Voya Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
IEDRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.38 -0.09 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (IEDAX) Primary C (IEDCX) Other (IWEDX) Inst (IEDIX) Retirement (IEDRX) Retirement (IEDZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Large Cap Value Fund

IEDRX | Fund

$11.38

$721 M

1.03%

$0.12

1.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$721 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 94.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IEDRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Aug 05, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vincent Costa

Fund Description

IEDRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -13.6% 215.2% 35.49%
1 Yr 4.0% -58.6% 197.5% 51.82%
3 Yr 4.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 70.72%
5 Yr -1.5%* -15.3% 29.4% 73.48%
10 Yr -0.3%* -17.0% 13.3% 76.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -65.1% 22.3% 39.58%
2021 4.1% -25.3% 25.5% 81.34%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 56.7% 78.01%
2019 3.3% -9.2% 10.4% 84.13%
2018 -3.7% -9.4% 3.1% 59.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IEDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -13.6% 215.2% 33.61%
1 Yr 4.0% -58.6% 197.5% 49.59%
3 Yr 4.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 71.05%
5 Yr 0.4%* -15.1% 32.0% 62.06%
10 Yr 4.0%* -4.7% 19.9% 62.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IEDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -65.1% 22.3% 39.58%
2021 4.1% -25.3% 25.5% 81.34%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 56.7% 77.92%
2019 3.3% -9.2% 10.4% 84.13%
2018 -1.7% -8.9% 3.3% 29.78%

NAV & Total Return History

IEDRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IEDRX Category Low Category High IEDRX % Rank
Net Assets 721 M 1 M 151 B 53.36%
Number of Holdings 66 2 1727 64.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 200 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 55.09%
Weighting of Top 10 28.41% 5.0% 99.2% 44.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AT&T Inc 4.39%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.16%
  3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 3.08%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 3.04%
  5. Walmart Inc 2.79%
  6. Truist Financial Corp 2.73%
  7. Raytheon Technologies Corp 2.66%
  8. Comcast Corp Class A 2.52%
  9. L3Harris Technologies Inc 2.52%
  10. The Walt Disney Co 2.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IEDRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.36% 28.02% 125.26% 29.28%
Cash 		0.63% -88.20% 71.98% 69.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 93.05%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 91.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 92.96%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 92.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEDRX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.48% 0.00% 58.05% 59.93%
Healthcare 		17.69% 0.00% 30.08% 51.37%
Industrials 		12.08% 0.00% 42.76% 42.73%
Communication Services 		8.39% 0.00% 26.58% 13.97%
Technology 		8.12% 0.00% 54.02% 79.72%
Energy 		7.59% 0.00% 54.00% 53.45%
Consumer Defense 		7.56% 0.00% 34.10% 63.67%
Utilities 		6.59% 0.00% 27.04% 21.86%
Real Estate 		4.78% 0.00% 90.54% 23.03%
Basic Materials 		4.50% 0.00% 21.69% 24.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.24% 0.00% 22.74% 78.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IEDRX % Rank
US 		92.14% 24.51% 121.23% 56.24%
Non US 		7.22% 0.00% 41.42% 34.90%

IEDRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IEDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.41% 0.04% 45.41% 20.90%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 89.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 75.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 47.47%

Sales Fees

IEDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IEDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IEDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 94.00% 0.00% 488.00% 87.61%

IEDRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IEDRX Category Low Category High IEDRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.03% 0.00% 41.90% 46.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IEDRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IEDRX Category Low Category High IEDRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% -1.51% 4.28% 75.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IEDRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IEDRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vincent Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

James Dorment

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

James Dorment is a portfolio manager on the value team at Voya Investment Management for the large cap value strategies. He also covers the consumer discretionary sector. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior research analyst from Columbia Management. Jim also worked at U.S. Trust analyzing and investing in a broad range of industries in both public and private equity markets. He received a BA in economics from Bates College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Gregory . Wachsman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Gregory Wachsman is a Portfolio Manager, and equity analyst on the value team at Voya Investment Management, covering the financials sector. Prior to joining Voya in March 2017, Greg was an equity analyst at Lord Abbett & Co from 2010-2017., where he covered U.S. banks, brokers, specialty finance and exchanges. Prior to that, he worked at UBS Global Asset Management, covering U.S. regional banks and specialty finance. Gregory earned an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA from Northwestern University. He is a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

