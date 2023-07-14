Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.4%
1 yr return
3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$582 M
Holdings in Top 10
83.0%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ICVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|39.95%
|1 Yr
|3.4%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|15.12%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|70.50%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|67.35%
|10 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|85.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|ICVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|49.66%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|92.51%
|2020
|2.8%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|9.41%
|2019
|2.0%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|77.53%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|82.25%
|Period
|ICVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|39.50%
|1 Yr
|3.4%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|14.45%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|70.60%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-6.4%
|7.5%
|42.82%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-4.4%
|6.0%
|71.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|ICVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|49.66%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|92.51%
|2020
|2.8%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|9.41%
|2019
|2.0%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|79.04%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|35.25%
|ICVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICVRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|582 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|47.75%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|3
|25236
|47.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|488 M
|125 K
|11 B
|38.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|82.97%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|31.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICVRX % Rank
|Bonds
|59.67%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|18.64%
|Stocks
|35.21%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|64.32%
|Cash
|4.07%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|65.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.04%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|41.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|75.85%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|75.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICVRX % Rank
|Technology
|16.40%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|52.29%
|Financial Services
|13.95%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|66.51%
|Healthcare
|12.90%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|55.96%
|Industrials
|12.73%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|9.17%
|Energy
|11.52%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|5.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.71%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|62.16%
|Consumer Defense
|7.13%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|50.23%
|Communication Services
|6.04%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|62.61%
|Basic Materials
|4.10%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|62.16%
|Utilities
|3.53%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|46.56%
|Real Estate
|2.98%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|83.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICVRX % Rank
|US
|23.11%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|66.97%
|Non US
|12.10%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|29.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICVRX % Rank
|Securitized
|33.32%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|7.74%
|Government
|28.74%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|51.25%
|Corporate
|27.48%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|60.59%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.73%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|66.97%
|Derivative
|2.48%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|26.88%
|Municipal
|0.24%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|54.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICVRX % Rank
|US
|48.01%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|34.85%
|Non US
|11.66%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|26.65%
|ICVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|48.62%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|38.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|72.80%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|4.20%
|ICVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ICVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ICVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|6.37%
|ICVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICVRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.10%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|73.87%
|ICVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ICVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICVRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.09%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|33.79%
|ICVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2012
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2011
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2011
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2011
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2010
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2010
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2009
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2009
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.294
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2008
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2008
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2007
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2007
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2007
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2006
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2006
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2020
1.76
1.8%
Neill Nuttall is a managing director and the chief investment officer of the Multi-Asset Solutions Group (MAS) in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). He also serves as chairman of the MAS Investment Committee. Neill joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in GSAM in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, Neill worked for almost 30 years at JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and its heritage firms, based for 14 years in Hong Kong and subsequently in London. From 2006, Neill served as chief investment officer and head of JPMAM’s Global Multi Asset Group (GMAG) and latterly as head of Asset Allocation for GMAG. Prior to joining GMAG, Neill served as a managing director and senior strategist within JPMAM’s Currency Group. Previous roles included senior investing positions at Jardine Fleming Investment Management in the International Multi-Asset Portfolios Group. Prior to joining JPMAM, Neill worked for Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and Thailand. Neill earned a BA (Hons) in politics from the University of Exeter.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2021
1.01
1.0%
Mr. Carapucci is a portfolio manager within the Global Portfolio Solutions (GPS) Group in GSAM. He joined GSAM in 2019 as a vice president. Prior to joining GSAM, Mr. Carapucci served multiple roles at SPIAS. He was appointed Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager, Multi-Asset in 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Carapucci was a Portfolio Manager with SPIAS since January 2012 and an Investment Officer from October 2010 to December 2011. Mr. Carapucci participated in establishing asset allocation strategies and fund recommendations to support multi-manager products. Prior to his appointment, he was an Analyst since April 2008 and Statistician since January 2005. Mr. Carapucci was primarily responsible for fund research to support multi-manager products He holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Zicklin School of Business-Baruch College and a BS in Finance and Investments from The College of New Jersey.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo Head of multi-asset funds and model portfolio management within the Multi-Asset Solutions Group; employed with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. since 2021; prior to 2021, employed by MacKay Shields as an Associate Director since 2015. Prior to joining MacKay Shields, Ms. Wilson-Elizondo was a Manager, Senior Trader, and ETF Trader at Vanguard, managing corporate credit for Vanguard’s index funds and with responsibilities in index management ETF construction and trading (2008 – 2015). Ms. Wilson-Elizondo received a BA from Haverford College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
