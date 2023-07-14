Principal Investment Strategies. The Fund uses a quantitative methodology to identify securities ICON Advisers, Inc. (“ICON”) the Fund’s investment sub-advisor believes are underpriced relative to value. It normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies in the Information Technology and Health Care sectors (as determined by the Global Industry Classification Standard). There is no minimum or maximum with respect to the amount the Fund may invest in any particular sector.

The Information Technology Sector includes, but is not limited to: Application Software, Communications Equipment, Data Processing & Outsourced Services, Electronic Components, Electronic Equipment & Instruments, Electronic Manufacturing Services, Internet Services & Infrastructure, IT Consulting & Other Services, Semiconductor Equipment, Semiconductors, Systems Software, Technology Distributors and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals.

The Health Care Sector includes, but is not limited to: Biotechnology, Health Care Distributors, Health Care Equipment, Health Care Facilities, Health Care Services, Health Care Supplies, Health Care Technology, Life Sciences Tools & Services, Managed Health Care, and Pharmaceuticals.

This strategy may not be changed unless the Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization.

ICON’s quantitative methodology calculates intrinsic value using average earnings per share, future earnings growth estimates, beta, and bond yield. This calculated intrinsic value for each individual stock is aggregated by industry and sector which enables ICON to identify value opportunities within industries and sectors. ICON then employs a tactical, rotation-based process that tilts the Fund toward industries and sectors ICON believes will outperform.