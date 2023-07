The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying equity securities and in other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes and under normal market conditions, it is currently expected that the Fund will invest a substantial percentage of its assets in large-capitalization issuers.

In selecting investments, the portfolio managers seek to deliver the value of dividend investing by identifying above-market yielding stocks, emphasizing firms they believe have the financial strength to offer consistent and defensible (i.e., sustainable) dividends. The portfolio managers’ process also emphasizes long-term capital appreciation. Through fundamental research, the management team measures the strength and sustainability of a company’s dividend by analyzing the potential for free cash flow (a company’s excess cash over its operating expenses) over a 2-3 year targeted holding period. The portfolio managers construct a portfolio that they believe provides the ability to earn income and build capital over the long-term. The portfolio managers also believe that investing in above-market yielding stocks with defensible dividends may help the Fund preserve assets during down markets. The portfolio managers seek to manage portfolio risk by utilizing careful stock selection, maintaining exposure to multiple sectors and employing a rigorous buy-and-sell discipline.