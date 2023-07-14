Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 65% of its total assets in common stocks that the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) believes have significant potential for capital appreciation, income growth, or both. The Sub-Adviser may invest principally in common stock and securities convertible into common stock having significant potential for capital appreciation, may purchase common stock principally for their income potential through dividends, or may acquire securities having a mix of these characteristics. The Portfolio may invest in derivative instruments including, but not limited to, put and call options. The Portfolio may also engage in option writing. The Portfolio typically uses derivatives to seek to reduce exposure to volatility and to substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset. The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”). The Portfolio may also invest in real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts. In managing the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser emphasizes stocks of larger companies; looks to strategically invest the Portfolio's assets in stocks of mid-sized companies and up to 25% of its total assets in stocks of foreign issuers, depending upon market conditions; and utilizes an intensive, fundamentally driven research process to evaluate company financial characteristics ( e.g ., price-to-earnings ratios, growth rates, and earnings estimates) to select securities within each class. In analyzing these characteristics, the Sub-Adviser attempts to identify positive earnings momentum and positive valuation characteristics in selecting securities whose perceived value is not reflected in their price. In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a material effect on the value, risks, or prospects of a company. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on factors identified through its proprietary empirical research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates and on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as the Sub-Adviser considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.