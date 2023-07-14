Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of common stocks issued by large-capitalization, growth-oriented companies that the Manager believes have a competitively advantaged business model, thereby eluding competition, and have the ability to sustain growth over the long term beyond investors’ expectations. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in large-capitalization companies, which typically are companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of acquisition. Growth-oriented companies are those whose earnings the Manager believes are likely to grow faster than the economy. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning that it may invest a significant portion of its total assets in a limited number of issuers.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager begins its investment process by screening large-capitalization companies based on profitability (capital returns and margins) and growth (sales and earnings), while simultaneously utilizing fundamental analysis to assess any unique business attributes that validate those financial characteristics. The Manager uses a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) strategy in selecting securities for the Fund. The Manager seeks to invest for the Fund in companies that it believes possess a structural competitive advantage or durable market leadership position. The Manager looks for companies which serve large addressable markets with a demonstrated ability to sustain unit growth and high profitability. The Manager also seeks to invest in companies that it believes have improving growth prospects or improving levels of profitability and returns.
A competitively advantaged business model can be defined by such factors as: brand loyalty, proprietary technology, cost structure, scale, exclusive access to data, or distribution advantages. Other factors considered include strength of management; ESG characteristics; level of competitive intensity; return of capital; strong balance sheets and cash flows; the threat of substitute products; and the interaction and bargaining power between a company, its customers, suppliers, and competitors. The Manager’s process for selecting stocks is based primarily on fundamental research, but does utilize quantitative analysis during the screening process.
From a quantitative standpoint, the Manager concentrates on the level of profitability, capital intensity, cash flow and capital allocation measures, as well as earnings growth rates and valuations. The Manager’s fundamental research effort tries to identify those companies that it believes possess a sustainable competitive advantage, an important characteristic which typically enables a company to generate above-average levels of profitability and the ability to sustain growth over the long term. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 35 to 50).
Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.
In general, the Manager may sell a security when, in the Manager’s opinion, a company experiences deterioration in its growth and/or profitability characteristics, or a fundamental breakdown of its sustainable competitive advantages. The Manager also may sell a security if it believes that the security no longer presents sufficient appreciation potential; this may be caused by, or be an effect of, changes in the industry or sector of the issuer, loss by the company of its competitive position, poor execution by management, the threat of technological disruption and/or poor use of resources. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.
The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|ILGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|39.11%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|61.54%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|28.77%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|37.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|13.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|ILGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|49.92%
|2021
|9.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|17.08%
|2020
|7.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|60.21%
|2019
|5.0%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|69.57%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|37.65%
|Period
|ILGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|37.30%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|57.52%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|28.62%
|5 Yr
|6.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|26.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|12.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|ILGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|50.00%
|2021
|9.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|16.99%
|2020
|7.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|60.21%
|2019
|5.0%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|69.57%
|2018
|0.6%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|7.44%
|ILGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ILGRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.88 B
|189 K
|222 B
|26.05%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|2
|3509
|80.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.38 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|22.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.49%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|7.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ILGRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.75%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|15.17%
|Cash
|0.25%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|82.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|27.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|32.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|23.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|21.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ILGRX % Rank
|Technology
|41.11%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|25.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.42%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|69.66%
|Communication Services
|12.27%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|31.16%
|Healthcare
|10.62%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|69.99%
|Financial Services
|10.38%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|38.58%
|Industrials
|6.92%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|42.04%
|Real Estate
|3.27%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|13.69%
|Consumer Defense
|3.01%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|58.04%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|46.41%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|64.47%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|79.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ILGRX % Rank
|US
|97.69%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|25.56%
|Non US
|2.06%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|62.00%
|ILGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|81.11%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|46.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|1.60%
|ILGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|50.46%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ILGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ILGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|12.87%
|ILGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ILGRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|33.31%
|ILGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ILGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ILGRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|30.05%
|ILGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2016
5.83
5.8%
Brad Klapmeyer is portfolio manager of the large cap growth product suite of mutual funds and institutional accounts. He has been portfolio manager since 2016 of Ivy Large Cap Growth Fund and Ivy VIP Growth. He managed the former Ivy Tax-Managed Equity Fund from 2014 to 2018. Mr. Klapmeyer joined the organization in 2007 as an equity investment analyst. He was appointed assistant vice president in 2010. He was assistant portfolio manager to the Large Cap Growth team from 2011 to 2016. He was appointed vice president in 2014 and senior vice president in 2018.Mr. Klapmeyer had been an associate analyst covering airlines for Prudential Equity Group, LLC from 2006 through 2007. He was an equity analyst for Commerce Bank from 2000 to 2006, where his research responsibilities were focused on electronic and health technologies. Mr. Klapmeyer graduated from Truman State University in 1999 with a BS in Finance and a minor in Economics. Mr. Klapmeyer is a CFA charterholder. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Kansas City.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Brad Angermeier is a portfolio manager for Ivy Investments, now part of Macquarie Asset Management’s Delaware Management Company. He joined Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) as part of the firm’s April 30, 2021 acquisition (Transaction) of the investment management business of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., the parent company of Ivy Investment Management Company (IICO), the former investment advisor of the Transaction Funds. He joined IICO in 2017 as an equity investment analyst. Prior to that, he was an equity research analyst at Kornitzer Capital Management. From 2009 to 2013, he was with Columbia Threadneedle Investments (formerly Columbia Management), first serving as a fixed income research analyst, and then as a co-portfolio manager. He earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in finance and accounting from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business. He earned an MBA from the University of Wisconsin, Wisconsin School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Kansas City.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
