Vitals

YTD Return

-3.5%

1 yr return

-10.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.5%

Net Assets

$45.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.82%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ICHKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guinness Atkinson China And Hong Kong Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guinness Atkinson
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edmund Harriss

Fund Description

The China & Hong Kong Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded equity securities of companies that are either primarily traded on the China or Hong Kong exchanges or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities in China and/or Hong Kong, but which may be listed and traded elsewhere. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Fund’s allocations among companies may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting its selection criteria).

The Fund will normally hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time, and under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or may hold securities in 75 or more companies. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million, including companies in emerging markets. The Fund’s currency is US Dollars, while most of its investments are denominated in foreign currencies. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in securities of companies traded in or economically tied to China and Hong Kong.

Read More

ICHKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICHKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.5% -22.0% 21.1% 31.67%
1 Yr -10.6% -29.7% 41.4% 30.00%
3 Yr -13.6%* -28.0% 24.0% 63.89%
5 Yr -10.5%* -21.0% 18.0% 86.81%
10 Yr -5.9%* -13.3% 12.6% 90.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICHKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -40.5% 25.8% 31.86%
2021 -12.0% -28.6% 19.4% 75.23%
2020 3.3% -6.6% 33.6% 86.32%
2019 5.6% -0.5% 11.1% 65.59%
2018 -6.6% -13.1% -0.3% 77.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ICHKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.5% -32.2% 31.3% 22.69%
1 Yr -10.6% -55.0% 60.3% 19.33%
3 Yr -13.6%* -24.4% 27.8% 70.48%
5 Yr -8.6%* -17.7% 13.7% 77.92%
10 Yr 0.0%* -13.3% 11.6% 82.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ICHKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -40.5% 25.8% 31.86%
2021 -12.0% -28.6% 19.4% 75.23%
2020 3.3% -6.6% 33.6% 86.32%
2019 5.6% -0.5% 11.1% 65.59%
2018 -4.5% -13.1% -0.3% 53.16%

NAV & Total Return History

ICHKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ICHKX Category Low Category High ICHKX % Rank
Net Assets 45.1 M 1.4 M 7.72 B 64.17%
Number of Holdings 35 21 961 91.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.4 M 706 K 4.22 B 64.96%
Weighting of Top 10 39.68% 6.6% 81.8% 78.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd A 6.42%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ICHKX % Rank
Stocks 		99.93% 0.00% 102.18% 10.17%
Cash 		0.07% -2.18% 11.89% 87.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 79.49%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 82.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 82.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 82.20%

ICHKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ICHKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.09% 20.92% 35.09%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.09% 1.50% 91.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% 11.76%

Sales Fees

ICHKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ICHKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ICHKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.82% 4.00% 278.00% 31.87%

ICHKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ICHKX Category Low Category High ICHKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.34% 0.00% 23.85% 95.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ICHKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ICHKX Category Low Category High ICHKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.20% -1.76% 4.74% 46.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ICHKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ICHKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edmund Harriss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 1998

24.1

24.1%

Edmund has managed Asian Funds since 1994 both from London and from Hong Kong. Edmund worked for ten years from 1993 for Guinness Flight, which became Investec after the merger in 1998. After joining the Far East Investment Desk in 1994, he served as a member of the investment team managing the China & Hong Kong Fund (now the Guinness Atkinson China & Hong Kong Fund, for US investors). He moved to Hong Kong and became the Fund’s lead manager in 1998. In addition, Edmund has managed the Guinness Atkinson Asia Focus Fund (for US investors) since 2003, and the Guinness Atkinson Asia Pacific Dividend Fund (for US investors) since its inception in 2006. Edmund graduated from Christ Church, University of Oxford, with a Master’s degree in Management Studies and has a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of York. He is also an Associate of the Society of Investment Professionals. Edmund is manager of the Guinness China & Hong Kong Fund, and lead manager of the Guinness Asian Equity Income Fund.

Sharukh Malik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Sharukh Malik joined Guinness Atkinson™ as an analyst in October 2015. He graduated from the University of Cambridge with a degree in Economics in 2014. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 3.22

