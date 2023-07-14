Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Institutional Emerging Markets Equity Fund

mutual fund
IEMFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.05 -0.09 -0.26%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (IEMFX) Primary
IEMFX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Institutional Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.05 -0.09 -0.26%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (IEMFX) Primary
IEMFX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Institutional Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.05 -0.09 -0.26%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (IEMFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Institutional Emerging Markets Equity Fund

IEMFX | Fund

$34.05

$1.32 B

0.75%

$0.25

1.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$1.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Institutional Emerging Markets Equity Fund

IEMFX | Fund

$34.05

$1.32 B

0.75%

$0.25

1.10%

IEMFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Institutional Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Moffett

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging market companies. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in emerging market companies, the fund relies on MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider to determine which countries are considered emerging markets and the country assigned to a security. The fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted

toward the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund expects to primarily invest in common stocks of companies located (or with primary operations) in emerging markets in Asia, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:

·Asia: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

·Latin America: Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

·Europe: Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

·Africa and the Middle East: Bahrain, Botswana, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size. While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects. The fund may at times invest significantly in China.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.

Read More

IEMFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -11.0% 30.2% 86.97%
1 Yr 1.2% -12.7% 29.2% 94.51%
3 Yr -5.4%* -16.8% 12.9% 86.36%
5 Yr -2.9%* -9.8% 36.3% 80.68%
10 Yr 1.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 30.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -50.1% 7.2% 68.39%
2021 -6.9% -18.2% 13.6% 82.77%
2020 5.4% -7.2% 79.7% 47.30%
2019 5.7% -4.4% 9.2% 13.68%
2018 -3.7% -7.2% 7.0% 38.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -30.3% 30.2% 82.59%
1 Yr 1.2% -48.9% 29.2% 86.94%
3 Yr -5.4%* -16.1% 12.9% 86.65%
5 Yr -2.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 79.17%
10 Yr 2.4%* -12.3% 12.5% 35.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -50.1% 7.2% 68.39%
2021 -6.9% -18.2% 13.6% 82.77%
2020 5.4% -7.2% 79.7% 47.30%
2019 5.7% -4.4% 9.2% 13.68%
2018 -3.4% -7.2% 7.0% 31.80%

NAV & Total Return History

IEMFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IEMFX Category Low Category High IEMFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.32 B 717 K 102 B 34.65%
Number of Holdings 99 10 6734 50.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 508 M 340 K 19.3 B 32.99%
Weighting of Top 10 35.05% 2.8% 71.7% 47.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.29%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.29%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.29%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.29%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.29%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.29%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.29%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.29%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.29%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IEMFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.62% 0.90% 110.97% 12.05%
Cash 		0.38% -23.67% 20.19% 85.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 90.89%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 87.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 89.83%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 90.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEMFX % Rank
Financial Services 		29.26% 0.00% 48.86% 5.95%
Technology 		22.06% 0.00% 47.50% 50.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.89% 0.00% 48.94% 12.81%
Communication Services 		8.66% 0.00% 39.29% 52.39%
Consumer Defense 		6.26% 0.00% 28.13% 47.35%
Industrials 		5.60% 0.00% 43.53% 55.63%
Healthcare 		4.48% 0.00% 93.26% 39.07%
Real Estate 		2.11% 0.00% 17.15% 35.06%
Energy 		1.51% 0.00% 24.80% 79.56%
Basic Materials 		1.35% 0.00% 30.03% 93.79%
Utilities 		0.82% 0.00% 39.12% 62.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEMFX % Rank
Non US 		99.24% -4.71% 112.57% 12.71%
US 		0.38% -1.60% 104.72% 57.77%

IEMFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IEMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.03% 41.06% 67.69%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 82.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 79.74%

Sales Fees

IEMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IEMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 59.82%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IEMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 190.00% 23.37%

IEMFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IEMFX Category Low Category High IEMFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.75% 0.00% 12.61% 94.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IEMFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IEMFX Category Low Category High IEMFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.74% -1.98% 17.62% 48.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IEMFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IEMFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Moffett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Mr. Moffett has been chairman of the committee in 2014. He joined the Firm in 2007 and his investment experience dates from 2000. During the past five years, he has served as an equity research analyst and a portfolio manager (beginning in 2014). Eric Moffett is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. He is the portfolio manager for the firm's Asia Opportunities equity strategy and chairman of the strategy's Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Moffett earned an A.B., magna cum laude, in economics from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Malik Asif

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Malik Sarmad Asif is a co-portfolio manager of the Global Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. He is a member of the Emerging Markets Stock Investment Advisory Committee. Malik is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Malik’s investment experience began in 2005, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2012, beginning on the emerging markets equity team as an investment analyst. Prior to this, Malik was employed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in New York covering U.S. large-cap financial services. Malik also has worked on the investment team of the World Bank Group’s private sector investment arm (International Finance Corporation) and in Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division in London. Malik earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics and international relations from Connecticut College, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, where he received the Chicago Booth Merit Fellowship.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×