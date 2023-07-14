Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.7%
1 yr return
10.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
Net Assets
$455 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.6%
Expense Ratio 1.64%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IEMHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|32.31%
|1 Yr
|10.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|45.08%
|3 Yr
|-8.0%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|93.39%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|92.43%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|84.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|IEMHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|74.37%
|2021
|-10.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|93.98%
|2020
|3.9%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|70.07%
|2019
|5.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|29.03%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|74.59%
|Period
|IEMHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|30.86%
|1 Yr
|10.0%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|41.36%
|3 Yr
|-8.0%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|93.75%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|92.79%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|84.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|IEMHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|74.37%
|2021
|-10.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|93.98%
|2020
|3.9%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|70.07%
|2019
|5.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|29.03%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|78.69%
|IEMHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IEMHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|455 M
|717 K
|102 B
|49.49%
|Number of Holdings
|483
|10
|6734
|15.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|122 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|54.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.61%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|72.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IEMHX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.72%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|43.97%
|Cash
|1.82%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|59.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.35%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|9.37%
|Other
|0.09%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|10.40%
|Bonds
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|15.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|89.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IEMHX % Rank
|Technology
|25.06%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|34.54%
|Financial Services
|11.06%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|93.40%
|Communication Services
|10.82%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|24.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.58%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|81.63%
|Basic Materials
|9.44%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|33.38%
|Energy
|9.42%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|6.21%
|Consumer Defense
|8.33%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|25.61%
|Industrials
|7.87%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|28.59%
|Healthcare
|3.93%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|52.39%
|Utilities
|2.80%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|25.49%
|Real Estate
|1.67%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|47.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IEMHX % Rank
|Non US
|96.92%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|34.40%
|US
|0.80%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|48.65%
|IEMHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.64%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|29.92%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|82.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|54.05%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|31.54%
|IEMHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|31.31%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IEMHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IEMHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|62.80%
|IEMHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IEMHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.78%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|5.37%
|IEMHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|IEMHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IEMHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.36%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|63.91%
|IEMHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.009
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2012
|$0.107
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 11, 2011
10.64
10.6%
Liu-Er Chen, CFA, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer — Emerging Markets and Healthcare, is a Portfolio Manager in Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. Mr. Chen heads the firm's global Emerging Markets team. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in September 2006 in his current position, Mr. Chen spent nearly 11 years at Evergreen Investment Management Company, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Chen began his career at Evergreen in 1995 as an analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2015
6.77
6.8%
Mr. Shillington joined VanEck in 2009. He serves as Deputy Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. With extensive experience in Asia and broad emerging markets equity, his current responsibilities include company and macroeconomic research relating to these regions, with a particular emphasis on Asia. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. Shillington was Head of International Equity for ABN AMRO in New York with, among other things, oversight for equity sales and trading. Prior to moving to New York in 2001 to become Managing Director and head of Asian equity and derivatives distribution in the U.S. at BNP Paribas, he held senior management positions as a Director at both Paribas in Los Angeles and, internationally, at UBS Securities in Hong Kong, and in private client management at Hill Samuel/BLW in Edinburgh, Scotland. In his roles in both research and portfolio management, Mr. Shillington has developed a specialized focus on many Asian markets, a region in which he continues to be deeply involved.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2015
6.77
6.8%
Mr. Semple joined VanEck in 1998. He serves as Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy and oversees the Emerging Markets Equity Team. He is responsible for company research, stock selection, and portfolio construction. Mr. Semple is a veteran of emerging markets investing, with over 25 years of experience. From 1996 to 1998, Mr. Semple was a portfolio manager for Asian-focused funds and served on the team sub-advising VanEck’s VIP Emerging Markets Fund at Peregrine Asset Management (Hong Kong). From 1993 to 1996, he served as sales director and regional strategist at Peregrine Brokerage. Prior to 1993, Mr. Semple was a portfolio manager specializing in Asia equity markets at Murray Johnstone (Glasgow). Mr. Semple is a member of the CFA Institute and the Association of Investment Management and Research. He received a Bachelor of Law with Honours from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. He has had numerous media appearances, including CNBC, Bloomberg, and NPR. Additionally, he was quoted in Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Barron’s, among others.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2018
4.06
4.1%
Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 09, 2019
2.81
2.8%
Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 09, 2019
2.81
2.8%
Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
