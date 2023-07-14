Home
Trending ETFs

IJPMX (Mutual Fund)

IJPMX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

-8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

Net Assets

$385 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IJPMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Feb 27, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lawrence Playford

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior written notice of any change in this investment policy. For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) defines mid-capitalization companies as those companies with market capitalizations between $1 billion and $20 billion or the highest market capitalization included in the Russell Midcap® Value Index (“Index”), whichever is higher, at the time of purchase. The market capitalization of companies in the Index will change with market conditions. The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $739.3 million to $73.8 billion. Market capitalization is the total market value of a company's shares. The Portfolio seeks to invest in equity securities that the Sub-Adviser believes to be undervalued. Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio will only purchase securities that are traded on registered exchanges or the over-the-counter market in the United States.The Portfolio may invest in other equity securities, which include preferred stocks, convertible securities, and foreign securities, which may take the form of depositary receipts. The Portfolio also may use derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, as substitutes for securities in which the Portfolio can invest. The Portfolio may use futures contracts, covered call options, options on futures contracts and stock index futures and options as a substitute for securities in which the Portfolio can invest to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash position and for the purpose of reducing transaction costs and managing risk. The Portfolio may also invest in real estate-related securities, including real estate investments trusts.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser employs a bottom-up approach to stock selection, constructing portfolios based on company fundamentals, quantitative screening, and proprietary fundamental analysis. The Sub-Adviser's investment philosophy is centered on the belief that companies possessing the ability to consistently generate free cash flow led by management teams that are effective allocators of capital have the greatest potential to grow intrinsic value per share. The Sub-Adviser conducts a comprehensive analysis evaluating the business, management, and financial factors for all potential investments. The Sub-Adviser, in conjunction with their assessment of valuation, will overlay their subjective analysis of business and management factors to form a view of the stock's future potential. The research process is designed to uncover companies with predictable and durable business models deemed capable of achieving sustainable growth and to purchase them at a discount.The Sub-Adviser may sell a security due to a change in the company's fundamentals. A change in the original reason for purchase of the original investment may cause the security to be eliminated from the Portfolio. The Sub-Adviser may sell a security due to opportunity cost. As a result, a new company may displace a current holding. Finally, the Sub-Adviser may sell a security due to extreme over valuation. While the Sub-Adviser will not automatically sell when a security reaches a certain price, the attainment of an intermediary price target will trigger a re-evaluation of the company's fundamentals and future potential.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IJPMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IJPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -10.8% 26.2% 69.82%
1 Yr -8.8% -29.4% 26.4% 95.01%
3 Yr 2.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 88.98%
5 Yr -5.3%* -14.9% 42.0% 93.33%
10 Yr -2.6%* -8.0% 20.5% 86.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IJPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -41.6% 42.6% 93.62%
2021 11.3% -23.5% 23.2% 32.09%
2020 -3.3% -8.6% 93.7% 98.64%
2019 2.2% -2.6% 7.5% 95.79%
2018 -4.5% -8.8% 3.8% 49.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IJPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -19.1% 22.1% 66.14%
1 Yr -8.8% -29.4% 36.6% 94.76%
3 Yr 2.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 88.95%
5 Yr -5.0%* -13.5% 42.0% 94.30%
10 Yr 2.2%* -3.7% 21.6% 82.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IJPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -41.6% 42.6% 93.62%
2021 11.3% -23.5% 23.2% 32.09%
2020 -3.3% -8.6% 93.7% 98.64%
2019 2.2% -2.6% 7.5% 95.79%
2018 -4.2% -7.6% 3.8% 62.07%

NAV & Total Return History

IJPMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IJPMX Category Low Category High IJPMX % Rank
Net Assets 385 M 504 K 30.4 B 67.54%
Number of Holdings 108 9 2354 34.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 66.3 M 129 K 9.16 B 70.87%
Weighting of Top 10 17.24% 5.3% 99.9% 67.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 2.38%
  2. Williams Companies Inc 1.92%
  3. M&T Bank Corp 1.83%
  4. Xcel Energy Inc 1.75%
  5. Diamondback Energy Inc 1.71%
  6. Loews Corp 1.67%
  7. Ameriprise Financial Inc 1.60%
  8. Best Buy Co Inc 1.59%
  9. Coterra Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 1.59%
  10. T. Rowe Price Group Inc 1.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IJPMX % Rank
Stocks 		97.62% 85.69% 100.65% 58.27%
Cash 		2.38% -0.65% 14.30% 41.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 90.03%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 90.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 90.03%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 90.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IJPMX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.96% 0.00% 60.11% 19.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.34% 0.00% 29.62% 28.08%
Real Estate 		12.18% 0.00% 40.74% 4.99%
Industrials 		11.71% 0.00% 29.02% 72.18%
Technology 		8.30% 0.00% 30.07% 64.83%
Utilities 		7.45% 0.00% 24.69% 28.87%
Healthcare 		7.12% 0.00% 32.47% 68.77%
Energy 		6.01% 0.00% 29.17% 70.87%
Consumer Defense 		5.15% 0.00% 33.79% 61.15%
Communication Services 		3.95% 0.00% 19.80% 29.92%
Basic Materials 		2.83% 0.00% 23.88% 82.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IJPMX % Rank
US 		97.62% 55.79% 100.30% 25.20%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.04% 97.11%

IJPMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IJPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.39% 0.01% 16.27% 21.45%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.20% 93.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.00% 68.63%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 44.78%

Sales Fees

IJPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IJPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IJPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 227.00% 16.76%

IJPMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IJPMX Category Low Category High IJPMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.04% 0.00% 8.88% 93.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IJPMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IJPMX Category Low Category High IJPMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -1.84% 4.73% 73.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IJPMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IJPMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lawrence Playford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2004

17.59

17.6%

Lawrence Playford is Chief investment officer of the U.S. equity value group since 2016 and portfolio manager of JPMorgan’s U.S. equity value group since 2004. He began his investment career in 1993 and has a BBA from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Fordham University.

Jonathan Simon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2004

17.59

17.6%

Jonathan K.L. Simon, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1980, and a member of U.S. Equity Value Group. In addition, he joined the firm as an analyst in the London office, transferred to New York in 1983 and became a portfolio manager in 1987. Jonathan has held numerous key positions in the firm, including president of Robert Fleming's U.S. asset management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

