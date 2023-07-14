Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
ICIEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.38 +0.04 +0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
C (WTRCX) Primary Inst (WCEYX) A (WCEAX) Inst (ICIEX) Retirement (IYCEX) Retirement (ICEQX)
ICIEX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.38 +0.04 +0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
C (WTRCX) Primary Inst (WCEYX) A (WCEAX) Inst (ICIEX) Retirement (IYCEX) Retirement (ICEQX)
ICIEX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.38 +0.04 +0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
C (WTRCX) Primary Inst (WCEYX) A (WCEAX) Inst (ICIEX) Retirement (IYCEX) Retirement (ICEQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund

ICIEX | Fund

$19.38

$4.12 B

0.39%

$0.08

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.5%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$4.12 B

Holdings in Top 10

42.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund

ICIEX | Fund

$19.38

$4.12 B

0.39%

$0.08

0.79%

ICIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erik Becker

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Core Equity Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, primarily in common stocks of large-capitalization companies. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that Delaware Management Company (Manager) believes are high-quality, have sustainable competitive advantages accompanied by financial strength and earnings stability, and have leading positions in their industries. Large-capitalization companies typically are companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of acquisition. The Fund invests in securities that have the potential for capital appreciation, or that the Manager expects to resist market decline. Although the Fund primarily invests in securities issued by large-capitalization companies, it may invest in securities issued by companies of any size. The Fund may invest in securities of companies across the valuation spectrum, including securities issued by growth and value companies.

The Manager believes that long-term earnings potential relative to market expectations is an important component for stock performance. The Manager balances a top-down (assessing the market environment) approach with a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) analysis when selecting securities for the Fund, and seeks to exploit what it believes to be catalysts for multi-year earnings growth in companies that it believes have strong or strengthening competitive advantages. Earnings catalysts are diversified across both thematic and company-specific projections.

From a top-down perspective, the Manager seeks to identify current trends or themes which indicate specific industries that have the potential to experience multi-year growth. The Manager considers various thematic catalysts in its analysis, including major macro-economic and political forces, cyclical inflections, changes in consumer behavior and technology shifts. Once a trend or theme is identified, the Manager seeks to invest for the Fund in what it believes are dominant companies that will benefit from these trends or themes; including companies that the Manager believes have long-term earnings potential that exceeds market expectations. Through its bottom-up stock selection, the Manager searches for companies for which it believes market expectations are too low with regard to the ability of the companies to grow their businesses.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager may consider whether a company has new products to introduce, has undergone cost restructuring or a management change, or has improved its execution, among other factors.

The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 40 to 50).

The Manager attempts to select securities that it believes have growth possibilities by looking at many factors, which may include a company’s: projected long-term earnings power compared to market expectations over a multi-year horizon, competitive position in the global economy, history of improving sales and profits, management strength, ESG characteristics, established brand, leadership position in its industry, stock price value, potential earnings catalyst, dividend payment history, anticipated future dividend yield, and prospects for capital return in the form of dividends and stock buybacks.

Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. Among other factors, the Manager considers whether, in its opinion, the security has fully appreciated according to the Manager’s forecast, has ceased to offer the prospect of significant growth potential, has had its competitive barriers diminished, has seen its earnings catalyst lose its impact, or has performed below the Manager’s expectations regarding the company’s long-term earnings potential. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security if that issuer’s competitive advantage has diminished or if the Fund’s portfolio manager loses conviction in a previously identified trend or theme, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

ICIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -14.3% 35.6% 46.42%
1 Yr 5.5% -34.9% 38.6% 79.76%
3 Yr 4.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 60.38%
5 Yr 1.9%* -30.5% 97.2% 54.43%
10 Yr 3.3%* -18.8% 37.4% 49.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -56.3% 28.9% 82.85%
2021 7.7% -20.5% 152.6% 55.45%
2020 6.0% -13.9% 183.6% 11.27%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 67.71%
2018 -3.5% -13.5% 12.6% 65.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -20.5% 35.6% 41.62%
1 Yr 5.5% -34.9% 40.3% 70.57%
3 Yr 4.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 60.47%
5 Yr 4.6%* -29.8% 97.2% 43.68%
10 Yr 7.8%* -13.5% 37.4% 36.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -56.3% 28.9% 82.93%
2021 7.7% -20.5% 152.6% 55.92%
2020 6.0% -13.9% 183.6% 11.27%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 68.22%
2018 -0.9% -10.9% 12.6% 14.73%

NAV & Total Return History

ICIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICIEX Category Low Category High ICIEX % Rank
Net Assets 4.12 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 28.17%
Number of Holdings 43 2 4154 86.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.97 B 288 K 270 B 22.57%
Weighting of Top 10 42.21% 1.8% 106.2% 16.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.80%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.15%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.66%
  4. Apple Inc 4.54%
  5. State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Premier 4.04%
  6. Amazon.com Inc 3.36%
  7. Fiserv Inc 3.35%
  8. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.27%
  9. CME Group Inc Class A 3.10%
  10. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICIEX % Rank
Stocks 		95.96% 0.00% 130.24% 89.66%
Cash 		4.04% -102.29% 100.00% 8.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 36.00%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 36.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 32.33%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 32.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICIEX % Rank
Technology 		24.13% 0.00% 48.94% 51.84%
Financial Services 		22.42% 0.00% 55.59% 5.74%
Healthcare 		13.52% 0.00% 60.70% 73.74%
Industrials 		12.12% 0.00% 29.90% 17.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.88% 0.00% 30.33% 82.92%
Communication Services 		6.19% 0.00% 27.94% 77.49%
Consumer Defense 		5.85% 0.00% 47.71% 76.26%
Basic Materials 		3.13% 0.00% 25.70% 34.15%
Utilities 		2.94% 0.00% 20.91% 32.70%
Energy 		1.81% 0.00% 41.64% 76.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 91.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ICIEX % Rank
US 		90.81% 0.00% 127.77% 78.19%
Non US 		5.15% 0.00% 32.38% 27.09%

ICIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 49.27% 51.54%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 2.00% 68.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 10.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 2.56%

Sales Fees

ICIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 496.00% 64.46%

ICIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICIEX Category Low Category High ICIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.39% 0.00% 24.06% 66.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICIEX Category Low Category High ICIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.37% -54.00% 6.06% 68.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erik Becker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2006

16.29

16.3%

Erik R. Becker is primarily responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management of Ivy VIP Core Equity, and has held his Portfolio responsibilities since July 2006. He is Senior Vice President of IICO, Vice President of the Trust, and Vice President of and portfolio manager for another investment company for which IICO serves as investment manager. He joined the company in 1999 as an investment analyst and had served as an assistant portfolio manager for Ivy VIP Core Equity since 2003. He has served as a portfolio manager since February 2006, in addition to his duties as a research analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×