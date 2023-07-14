Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
28.1%
1 yr return
-7.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$245 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.1%
Expense Ratio 0.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ILGJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|50.37%
|1 Yr
|-7.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|96.88%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|30.04%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|35.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|12.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|ILGJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|ILGJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ILGJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|245 M
|189 K
|222 B
|74.03%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|2
|3509
|43.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|215 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|66.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.11%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|61.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ILGJX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.96%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|40.89%
|Cash
|1.04%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|54.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|55.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|57.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|52.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|51.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ILGJX % Rank
|Technology
|43.26%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|13.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|62.16%
|Communication Services
|12.34%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|30.34%
|Healthcare
|9.92%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|77.16%
|Industrials
|7.15%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|39.82%
|Financial Services
|6.38%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|76.34%
|Consumer Defense
|5.30%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|25.14%
|Real Estate
|1.66%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|37.59%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|66.12%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|77.74%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|86.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ILGJX % Rank
|US
|98.96%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|13.03%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|93.08%
|ILGJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.43%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|92.95%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|82.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.80%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|ILGJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ILGJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ILGJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|ILGJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ILGJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|57.75%
|ILGJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ILGJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ILGJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.36%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|10.10%
|ILGJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 17, 2012
10.29
10.3%
Jason joined BMO Asset Management Inc in 2008 and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. Jason began his experience in the investment industry in 1998, and was the Managing Director, Head of Research for Quantitative Services Group. Jason holds an MBA in Finance from Notre Dame and a BS in Business, with a major in Finance and a minor in Physics from Miami University. In addition, Jason holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation, is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Mr. Gurnee joined BMO Asset Management Corp. in 2018 where he currently serves as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Previously, Mr. Gurnee was an analyst at Northern Trust from 2016-2018 and at Calamos Investments from 2014-2016. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2021
0.99
1.0%
Ernesto is the managing director of active equities and a portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management. He joined the company in 2005. Ernesto began his investment management career in 1992 with Batterymarch Financial Management. He holds a Ph.D. and an M.S. in statistics from Harvard University and a B.S. in mathematics from MIT.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
