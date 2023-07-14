The China & Hong Kong Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded equity securities of companies that are either primarily traded on the China or Hong Kong exchanges or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities in China and/or Hong Kong, but which may be listed and traded elsewhere. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Fund’s allocations among companies may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting its selection criteria).

The Fund will normally hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time, and under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or may hold securities in 75 or more companies. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million, including companies in emerging markets. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while most of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in securities of companies traded in or economically tied to China and Hong Kong.