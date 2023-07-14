Home
IAVGX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Growth and Income Portfolio

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.18 -0.08 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (IIVGX) Primary S (ISVGX) Adv (IAVGX) S (IGISX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Growth and Income Portfolio

IAVGX | Fund

$19.18

$1.99 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.3%

1 yr return

4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

Net Assets

$1.99 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IAVGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Growth and Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vincent Costa

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 65% of its total assets in common stocks that the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) believes have significant potential for capital appreciation, income growth, or both.The Sub-Adviser may invest principally in common stock and securities convertible into common stock having significant potential for capital appreciation, may purchase common stock principally for their income potential through dividends, or may acquire securities having a mix of these characteristics.The Portfolio may invest in derivative instruments including, but not limited to, put and call options. The Portfolio may also engage in option writing. The Portfolio typically uses derivatives to seek to reduce exposure to volatility and to substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Portfolio may also invest in real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts.In managing the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser emphasizes stocks of larger companies; looks to strategically invest the Portfolio's assets in stocks of mid-sized companies and up to 25% of its total assets in stocks of foreign issuers, depending upon market conditions; and utilizes an intensive, fundamentally driven research process to evaluate company financial characteristics (e.g., price-to-earnings ratios, growth rates, and earnings estimates) to select securities within each class. In analyzing these characteristics, the Sub-Adviser attempts to identify positive earnings momentum and positive valuation characteristics in selecting securities whose perceived value is not reflected in their price.In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a material effect on the value, risks, or prospects of a company. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on factors identified through its proprietary empirical research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates and on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as the Sub-Adviser considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser.The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IAVGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IAVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.3% -14.3% 35.6% 19.32%
1 Yr 4.2% -34.9% 38.6% 83.76%
3 Yr -10.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 97.72%
5 Yr -7.9%* -30.5% 97.2% 95.94%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 61.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IAVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -56.3% 28.9% 87.20%
2021 -12.4% -20.5% 152.6% 99.77%
2020 1.6% -13.9% 183.6% 83.29%
2019 3.4% -8.3% 8.9% 89.55%
2018 -3.3% -13.5% 12.6% 59.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IAVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.3% -20.5% 35.6% 16.39%
1 Yr 4.2% -34.9% 40.3% 74.94%
3 Yr -10.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 97.67%
5 Yr -6.3%* -29.8% 97.2% 95.64%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 58.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IAVGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -56.3% 28.9% 87.27%
2021 -12.4% -20.5% 152.6% 99.77%
2020 1.6% -13.9% 183.6% 83.21%
2019 3.4% -8.3% 8.9% 89.55%
2018 -1.0% -10.9% 12.6% 21.03%

NAV & Total Return History

IAVGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IAVGX Category Low Category High IAVGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.99 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 40.94%
Number of Holdings 66 2 4154 68.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 710 M 288 K 270 B 40.15%
Weighting of Top 10 35.86% 1.8% 106.2% 31.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.84%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.01%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.76%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.14%
  5. Motorola Solutions Inc 3.01%
  6. Adobe Inc 2.76%
  7. Bank of America Corp 2.65%
  8. Intuit Inc 2.62%
  9. Apple Inc 2.62%
  10. AT&T Inc 2.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IAVGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.89% 0.00% 130.24% 14.04%
Cash 		0.11% -102.29% 100.00% 83.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 15.09%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 14.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 10.20%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 11.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IAVGX % Rank
Technology 		24.96% 0.00% 48.94% 36.52%
Healthcare 		14.64% 0.00% 60.70% 41.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.84% 0.00% 30.33% 44.10%
Financial Services 		10.18% 0.00% 55.59% 91.35%
Communication Services 		10.18% 0.00% 27.94% 16.69%
Industrials 		8.29% 0.00% 29.90% 63.32%
Consumer Defense 		7.09% 0.00% 47.71% 39.97%
Energy 		4.41% 0.00% 41.64% 40.51%
Real Estate 		3.51% 0.00% 31.91% 23.12%
Utilities 		2.97% 0.00% 20.91% 29.56%
Basic Materials 		2.94% 0.00% 25.70% 37.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IAVGX % Rank
US 		94.20% 0.00% 127.77% 65.96%
Non US 		5.69% 0.00% 32.38% 23.32%

IAVGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IAVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.01% 49.27% 27.93%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.00% 62.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 66.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 23.83%

Sales Fees

IAVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IAVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IAVGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 0.00% 496.00% 82.99%

IAVGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IAVGX Category Low Category High IAVGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 53.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IAVGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IAVGX Category Low Category High IAVGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.39% -54.00% 6.06% 67.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IAVGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IAVGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vincent Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

James Dorment

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

James Dorment is a portfolio manager on the value team at Voya Investment Management for the large cap value strategies. He also covers the consumer discretionary sector. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior research analyst from Columbia Management. Jim also worked at U.S. Trust analyzing and investing in a broad range of industries in both public and private equity markets. He received a BA in economics from Bates College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Gregory . Wachsman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Gregory Wachsman is a Portfolio Manager, and equity analyst on the value team at Voya Investment Management, covering the financials sector. Prior to joining Voya in March 2017, Greg was an equity analyst at Lord Abbett & Co from 2010-2017., where he covered U.S. banks, brokers, specialty finance and exchanges. Prior to that, he worked at UBS Global Asset Management, covering U.S. regional banks and specialty finance. Gregory earned an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA from Northwestern University. He is a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

