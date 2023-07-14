Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Intrepid Capital Fund

mutual fund
ICMVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.79 -0.03 -0.28%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (ICMBX) Primary Inst (ICMVX)
ICMVX (Mutual Fund)

Intrepid Capital Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.79 -0.03 -0.28%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (ICMBX) Primary Inst (ICMVX)
ICMVX (Mutual Fund)

Intrepid Capital Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.79 -0.03 -0.28%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (ICMBX) Primary Inst (ICMVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Intrepid Capital Fund

ICMVX | Fund

$10.79

$48.5 M

4.89%

$0.53

1.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$48.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Intrepid Capital Fund

ICMVX | Fund

$10.79

$48.5 M

4.89%

$0.53

1.57%

ICMVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Intrepid Capital Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Intrepid Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    2888143
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Travis

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of undervalued small and medium capitalization (i.e., less than $25 billion of market capitalization) equity securities and high yield securities (also known as “junk bonds”). The Fund believes an equity security is undervalued if the market value of the outstanding equity security is less than the intrinsic value of the company issuing the equity security. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and foreign securities, which include American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”).
The Fund considers the intrinsic value of a company to be the present value of a company’s expected future stream of free cash flows discounted by an appropriate discount rate. After estimating the intrinsic value of a company, the Fund adjusts for debt, cash, and other potential capital (such as minority interest) on the company’s balance sheet. The Fund then makes buy/sell decisions by comparing a company’s market value with its intrinsic value estimates. The Fund seeks to invest in internally financed companies generating cash in excess of their business needs, with predictable revenue streams, and in industries with high barriers to entry.
The Fund’s investments in high yield securities will not be limited in duration, but typically will be in securities having a duration of two to six years at the time of purchase. Duration is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity, taking into account a debt security’s cash flows over time. For example, a security with a duration of five years would likely drop five percent in value if interest rates rose one percentage point.
Additionally, the Fund’s investments in high yield securities will not be limited in credit rating, but typically will be in securities rated below-investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating agency. The Fund believes that these securities may be attractively priced relative to their risk because many institutional investors do not purchase less than investment grade debt securities.
In certain market conditions, the Adviser may determine that it is appropriate for the Fund to hold a significant cash position for an extended period of time. The Fund expects that it may maintain substantial cash positions when the Adviser determines that such cash holdings, given the risks the Adviser believes to be present in the market, are more beneficial to shareholders than investment in additional securities.
Read More

ICMVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -8.3% 18.1% 86.30%
1 Yr 4.6% -13.3% 143.9% 44.10%
3 Yr 5.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 3.98%
5 Yr -1.7%* -9.7% 24.3% 68.40%
10 Yr -1.1%* -6.1% 9.1% 71.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -34.7% 92.4% 11.71%
2021 5.2% -6.1% 19.5% 15.21%
2020 2.3% -7.5% 11.8% 55.87%
2019 0.2% 0.1% 14.9% 99.85%
2018 -3.4% -12.6% 0.0% 90.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -11.9% 18.1% 85.75%
1 Yr 4.6% -13.3% 143.9% 43.71%
3 Yr 5.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 4.70%
5 Yr -1.2%* -9.7% 24.3% 72.06%
10 Yr 1.9%* -6.1% 11.0% 65.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -34.7% 92.4% 11.71%
2021 5.2% -6.1% 19.5% 15.35%
2020 2.3% -7.5% 11.8% 55.87%
2019 0.2% 0.1% 14.9% 99.85%
2018 -2.8% -12.6% 0.2% 90.44%

NAV & Total Return History

ICMVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICMVX Category Low Category High ICMVX % Rank
Net Assets 48.5 M 658 K 207 B 89.21%
Number of Holdings 41 2 15351 56.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.5 M 660 K 48.5 B 90.72%
Weighting of Top 10 36.78% 8.4% 105.0% 54.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 5.47%
  2. Accenture PLC Class A 4.74%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.06%
  4. Firstcash inc 5.38% 4.04%
  5. Copart Inc 4.01%
  6. TJX Companies Inc 3.94%
  7. VERANO HOLDINGS CORP 3.94%
  8. VERANO HOLDINGS CORP 3.94%
  9. VERANO HOLDINGS CORP 3.94%
  10. VERANO HOLDINGS CORP 3.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICMVX % Rank
Stocks 		66.42% 0.00% 99.40% 9.41%
Bonds 		27.00% 0.00% 116.75% 84.31%
Convertible Bonds 		4.01% 0.00% 23.84% 6.14%
Cash 		2.57% -16.75% 81.51% 66.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 81.04%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 74.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICMVX % Rank
Communication Services 		23.67% 0.00% 23.67% 0.14%
Financial Services 		16.44% 0.00% 38.77% 24.90%
Technology 		13.61% 0.00% 44.21% 85.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.08% 0.00% 19.36% 12.72%
Consumer Defense 		10.22% 0.00% 19.93% 11.63%
Real Estate 		8.42% 0.00% 65.01% 11.90%
Healthcare 		7.60% 0.00% 29.35% 91.11%
Energy 		4.09% 0.00% 85.65% 61.83%
Industrials 		3.87% 0.00% 24.37% 97.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 95.35%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.35% 97.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICMVX % Rank
US 		63.43% -1.65% 98.67% 7.37%
Non US 		2.99% 0.00% 37.06% 79.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICMVX % Rank
Corporate 		92.34% 0.00% 98.21% 3.68%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.66% 0.14% 100.00% 68.08%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 61.26%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 92.22%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 77.76%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 97.26% 95.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICMVX % Rank
US 		20.41% 0.00% 62.18% 90.31%
Non US 		6.59% 0.00% 84.73% 19.37%

ICMVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.57% 0.01% 17.63% 15.06%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.83% 96.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.21%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 36.73%

Sales Fees

ICMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.00% 2.00% 26.32%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 343.00% 17.50%

ICMVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICMVX Category Low Category High ICMVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.89% 0.00% 8.35% 16.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICMVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICMVX Category Low Category High ICMVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.71% -2.34% 19.41% 22.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICMVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICMVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Travis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2005

17.42

17.4%

Mr. Travis, Portfolio Manager, is a founder and has been the President of Intrepid Capital Management, Inc. since 1994. Prior to founding the firm, Mr. Travis was Vice President of the Consulting Group of Smith Barney and its predecessor firms for ten years. Mr. Travis holds a BA in Economics from the University of Georgia.

Joe Van Cavage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2019

3.34

3.3%

Mr. Van Cavage joined the Intrepid Capital Management Inc in 2018 as Vice President. He primarily focuses on domestic small cap equity securities. Prior to joining the Intrepid, Mr. Van Cavage was manager of Investor Relations at Vistra Energy Corp. from 2017-2018, Investor Relations Analyst at Murphy USA Inc. from 2016-2017, and Equity Research Analyst at River Road Asset Management LLC from 2011-2016. A CFA Charterholder, Mr. Van Cavage received his Master of Business Administration and BS in Civil Engineering degrees from the University of Florida.

Matt Parker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2019

3.34

3.3%

Matt Parker is a co-lead portfolio manager of the Intrepid Endurance Fund. Mr. Parker joined the Adviser in 2014 and was named a Vice President of the Adviser in 2018. He primarily focuses on domestic small cap equity securities. Mr. Parker was a research analyst for the Adviser from 2014 to 2018 and primarily focused on international equity securities. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Parker was an auditor for Ernst & Young LLP from 2011-2014. A CFA Charterholder and licensed CPA, Mr. Parker received his Master of Accounting degree and BS in Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Hunter Hayes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2019

3.34

3.3%

Mr. Hayes joined the Adviser in 2017 and was named a Vice President of the Adviser in 2018. He primarily focuses on high yield fixed income investments and was previously a research analyst covering small-cap equity securities. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Hayes was a high yield investment analyst for Eaton Vance from 2015-2017, and a business valuation associate for Deloitte from 2014-2015. He graduated Highest Honors from Auburn University in 2014 with a BSBA in Finance and a BM in Piano Performance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×