Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.0%
1 yr return
18.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$122 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.6%
Expense Ratio 1.24%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities of non-US companies, including those whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries.
The Investment Manager seeks to realize the Portfolio’s investment objective primarily by investing in companies that the Investment Manager considers to be quality growth businesses. By “quality” the Investment Manager means businesses that it believes can generate, and sustain, high levels of financial productivity (i.e., return on equity, return on capital and cash flow return on investment). The Investment Manager considers, among other factors deemed appropriate and relevant to a particular company, whether the company has a competitive advantage in its industry and if the Investment Manager believes the company can sustain its competitive advantage. The Investment Manager also looks for “growth” businesses that it believes can grow profits and cash flows by investing back into their business at similarly high rates of financial productivity.
The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies across the capitalization spectrum, but generally focuses on companies with a market capitalization of $3 billion or more.
Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.
|Period
|ICMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|44.27%
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|40.83%
|3 Yr
|5.8%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|6.17%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ICMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|15.08%
|2021
|3.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|19.04%
|2020
|7.1%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|39.19%
|2019
|6.1%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|43.58%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|Period
|ICMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|44.04%
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|39.91%
|3 Yr
|5.8%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|7.67%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ICMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|15.08%
|2021
|3.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|19.04%
|2020
|7.1%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|39.19%
|2019
|6.1%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|43.58%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|ICMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICMPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|122 M
|167 K
|150 B
|82.80%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|5
|516
|79.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.5 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|81.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.58%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|37.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICMPX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.35%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|40.55%
|Cash
|2.66%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|56.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|40.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|49.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|33.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|34.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICMPX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.93%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|3.69%
|Technology
|15.89%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|64.29%
|Industrials
|13.04%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|67.51%
|Healthcare
|12.96%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|65.44%
|Consumer Defense
|12.56%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|22.58%
|Communication Services
|11.70%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|6.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.92%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|56.68%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|64.98%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|67.05%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|77.65%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|94.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ICMPX % Rank
|Non US
|93.23%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|33.18%
|US
|4.12%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|55.07%
|ICMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|39.72%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|50.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|ICMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ICMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ICMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|0.52%
|ICMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICMPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.56%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|55.40%
|ICMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ICMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ICMPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.44%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|38.98%
|ICMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Louis Florentin-Lee Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Louis Florentin-Lee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams, International Compounders and US Equity Select. He was formerly the co-Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the Lazard European Explorer Fund between 2004 and 2010. Louis began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2004, he was an equity research analyst at Soros Funds Limited and Schroder Investment Management. He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Mark Little Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Mark Little is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 1997, he was a manager in the corporate finance practice of Coopers & Lybrand and earned his ACA qualification with Rees Pollock Chartered Accountants. Mark has an MA in Economics from Clare College, Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Barnaby Wilson, CFA Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Barnaby Wilson is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams as well as International Compounders. He began working in the investment field in 1998. Prior to joining Lazard in 1999, he worked for Orbitex Investments as a Research Analyst. Barnaby has a BA (Hons) in Mathematics and Philosophy from Balliol College, Oxford University. Barnaby is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Robin O. Jones Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Robin Jones is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. Robin began working in the investment field in 2002 at Lazard Asset Management, before leaving in 2006 for Bluecrest Capital Management where he worked as a Portfolio Manager. Robin re-joined Lazard in 2007. He has a BA Hons in Economics from Durham University and a PGCE in Mathematics from Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Robert Failla is a Director and Portfolio Manager on the International and Global Equity platforms. As well, he is a member of the Global, International, and European Small Cap Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 2003, Robert was a Portfolio Manager with AllianceBernstein. He has an MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business and a BA (Hons) from Harvard. Robert was previously on the Board of Trustees at Delbarton School in Morristown, NJ from 2007 to 2019. Robert is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
