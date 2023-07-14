The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stocks, as well as fixed income securities. The Fund may also invest in investment companies (“underlying funds”), which include domestic and foreign mutual funds, as well as in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. In addition, the Fund may invest in index funds and index-based investments, such as Standard & Poor’s Depositary Receipts (SPDRs), and may invest directly in, or in underlying funds investing in, futures contracts and options on futures contracts.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will have a minimum of 0% and a maximum of 30% of its net assets invested in equity securities or underlying funds investing in equity securities. For the equity portion of the portfolio, the Fund may select growth- or value-oriented investments (including specific sectors), without limitation to market capitalization range or geographic region, including emerging markets.

The Fund will also have a minimum of 70% and a maximum of 100% of its net assets invested in fixed income securities. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the Fund may invest in securities of governments throughout the world (including the United States and emerging markets), their agencies and instrumentalities, cash and cash equivalents, income-producing securities including domestic and foreign investment grade and non-investment grade bonds, structured instruments (debt securities issued by agencies of the United States Government (such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac), corporations and other business entities whose interest and/or principal payments are indexed to certain specific foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, or one or more other reference indices or obligations), asset-backed securities, inflation-linked securities, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, banker’s acceptances and other bank obligations, money market funds, repurchase agreements, and derivatives, such as futures contracts, options, and swaps. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity, and of any credit rating (including unrated securities). In addition, for the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the Fund may invest without limit in higher risk, below-investment grade debt securities, commonly referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds.” The Fund may also invest in fixed income investment companies that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities, ETFs, closed-end funds, and unit investments trusts. With respect to both the equity and fixed income portions of the portfolios, the Fund does not concentrate in any particular industry or sector.

Additionally, the Fund may invest directly in derivatives, such as options and futures contracts, or in underlying funds investing in futures contracts and options on futures contracts.

These investments may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to provide adequate liquidity, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, or to maintain a fully-invested position in equity securities.

Within the equity portion of the strategy, the Adviser continually evaluates style, market capitalization, sector rotation, and international positions by utilizing a series of quantitative models to perform fundamental and technical analysis in order to identify opportunities that have the best attributes for outperformance. Individual equity selection is driven by the Adviser’s quantitative model that evaluates securities based on exposure to value, quality, momentum, and sentiment characteristics.

● Value is a measure of the relative value of a company using metrics such as revenue, cash flow, and income; ● Quality is a measure of the financial performance of a company, typically measured by the stability of its earnings and cash flows, along with the strength of its balance sheet; ● Momentum is a measure of the rate of change in the price of securities over time; and ● Sentiment is a measure of the prevailing attitudes of investors related to anticipated price movements in the market.

Within the fixed income portion of the strategy, the Adviser uses a combination of quantitative models that seek to measure the relative risks and opportunities of each fixed income market segment based upon economic, market, currency and technical data and the Adviser’s own assessment of economic and market conditions to create an optimal allocation of the Fund’s assets among various segments of the fixed income market. After sector allocations are made, the Adviser uses a combination of traditional due diligence, and performance analysis to identify investments for the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund utilizes several defensive tactics to reduce or eliminate its position in common stocks and underlying equity funds in order to attempt to reduce the risk of loss when the Adviser’s quantitative models and evaluation indicate that the risks of the stock market may be greater than the potential rewards. The Fund may shift equity holdings to fixed income securities of any maturity and of any credit rating (including unrated and high yield fixed income securities) and cash equivalent securities. The Fund may invest in underlying fixed income funds that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities, ETFs, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. The Fund may also buy or sell derivatives, including domestic or international stock index futures or options and option spreads on index future contracts. An option spread is a strategy where the Fund buys two different options on an index, but with different prices or expirations, in order to hedge against declines in equity market value. The use of these techniques may not protect against market declines and may limit the Fund’s participation in market gains, particularly in volatile market conditions.

Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.