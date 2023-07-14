Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
13.5%
1 yr return
8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$47.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.5%
Expense Ratio 1.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests in equity securities of U.S.-based companies whose growth, cash flow, earnings and dividend prospects are promising and whose securities are reasonably priced and have the potential for capital appreciation in the opinion of portfolio management. Portfolio management looks for companies with strong balance sheets, attractive return on capital and sustainable earnings growth. In evaluating the prospects for a company’s growth and earnings, portfolio management considers, among other things, the company’s historical performance and growth strategy, the growth rate of the industries in which it operates and the markets into which it sells, the nature of its competitive environment, technological developments, and trends in market share. Portfolio management uses models that quantify, and rank stocks based on their underlying financial data and blend this analysis with fundamental, bottom-up analysis from one or more investment analysts. This blending of quantitative and fundamental analysis allows portfolio management to efficiently evaluate a large number of potential investments in a systematic fashion while retaining the insights of investment analysts to provide investment considerations which may not be observable from a company’s financial information.
The equity securities in which the Fund invests consist primarily of dividend-paying common stocks of large-capitalization companies. The Fund considers large-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations in excess of $10 billion or in the range of those market capitalizations of companies included in the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase. The capitalization range of the companies that are components of the S&P 500 Index was between $3 billion and $2.2 trillion as of September 30, 2022. The average market cap of index components was $63.1 billion. It is the Fund’s policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of large-capitalization companies. Although the Fund can invest in stocks of any sector, the Fund, subject to its investment policies, may at times have significant investments in one or more sectors. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest also include common stocks that do not pay dividends.
|Period
|IICAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|68.38%
|1 Yr
|8.5%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|63.82%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|31.84%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|40.68%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|85.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|IICAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|44.66%
|2021
|12.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|10.98%
|2020
|2.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|74.70%
|2019
|4.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|65.68%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|73.38%
|Period
|IICAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|IICAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IICAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47.9 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|89.95%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|2
|4154
|80.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.4 M
|288 K
|270 B
|89.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.46%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|22.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IICAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.18%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|79.47%
|Cash
|2.82%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|18.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|15.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|14.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|10.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|10.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IICAX % Rank
|Technology
|24.37%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|49.46%
|Financial Services
|15.34%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|28.33%
|Healthcare
|13.73%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|68.76%
|Consumer Defense
|8.96%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|19.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.36%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|78.94%
|Communication Services
|8.34%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|52.76%
|Industrials
|7.83%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|82.24%
|Energy
|5.60%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|16.69%
|Basic Materials
|3.35%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|30.25%
|Real Estate
|2.61%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|55.51%
|Utilities
|1.50%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|74.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IICAX % Rank
|US
|97.18%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|42.34%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|92.38%
|IICAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.85%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|7.95%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|70.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|31.37%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|IICAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IICAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IICAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|35.00%
|IICAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IICAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.30%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|45.07%
|IICAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|IICAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IICAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.42%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|66.08%
|IICAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2013
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2011
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2011
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2011
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2010
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2009
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2009
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2007
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2007
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2007
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Mr. Ghose, Portfolio Manager of the System Two Advisors,LP. Mr. Ghose has been a Portfolio Manager for S2 since 2016. Mr. Ghose is a Founding Partner and CEO of System Two Advisors, where he focuses on the start-up business operations and strategic direction of the firm. Prior to System Two, Mr. Ghose was the Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Roc Capital, responsible for overseeing the firm's marketing and investor relations as well as implementing short-term and long-term firm strategies. Prior to joining Roc Capital, Mr. Ghose was a Senior Member of the Prime Services Group at Credit Suisse. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, he was a member of the Global Portfolio Trading & Equities Swaps desk at Goldman Sachs. Prior to that he was one of the limited partners at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg and was part of the integration team when the firm was acquired by Goldman Sachs in 2000. Mr. Ghose is the founder of Indus Advisors LLC, which launched the first India-focused exchange traded fund on the NYSE/ARCA in partnership with Invesco PowerShares. Mr. Ghose received his BA degree in Economics from Bombay University in India in 1988, and his MBA in Finance and Investments from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College in 1994. Mr. Ghose serves on the advisory board of the Weissman Center for International Business at Baruch College. He has also served on the board of Viteos Fund Services & Gravitas Technology, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
