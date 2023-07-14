Home
Lazard International Quality Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
ICMPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.27 +0.04 +0.26%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (ICMPX) Primary Other (OCMPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard International Quality Growth Portfolio

ICMPX | Fund

$15.27

$122 M

0.56%

$0.09

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

18.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$122 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ICMPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard International Quality Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Louis Florentin-Lee

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities of non-US companies, including those whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries.

The Investment Manager seeks to realize the Portfolio’s investment objective primarily by investing in companies that the Investment Manager considers to be quality growth businesses. By “quality” the Investment Manager means businesses that it believes can generate, and sustain, high levels of financial productivity (i.e., return on equity, return on capital and cash flow return on investment). The Investment Manager considers, among other factors deemed appropriate and relevant to a particular company, whether the company has a competitive advantage in its industry and if the Investment Manager believes the company can sustain its competitive advantage. The Investment Manager also looks for “growth” businesses that it believes can grow profits and cash flows by investing back into their business at similarly high rates of financial productivity.

The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies across the capitalization spectrum, but generally focuses on companies with a market capitalization of $3 billion or more.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.

Read More

ICMPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -15.6% 24.4% 44.27%
1 Yr 18.0% -15.2% 26.9% 40.83%
3 Yr 5.8%* -27.4% 9.5% 6.17%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -49.5% -11.5% 15.08%
2021 3.8% -11.8% 9.8% 19.04%
2020 7.1% -1.7% 22.8% 39.19%
2019 6.1% -1.0% 9.7% 43.58%
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -35.3% 24.4% 44.04%
1 Yr 18.0% -46.8% 26.9% 39.91%
3 Yr 5.8%* -27.4% 13.1% 7.67%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -49.5% -11.5% 15.08%
2021 3.8% -11.8% 9.8% 19.04%
2020 7.1% -1.7% 22.8% 39.19%
2019 6.1% -1.0% 9.7% 43.58%
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ICMPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICMPX Category Low Category High ICMPX % Rank
Net Assets 122 M 167 K 150 B 82.80%
Number of Holdings 45 5 516 79.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.5 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 81.80%
Weighting of Top 10 35.58% 10.3% 99.1% 37.33%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICMPX % Rank
Stocks 		97.35% 88.72% 101.51% 40.55%
Cash 		2.66% -1.51% 11.28% 56.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 40.32%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 49.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 33.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 34.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICMPX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.93% 0.00% 38.62% 3.69%
Technology 		15.89% 1.51% 38.21% 64.29%
Industrials 		13.04% 0.68% 31.28% 67.51%
Healthcare 		12.96% 1.36% 29.58% 65.44%
Consumer Defense 		12.56% 0.00% 28.66% 22.58%
Communication Services 		11.70% 0.00% 41.13% 6.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.92% 0.00% 46.28% 56.68%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 64.98%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 67.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 77.65%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 94.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICMPX % Rank
Non US 		93.23% 70.50% 101.51% 33.18%
US 		4.12% 0.00% 25.68% 55.07%

ICMPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.01% 37.19% 39.72%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 50.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

ICMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 7.00% 330.00% 0.52%

ICMPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICMPX Category Low Category High ICMPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.56% 0.00% 6.96% 55.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICMPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICMPX Category Low Category High ICMPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.44% -1.69% 3.16% 38.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICMPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICMPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Louis Florentin-Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Louis Florentin-Lee Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Louis Florentin-Lee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams, International Compounders and US Equity Select. He was formerly the co-Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the Lazard European Explorer Fund between 2004 and 2010. Louis began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2004, he was an equity research analyst at Soros Funds Limited and Schroder Investment Management. He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics.

Mark Little

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Mark Little Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Mark Little is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 1997, he was a manager in the corporate finance practice of Coopers & Lybrand and earned his ACA qualification with Rees Pollock Chartered Accountants. Mark has an MA in Economics from Clare College, Cambridge University.

Barnaby Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Barnaby Wilson, CFA Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Barnaby Wilson is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams as well as International Compounders. He began working in the investment field in 1998. Prior to joining Lazard in 1999, he worked for Orbitex Investments as a Research Analyst. Barnaby has a BA (Hons) in Mathematics and Philosophy from Balliol College, Oxford University. Barnaby is a CFA® charterholder.

Robin Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Robin O. Jones Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Robin Jones is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. Robin began working in the investment field in 2002 at Lazard Asset Management, before leaving in 2006 for Bluecrest Capital Management where he worked as a Portfolio Manager. Robin re-joined Lazard in 2007. He has a BA Hons in Economics from Durham University and a PGCE in Mathematics from Cambridge University.

Robert Failla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Robert Failla is a Director and Portfolio Manager on the International and Global Equity platforms. As well, he is a member of the Global, International, and European Small Cap Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 2003, Robert was a Portfolio Manager with AllianceBernstein. He has an MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business and a BA (Hons) from Harvard. Robert was previously on the Board of Trustees at Delbarton School in Morristown, NJ from 2007 to 2019. Robert is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

