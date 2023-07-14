Home
Trending ETFs

IISIX (Mutual Fund)

IISIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Strategic Income Opportunities Fund

IISIX | Fund

$9.01

$2.32 B

5.05%

$0.46

-

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$2.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

53.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 76.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IISIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Strategic Income Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Toms

Fund Description

IISIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -7.2% 18.1% 56.68%
1 Yr -1.7% -18.7% 21.2% 58.73%
3 Yr -2.4%* -23.6% 52.8% 37.32%
5 Yr -2.5%* -29.7% 29.3% 56.93%
10 Yr -1.0%* -27.4% 13.2% 29.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -31.8% 18.4% 35.01%
2021 -0.6% -14.3% 15.8% 44.49%
2020 -0.8% -20.2% 60.6% 80.58%
2019 0.9% -10.2% 3.6% 65.51%
2018 -0.5% -12.3% 0.7% 19.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -11.7% 18.1% 55.56%
1 Yr -1.7% -18.7% 38.5% 57.81%
3 Yr -2.4%* -23.6% 52.8% 37.70%
5 Yr -2.5%* -29.7% 30.1% 58.43%
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.4% 16.4% 31.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -31.8% 18.4% 35.16%
2021 -0.6% -14.3% 15.8% 44.49%
2020 -0.8% -20.2% 60.6% 80.58%
2019 0.9% -10.2% 3.6% 67.24%
2018 -0.5% -12.3% 1.5% 38.24%

NAV & Total Return History

IISIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IISIX Category Low Category High IISIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.32 B 100 124 B 26.39%
Number of Holdings 1865 2 8175 7.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 343 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 29.94%
Weighting of Top 10 53.60% 4.3% 105.0% 18.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 16.95%
  2. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 16.95%
  3. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 16.95%
  4. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 16.95%
  5. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 16.95%
  6. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 16.95%
  7. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 16.95%
  8. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 16.95%
  9. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 16.95%
  10. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Sept 21 16.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IISIX % Rank
Bonds 		88.22% -150.81% 180.51% 46.95%
Cash 		11.66% -261.12% 258.91% 32.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.12% 0.00% 33.50% 79.36%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 92.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 97.38%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 88.52%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IISIX % Rank
Securitized 		43.78% 0.00% 99.65% 17.81%
Corporate 		23.66% 0.00% 97.25% 65.69%
Government 		22.15% 0.00% 99.43% 27.59%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.41% 0.00% 100.00% 43.59%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 96.94%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 95.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IISIX % Rank
US 		80.06% -151.11% 194.51% 21.37%
Non US 		8.16% -136.75% 104.82% 76.16%

IISIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 26.65% 83.60%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.29% 24.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% 51.70%

Sales Fees

IISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 76.00% 0.00% 632.00% 47.27%

IISIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IISIX Category Low Category High IISIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.05% 0.00% 15.93% 58.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IISIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IISIX Category Low Category High IISIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.06% -1.55% 11.51% 45.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IISIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

IISIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Toms

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2012

9.58

9.6%

Matt Toms, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Voya Investment Management. In this role, he leads a team of more than 100 investment professionals, with broad oversight of Voya’s fixed income platform as well as business management responsibilities. As CIO, Matt serves as the chair of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee, a group that formulates the fixed income platform’s strategic investment themes that in turn informs strategy and risk budgeting across public fixed income portfolios. Matt is also a member of the Investment Committee that is represented by the CIOs from across Voya Investment Management. Before becoming CIO, Matt was head of public fixed income at Voya Investment Management, overseeing the investment teams responsible for investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, structured products, mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt and money market strategies for Voya’s general account and third-party business. Prior to joining the firm, Matt worked at Calamos Investments, where he built their fixed income business. He also has prior portfolio management experience at Northern Trust and Lincoln National. Matt received a BBA from the University of Michigan and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Brian Timberlake

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Brian Timberlake is the head of fixed income research at Voya Investment Management and is responsible for managing the organization’s global fixed income research analysts as well as the coordination of macroeconomic data across the fixed income platform. Prior to this position, Mr. Timberlake was Head of Quantitative Research and before that, a Senior Quantitative Analyst. He joined Voya IM in 2003. His team is responsible for macro and quantitative fixed income research and provides additional assistance to individual sector groups and the risk management team. In addition, Brian is a named portfolio manager on several global and opportunistic fixed income products. Previously, he was the head of quantitative research where he helped develop an integrated, automated tool for interest rate hedging, created multifactor risk models, and was integral to the design and monitoring of customized client portfolios. Prior to that he was a senior quantitative analyst at Voya. Brian received a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland, an MS in quantitative and computational finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a PhD in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Sean Banai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Sean Banai is head of portfolio management for the fixed income platform at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Sean was a senior portfolio manager and before that head of quantitative research for proprietary fixed income. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, he was a partner in a private sector company. Sean received a BA and an MS in actuarial science from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

