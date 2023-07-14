Home
Asset Management Fund Large Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
IICAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.26 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (IICAX) Primary Other (IICHX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Asset Management Fund Large Cap Equity Fund

IICAX | Fund

$10.26

$47.9 M

0.30%

$0.03

1.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$47.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IICAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Asset Management Fund Large Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMF
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 1953
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anupam Ghose

Fund Description

The Fund invests in equity securities of U.S.-based companies whose growth, cash flow, earnings and dividend prospects are promising and whose securities are reasonably priced and have the potential for capital appreciation in the opinion of portfolio management. Portfolio management looks for companies with strong balance sheets, attractive return on capital and sustainable earnings growth. In evaluating the prospects for a company’s growth and earnings, portfolio management considers, among other things, the company’s historical performance and growth strategy, the growth rate of the industries in which it operates and the markets into which it sells, the nature of its competitive environment, technological developments, and trends in market share. Portfolio management uses models that quantify, and rank stocks based on their underlying financial data and blend this analysis with fundamental, bottom-up analysis from one or more investment analysts. This blending of quantitative and fundamental analysis allows portfolio management to efficiently evaluate a large number of potential investments in a systematic fashion while retaining the insights of investment analysts to provide investment considerations which may not be observable from a company’s financial information.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests consist primarily of dividend-paying common stocks of large-capitalization companies. The Fund considers large-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations in excess of $10 billion or in the range of those market capitalizations of companies included in the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase. The capitalization range of the companies that are components of the S&P 500 Index was between $3 billion and $2.2 trillion as of September 30, 2022. The average market cap of index components was $63.1 billion. It is the Fund’s policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of large-capitalization companies.  Although the Fund can invest in stocks of any sector, the Fund, subject to its investment policies, may at times have significant investments in one or more sectors. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest also include common stocks that do not pay dividends.

Read More

IICAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IICAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -14.3% 35.6% 68.38%
1 Yr 8.5% -34.9% 38.6% 63.82%
3 Yr 8.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 31.84%
5 Yr 3.7%* -30.5% 97.2% 40.68%
10 Yr -0.5%* -18.8% 37.4% 85.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IICAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -56.3% 28.9% 44.66%
2021 12.3% -20.5% 152.6% 10.98%
2020 2.5% -13.9% 183.6% 74.70%
2019 4.7% -8.3% 8.9% 65.68%
2018 -3.8% -13.5% 12.6% 73.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IICAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -20.5% 35.6% 61.78%
1 Yr 8.5% -34.9% 40.3% 54.79%
3 Yr 8.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 31.64%
5 Yr 3.7%* -29.8% 97.2% 50.13%
10 Yr 6.6%* -13.5% 37.4% 52.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IICAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -56.3% 28.9% 44.74%
2021 12.3% -20.5% 152.6% 11.53%
2020 2.5% -13.9% 183.6% 74.61%
2019 4.7% -8.3% 8.9% 66.19%
2018 -3.7% -10.9% 12.6% 82.17%

NAV & Total Return History

IICAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IICAX Category Low Category High IICAX % Rank
Net Assets 47.9 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 89.95%
Number of Holdings 49 2 4154 80.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.4 M 288 K 270 B 89.43%
Weighting of Top 10 38.46% 1.8% 106.2% 22.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Intuit Inc 4.26%
  2. Broadcom Inc 4.18%
  3. Amgen Inc 4.10%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.99%
  5. Mastercard Inc A 3.99%
  6. Progressive Corp 3.92%
  7. Accenture PLC Class A 3.87%
  8. Apple Inc 3.86%
  9. AbbVie Inc 3.85%
  10. Aflac Inc 3.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IICAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.18% 0.00% 130.24% 79.47%
Cash 		2.82% -102.29% 100.00% 18.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 15.02%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 14.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 10.12%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 10.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IICAX % Rank
Technology 		24.37% 0.00% 48.94% 49.46%
Financial Services 		15.34% 0.00% 55.59% 28.33%
Healthcare 		13.73% 0.00% 60.70% 68.76%
Consumer Defense 		8.96% 0.00% 47.71% 19.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.36% 0.00% 30.33% 78.94%
Communication Services 		8.34% 0.00% 27.94% 52.76%
Industrials 		7.83% 0.00% 29.90% 82.24%
Energy 		5.60% 0.00% 41.64% 16.69%
Basic Materials 		3.35% 0.00% 25.70% 30.25%
Real Estate 		2.61% 0.00% 31.91% 55.51%
Utilities 		1.50% 0.00% 20.91% 74.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IICAX % Rank
US 		97.18% 0.00% 127.77% 42.34%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 92.38%

IICAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IICAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.85% 0.01% 49.27% 7.95%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 70.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.37%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

IICAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IICAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IICAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 496.00% 35.00%

IICAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IICAX Category Low Category High IICAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.30% 0.00% 24.06% 45.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IICAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IICAX Category Low Category High IICAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.42% -54.00% 6.06% 66.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IICAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IICAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anupam Ghose

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Mr. Ghose, Portfolio Manager of the System Two Advisors,LP. Mr. Ghose has been a Portfolio Manager for S2 since 2016. Mr. Ghose is a Founding Partner and CEO of System Two Advisors, where he focuses on the start-up business operations and strategic direction of the firm. Prior to System Two, Mr. Ghose was the Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Roc Capital, responsible for overseeing the firm's marketing and investor relations as well as implementing short-term and long-term firm strategies. Prior to joining Roc Capital, Mr. Ghose was a Senior Member of the Prime Services Group at Credit Suisse. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, he was a member of the Global Portfolio Trading & Equities Swaps desk at Goldman Sachs. Prior to that he was one of the limited partners at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg and was part of the integration team when the firm was acquired by Goldman Sachs in 2000. Mr. Ghose is the founder of Indus Advisors LLC, which launched the first India-focused exchange traded fund on the NYSE/ARCA in partnership with Invesco PowerShares. Mr. Ghose received his BA degree in Economics from Bombay University in India in 1988, and his MBA in Finance and Investments from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College in 1994. Mr. Ghose serves on the advisory board of the Weissman Center for International Business at Baruch College. He has also served on the board of Viteos Fund Services & Gravitas Technology, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

