -11.5% 2.9% 82.81%
3 Yr -2.8%* -6.1% 1.3% 66.42%
5 Yr -1.0%* -10.6% 3.2% 56.97%
10 Yr -0.7%* -11.7% 2.2% 51.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.5% -17.7% -2.5% 38.05%
2021 -0.8% -2.0% 2.2% 51.09%
2020 0.4% -2.8% 4.6% 74.21%
2019 0.6% -28.6% 3.0% 30.52%
2018 -0.1% -3.7% 0.4% 8.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IMBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -6.3% 3.8% 87.33%
1 Yr -2.4% -11.5% 1.9% 78.47%
3 Yr -2.8%* -6.1% 4.5% 66.60%
5 Yr -1.0%* -8.3% 1.7% 60.90%
10 Yr -0.5%* -10.2% 2.1% 37.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IMBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.5% -17.7% -2.5% 36.46%
2021 -0.8% -2.0% 2.2% 50.91%
2020 0.4% -2.8% 4.6% 74.21%
2019 0.6% -28.6% 3.0% 32.44%
2018 -0.1% -1.0% 1.3% 21.00%

NAV & Total Return History

IMBAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IMBAX Category Low Category High IMBAX % Rank
Net Assets 377 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 75.22%
Number of Holdings 539 4 4919 40.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 208 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 51.22%
Weighting of Top 10 63.07% 1.7% 100.0% 6.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 32.72%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 32.72%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 32.72%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 32.72%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 32.72%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 32.72%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 32.72%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 32.72%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 32.72%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 32.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IMBAX % Rank
Bonds 		112.56% 49.71% 194.71% 5.90%
Convertible Bonds 		4.32% 0.00% 27.71% 25.69%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 41.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 46.88%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 33.33%
Cash 		-16.88% -102.46% 39.20% 93.58%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMBAX % Rank
Government 		38.67% 0.00% 73.63% 22.05%
Corporate 		29.02% 0.00% 100.00% 69.97%
Securitized 		27.02% 0.00% 97.27% 41.32%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.30% 0.00% 44.09% 41.49%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 44.62%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 65.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IMBAX % Rank
US 		100.13% 0.00% 165.96% 4.86%
Non US 		12.43% 0.00% 72.71% 52.60%

IMBAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IMBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 19.98% 31.35%
Management Fee 0.28% 0.00% 1.19% 33.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.00% 75.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 48.59%

Sales Fees

IMBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IMBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IMBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 253.00% 2.00% 500.00% 91.43%

IMBAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IMBAX Category Low Category High IMBAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.09% 0.00% 11.01% 75.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IMBAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IMBAX Category Low Category High IMBAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.47% -1.27% 4.98% 84.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IMBAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IMBAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Toms

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2010

11.84

11.8%

Matt Toms, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Voya Investment Management. In this role, he leads a team of more than 100 investment professionals, with broad oversight of Voya’s fixed income platform as well as business management responsibilities. As CIO, Matt serves as the chair of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee, a group that formulates the fixed income platform’s strategic investment themes that in turn informs strategy and risk budgeting across public fixed income portfolios. Matt is also a member of the Investment Committee that is represented by the CIOs from across Voya Investment Management. Before becoming CIO, Matt was head of public fixed income at Voya Investment Management, overseeing the investment teams responsible for investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, structured products, mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt and money market strategies for Voya’s general account and third-party business. Prior to joining the firm, Matt worked at Calamos Investments, where he built their fixed income business. He also has prior portfolio management experience at Northern Trust and Lincoln National. Matt received a BBA from the University of Michigan and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Randall Parrish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2017

5.16

5.2%

Randy Parrish, CFA Head of Credit Randy Parrish is head of credit and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. As head of credit, Randy oversees the high yield, investment grade and emerging market teams. Previously, Randy was head of high yield and served as a portfolio manager and analyst on the high yield team since joining Voya in 2001. Prior to joining the firm, he was a corporate banker in leveraged finance with SunTrust Bank and predecessors to Bank of America. Randy received a BBA in business administration from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Dave Goodson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2017

5.16

5.2%

Dave Goodson is head of securitized fixed income and a senior portfolio manager for Voya Investment Management’s non-agency and agency mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he was a principal at an independent investment bank focused on asset-backed commercial paper transactions. Dave began his career as a vice president in Wachovia Securities’ asset-backed finance group, marketing and executing securitizations for the bank’s corporate clients. He received a BS in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Sean Banai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Sean Banai is head of portfolio management for the fixed income platform at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Sean was a senior portfolio manager and before that head of quantitative research for proprietary fixed income. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, he was a partner in a private sector company. Sean received a BA and an MS in actuarial science from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

