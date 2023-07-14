Home
Vitals

YTD Return

6.3%

1 yr return

-8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$104 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ICTEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ICON Health and Information Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    ICON Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 19, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Callahan

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies. The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON Advisers, Inc. (“ICON”) the Fund’s investment sub-advisor believes are underpriced relative to value. It normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies in the Information Technology and Health Care sectors (as determined by the Global Industry Classification Standard). There is no minimum or maximum with respect to the amount the Fund may invest in any particular sector.

The Information Technology Sector includes, but is not limited to: Application Software, Communications Equipment, Data Processing & Outsourced Services, Electronic Components, Electronic Equipment & Instruments, Electronic Manufacturing Services, Internet Services & Infrastructure, IT Consulting & Other Services, Semiconductor Equipment, Semiconductors, Systems Software, Technology Distributors and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals.

The Health Care Sector includes, but is not limited to: Biotechnology, Health Care Distributors, Health Care Equipment, Health Care Facilities, Health Care Services, Health Care Supplies, Health Care Technology, Life Sciences Tools & Services, Managed Health Care, and Pharmaceuticals.

This strategy may not be changed unless the Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization.

ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.

ICTEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -29.2% 72.6% 97.85%
1 Yr -8.5% -40.8% 65.2% 94.42%
3 Yr -4.6%* -40.4% 28.1% 71.43%
5 Yr -2.0%* -30.5% 25.6% 76.04%
10 Yr 3.6%* -15.0% 24.7% 56.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -73.9% 35.7% 13.78%
2021 0.5% -25.6% 45.1% 59.38%
2020 8.9% 1.8% 60.0% 83.96%
2019 8.3% -15.0% 13.7% 33.99%
2018 -5.3% -12.8% 31.5% 89.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -54.1% 72.3% 71.67%
1 Yr -8.5% -62.3% 65.2% 76.07%
3 Yr -4.6%* -40.4% 36.7% 72.90%
5 Yr -2.0%* -30.5% 29.2% 79.79%
10 Yr 8.0%* -15.0% 25.4% 69.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -73.9% 35.7% 13.78%
2021 0.5% -25.6% 45.1% 59.38%
2020 8.9% 1.8% 60.0% 83.96%
2019 8.3% -15.0% 13.7% 33.99%
2018 -5.3% -12.8% 31.5% 91.94%

NAV & Total Return History

ICTEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICTEX Category Low Category High ICTEX % Rank
Net Assets 104 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 76.07%
Number of Holdings 31 10 397 92.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 51.7 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 75.42%
Weighting of Top 10 45.46% 7.6% 100.0% 61.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. EPAM Systems Inc 9.23%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 6.82%
  3. Apple Inc 6.67%
  4. Microsoft Corp 6.29%
  5. Extreme Networks Inc 5.11%
  6. SolarEdge Technologies Inc 4.91%
  7. TD Synnex Corp 4.87%
  8. Autodesk Inc 4.69%
  9. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.68%
  10. Euronet Worldwide Inc 4.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICTEX % Rank
Stocks 		100.07% 68.59% 100.53% 4.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 60.17%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 61.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 58.05%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 58.05%
Cash 		-0.07% -0.53% 15.91% 94.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICTEX % Rank
Technology 		61.38% 2.80% 100.00% 75.00%
Healthcare 		18.18% 0.00% 25.57% 3.39%
Financial Services 		8.30% 0.00% 38.36% 14.41%
Industrials 		6.33% 0.00% 38.68% 12.29%
Communication Services 		2.95% 0.00% 97.05% 77.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.87% 0.00% 32.97% 61.44%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 56.78%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 68.22%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 55.51%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 62.29%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 60.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICTEX % Rank
US 		91.97% 19.45% 100.53% 32.63%
Non US 		8.10% 0.00% 80.40% 58.47%

ICTEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.08% 3.60% 32.47%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.03% 1.95% 92.31%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.47%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.50% 44.44%

Sales Fees

ICTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.69% 281.00% 35.33%

ICTEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICTEX Category Low Category High ICTEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 63.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICTEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICTEX Category Low Category High ICTEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.60% -2.30% 2.08% 62.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICTEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

ICTEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Brian Callahan is ICON’s Investment Committee member for separately managed accounts (SMAs) and institutional accounts. He first joined ICON in 2000 as a Research Analyst while attending Colorado State University. In 2007, he received a master’s in business administration from The Ohio State University and returned as a Research Analyst. In 2008, he became an Investment Committee member and Portfolio Manager.From 2008 until January 2011 he managed ICON’s separately managed accounts. From 2011 to 2014 Mr. Callahan was ICON’s Director of Marketing. From 2014 to 2018 Mr. Callahan managed ICON’s strategy based portfolios and tactical allocation portfolios .He was previously employed as a treasury administrator at Citi Fund Services . He holds a FINRA Series 7 registration.

Scott Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Scott Callahan joined ICON in 2005 as a Research Analyst and was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager in January 2006. He left ICON in August 2006 to pursue his MBA, which he received from New York University in 2008. Mr. Callahan became a Portfolio Manager in 2008. Mr. Callahan received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.

Craig Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Craig Callahan is the company Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Investment Committee of ICON Advisers, Inc. Mr. Callahan received his doctorate of business administration in finance and statistics from Kent State University in 1979 and a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University in 1973. From 1986 to 2005, he served as ICON’s Chief Investment Officer. He holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, 65, and 66 registrations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

