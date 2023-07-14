Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of bonds that are limited maturity debt instruments. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy. These short- to intermediate-term debt instruments have weighted average lives of seven years or less. The dollar-weighted average maturity of the Portfolio generally will not exceed five years and in periods of rising interest rates may be shortened to one year or less. Because of the Portfolio’s holdings in asset-backed, mortgage-backed, and similar securities, the Portfolio’s average dollar-weighted maturity is equivalent to the average weighted maturity of the cash flows in the securities held by the Portfolio given prepayment assumptions (also known as weighted average life). Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio maintains significant exposure to government securities. The Portfolio invests in non-government securities, issued by companies of all market capitalization sizes, only if rated investment-grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization ( e.g. , Baa3 or better by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody's”) or BBB- or better by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or BBB- or better by Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) or, if not rated by Moody's, S&P or Fitch, if the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) determines at the time of purchase that they are of comparable quality. Money market securities must be rated in the two highest rating categories by Moody's (P-1 or P-2), S&P (A-1+, A-1 or A-2) or Fitch (A-1+, A-1 or A-2), or determined, at the time of purchase, to be of comparable quality by the Sub-Adviser. The Portfolio may also invest in: preferred stocks; U.S. government securities, securities of foreign governments, and supranational organizations; mortgage bonds; municipal bonds, notes, and commercial paper; and debt instruments of foreign issuers. The Portfolio may engage in dollar roll transactions and swap agreements, including credit default swaps to seek to enhance returns, to hedge some of the risks of its investments in fixed-income securities, or as a substitute for a position in an underlying asset. The Portfolio may use options and futures contracts involving securities, securities indices and interest rates to hedge against market risk, to enhance returns and as a substitute for conventional securities. A portion of the Portfolio's assets may be invested in mortgage-backed and asset-backed debt instruments. In addition, private placements of debt instruments (which are often restricted securities) are eligible for purchase along with other illiquid securities, subject to appropriate limits. The Portfolio may borrow up to 10% of the value of its net assets. This amount may be increased to 25% for temporary purposes. The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a significant effect on the value performance, risks, or prospects of a company or issuer. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing and/or on factors identified through its proprietary research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as it considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser utilizes the following decision making process to achieve the Portfolio's objectives: Active Duration Management . Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in debt instruments as it incorporates multiple features of the debt instruments ( e.g. , yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a debt instrument to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are expected to be received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the debt instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest-rate risk or reward for the debt instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%. The average duration of the Portfolio is actively managed relative to the benchmark's average duration. In rising interest rate environments, the average duration will tend to be equal to or less than the benchmark and in falling interest rate environments, the average duration will tend to be greater than the benchmark; Yield Curve Analysis . The yield curve shape is assessed to identify the risk/reward trade-off of maturity decisions and market expectations of future interest rates; Sector Selection . Sectors are overweighted or underweighted relative to the benchmark based on sector analysis and market opportunities. Sectors are broadly defined to include U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. government agency securities, corporate securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and money market securities. The Sub-Adviser may further evaluate groupings within sectors such as various industry groups within the corporate securities sector ( e.g. , finance, industrials, utilities, etc.); and Security Selection . The Sub-Adviser emphasizes individual securities with positive credit fundamentals, liquidity, and relative value within their respective sectors. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.