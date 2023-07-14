The Fund seeks to preserve capital while producing current income for the investor that is exempt from both federal and Kansas state income taxes by investing in bonds issued by Kansas municipalities. Under normal market conditions:

● The Fund will invest almost exclusively in Kansas-based securities and may also invest in obligations of the United States government and its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund intends to invest in securities issued by territories or possessions of the United States.

● The Fund will invest in municipal bonds with maturities ranging up to 20 years and which are rated, at time of purchase, investment grade (rated Baa/BBB or better, as rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, such as Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (‘‘Moody’s’’), Standard & Poor’s Corporation (‘‘S&P’’), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (‘‘Fitch’’), or which are unrated and determined by the Fund’s Adviser to be of comparable quality);

● The Fund will maintain a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity between 7 and 12 years;

● At least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in municipal bonds which produce interest that is exempt from federal income tax and, in the opinion of bond counsel of the issuer of Kansas obligations, is exempt from Kansas state income taxes; and

● At least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in securities the income from which is not subject to the alternative minimum tax (“AMT”).

Main types of securities in which the Fund may invest:

● Municipal securities from the State of Kansas

● Municipal securities from other states and U.S. territories and possessions

● Short-term money market securities, including cash and money market mutual funds, including shares of registered investment companies

The Fund will invest primarily in general obligation and revenue bonds. If any security held by the Fund falls below investment grade, the Fund will put the security on its credit watch list and will generally sell the security within 90 days of such credit downgrade. The Fund does not intend to principally invest in any particular sector of the municipal bond market.

Buy and Sell Strategy:

The Fund’s buy discipline is determined by the investment mandate, as well as metrics including; duration, rating, coupon, and sector/industry. After an approved universe of bonds is identified, the portfolio managers/analysts identify specific bond issues. Each credit is analyzed to determine its credit-worthiness and risk profile prior to a buy decision.

The Fund’s sell discipline takes into consideration bonds that fall in credit quality or that are viewed as having downward pricing risk. Bonds in industries that are perceived to be undergoing significant changes may result in a deteriorating financial condition. The sell discipline is also designed to alter the complexion of portfolios as portfolio managers strategically decide to change duration, credit quality, cash flows, etc.