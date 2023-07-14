Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$165 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.0%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load 4.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to preserve capital while producing current income for the investor that is exempt from both federal and Kansas state income taxes by investing in bonds issued by Kansas municipalities. Under normal market conditions:
|
●
|
The Fund will invest almost exclusively in Kansas-based securities and may also invest in obligations of the United States government and its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund intends to invest in securities issued by territories or possessions of the United States.
|
●
|
The Fund will invest in municipal bonds with maturities ranging up to 20 years and which are rated, at time of purchase, investment grade (rated Baa/BBB or better, as rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, such as Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (‘‘Moody’s’’), Standard & Poor’s Corporation (‘‘S&P’’), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (‘‘Fitch’’), or which are unrated and determined by the Fund’s Adviser to be of comparable quality);
|
●
|
The Fund will maintain a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity between 7 and 12 years;
|
●
|
At least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in municipal bonds which produce interest that is exempt from federal income tax and, in the opinion of bond counsel of the issuer of Kansas obligations, is exempt from Kansas state income taxes; and
|
●
|
At least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in securities the income from which is not subject to the alternative minimum tax (“AMT”).
Main types of securities in which the Fund may invest:
|
●
|
Municipal securities from the State of Kansas
|
●
|
Municipal securities from other states and U.S. territories and possessions
|
●
|
Short-term money market securities, including cash and money market mutual funds, including shares of registered investment companies
The Fund will invest primarily in general obligation and revenue bonds. If any security held by the Fund falls below investment grade, the Fund will put the security on its credit watch list and will generally sell the security within 90 days of such credit downgrade. The Fund does not intend to principally invest in any particular sector of the municipal bond market.
Buy and Sell Strategy:
The Fund’s buy discipline is determined by the investment mandate, as well as metrics including; duration, rating, coupon, and sector/industry. After an approved universe of bonds is identified, the portfolio managers/analysts identify specific bond issues. Each credit is analyzed to determine its credit-worthiness and risk profile prior to a buy decision.
The Fund’s sell discipline takes into consideration bonds that fall in credit quality or that are viewed as having downward pricing risk. Bonds in industries that are perceived to be undergoing significant changes may result in a deteriorating financial condition. The sell discipline is also designed to alter the complexion of portfolios as portfolio managers strategically decide to change duration, credit quality, cash flows, etc.
|Period
|IKSTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|68.85%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|53.14%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|65.13%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|82.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|72.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|IKSTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.8%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|39.27%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|79.49%
|2020
|0.9%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|9.23%
|2019
|0.7%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|80.87%
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|Period
|IKSTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|67.63%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|49.86%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|65.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|98.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|84.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|IKSTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.8%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|39.33%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|79.49%
|2020
|0.9%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|9.29%
|2019
|0.7%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|81.19%
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|IKSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IKSTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|165 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|74.72%
|Number of Holdings
|199
|1
|14000
|59.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.9 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|75.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.98%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|64.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IKSTX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.41%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|56.18%
|Cash
|1.59%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|42.71%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|55.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|53.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|54.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|54.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IKSTX % Rank
|Municipal
|98.41%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|53.52%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.59%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|45.03%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|53.98%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|54.97%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|62.99%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|57.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IKSTX % Rank
|US
|98.41%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|30.04%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|91.05%
|IKSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|32.02%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|16.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.20%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|IKSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.25%
|0.00%
|4.75%
|18.24%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IKSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IKSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|42.20%
|IKSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IKSTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|72.01%
|IKSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IKSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IKSTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.58%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|68.39%
|IKSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Jason is a Principal and Senior Managing Director at Carret Asset Management. He also serves on the firm's Executive Committee. He has over 25 years of experience in the investment management industry. At Carret, he is the Co-Director of the firm's Fixed Income Strategy. In this capacity, Jason Co-Chairs the Fixed Income Investment Policy Committee (IPC) and is responsible for all facets of Carret's Fixed Income capabilities. He also serves as a member of the firm's Equity IPC. He has been a guest on Bloomberg TV and Radio, BNN TV and CBS News Radio. He is frequently interviewed by leading industry publications including The Wall Street Journal and BusinessWeek, and is a guest speaker at securities industry events. Prior to joining Carret, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Abner, Herrman and Brock Asset Management in Jersey City, NJ and a Research Analyst at Oxford Capital Management in Baltimore, MD. Jason is a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Neil is a Principal and Senior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Carret Asset Management. He also serves on the firm's Executive Committee. He has over 25 years of experience in the investment management industry. At Carret, he is the Co-Director of the firm's Fixed Income Strategy. In this capacity, Neil Co-Chairs the Fixed Income Investment Policy Committee (IPC) and is responsible for all facets of Carret's Fixed Income capabilities. Neil has been a guest on Bloomberg Radio and has been interviewed for his market perspective by such media outlets as: The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Business Week/Bloomberg, Debtwire, and The Financial Times. Prior to joining Carret, he was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Abner, Herrman & Brock Asset Management. Formerly, Neil spent nine years with Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. in New York City as a Senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager managing the fixed income investment strategies for Oppenheimer Investment Advisers’ discretionary portfolios. Neil began his investment career in 1987 at Merrill Lynch. Neil is a member of The Municipal Analysts Group of New York (MAGNY) and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts (NFMA). Mr. Klein graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1987, with a Bachelor of Science degree in AgriBusiness Management and from Temple University, Fox School of Business with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. Neil resides in Gladstone, NJ with his wife and two children.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...