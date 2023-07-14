Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of equity securities. The Portfolio will provide 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this investment policy. The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities included in the MSCI World Value Index SM (“Index”). The Portfolio invests in securities of issuers in a number of different countries, including the United States. The sub-adviser ( “Sub-Adviser”) seeks to maximize total return to the extent consistent with maintaining lower volatility than the Index. Volatility generally measures how much a fund’s returns have varied over a specified time frame. The Portfolio may invest in derivative instruments including, but not limited to, index futures. The Portfolio typically uses derivatives as a substitute for purchasing securities included in the Index or for the purpose of maintaining equity market exposure on its cash balance. The Portfolio may also invest in real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts. The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Sub-Adviser creates a target universe that consists of dividend paying securities by screening for companies that exhibit stable dividend yields within each industry sector. Once the Sub-Adviser creates this target universe, the Sub-Adviser seeks to identify the most attractive securities within various geographic regions and sectors by ranking each security relative to other securities within its region or sector, as applicable, using proprietary fundamental sector-specific models. The Sub-Adviser then uses optimization techniques to seek to achieve the Portfolio’s target dividend yield, which is expected to be higher than the Index in aggregate, manage target beta, determine active weights, and neutralize region and sector exposures in order to create a portfolio that the Sub-Adviser believes will provide the potential for maximum total return consistent with maintaining lower volatility than the Index. Under certain market conditions, the Portfolio will likely earn a lower level of total return than it would in the absence of its strategy of maintaining a relatively low level of volatility. In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a material effect on the value, risks, or prospects of a company. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on factors identified through its proprietary empirical research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates and on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as the Sub-Adviser considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.