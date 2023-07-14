Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$455 M
Holdings in Top 10
59.6%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 250.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IISBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|60.59%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|68.75%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|38.01%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|60.76%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|63.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|IISBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.8%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|46.73%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|25.45%
|2020
|0.4%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|70.84%
|2019
|0.5%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|35.32%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|59.88%
|Period
|IISBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|57.29%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|64.41%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|38.22%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|64.77%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|72.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|IISBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.8%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|46.73%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|25.45%
|2020
|0.4%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|70.84%
|2019
|0.5%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|38.96%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|67.78%
|IISBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IISBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|455 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|68.63%
|Number of Holdings
|568
|4
|4919
|38.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|219 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|50.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.62%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|9.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IISBX % Rank
|Bonds
|116.76%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|4.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.43%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|22.22%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|41.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|46.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|32.99%
|Cash
|-21.19%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|97.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IISBX % Rank
|Government
|36.53%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|22.92%
|Corporate
|31.56%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.67%
|Securitized
|27.50%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|40.45%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.41%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|48.96%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|44.27%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|65.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IISBX % Rank
|US
|106.53%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|3.13%
|Non US
|10.23%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|59.38%
|IISBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|19.98%
|82.71%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|26.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|48.23%
|IISBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|IISBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IISBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|250.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|90.44%
|IISBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IISBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.60%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|51.22%
|IISBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IISBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IISBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.19%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|47.60%
|IISBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2014
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2012
9.45
9.5%
Matt Toms, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Voya Investment Management. In this role, he leads a team of more than 100 investment professionals, with broad oversight of Voya’s fixed income platform as well as business management responsibilities. As CIO, Matt serves as the chair of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee, a group that formulates the fixed income platform’s strategic investment themes that in turn informs strategy and risk budgeting across public fixed income portfolios. Matt is also a member of the Investment Committee that is represented by the CIOs from across Voya Investment Management. Before becoming CIO, Matt was head of public fixed income at Voya Investment Management, overseeing the investment teams responsible for investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, structured products, mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt and money market strategies for Voya’s general account and third-party business. Prior to joining the firm, Matt worked at Calamos Investments, where he built their fixed income business. He also has prior portfolio management experience at Northern Trust and Lincoln National. Matt received a BBA from the University of Michigan and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Randy Parrish, CFA Head of Credit Randy Parrish is head of credit and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. As head of credit, Randy oversees the high yield, investment grade and emerging market teams. Previously, Randy was head of high yield and served as a portfolio manager and analyst on the high yield team since joining Voya in 2001. Prior to joining the firm, he was a corporate banker in leveraged finance with SunTrust Bank and predecessors to Bank of America. Randy received a BBA in business administration from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Dave Goodson is head of securitized fixed income and a senior portfolio manager for Voya Investment Management’s non-agency and agency mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he was a principal at an independent investment bank focused on asset-backed commercial paper transactions. Dave began his career as a vice president in Wachovia Securities’ asset-backed finance group, marketing and executing securitizations for the bank’s corporate clients. He received a BS in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Sean Banai is head of portfolio management for the fixed income platform at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Sean was a senior portfolio manager and before that head of quantitative research for proprietary fixed income. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, he was a partner in a private sector company. Sean received a BA and an MS in actuarial science from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
