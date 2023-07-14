Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
11.0%
1 yr return
0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.1%
Net Assets
$13.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.7%
Expense Ratio 1.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.05%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Asia Focus Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded equity securities of companies that are tied economically to countries in Asia excluding Japan. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. Under normal market conditions the Asia Focus Fund will invest in securities of companies in at least four different countries in Asia, which may be developed or emerging markets and which may include China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to the Asia Pacific region, see section “More About Each Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. The Fund’s allocations among countries may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund will invest in companies in emerging market countries.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its portfolio in securities of companies that are outside of Asia. These companies will generally be in the developed markets, including in the US and the UK.
The Fund will normally hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time, and under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or may hold securities in 75 or more companies. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.
For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.
The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in Asian companies (excluding Japan).
|Period
|IASMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-1.6%
|17.6%
|21.05%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-21.2%
|15.9%
|82.46%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-19.5%
|10.9%
|67.92%
|5 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-15.6%
|4.7%
|92.31%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-5.6%
|6.4%
|71.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|IASMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.4%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|85.96%
|2021
|-7.4%
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|58.49%
|2020
|5.9%
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|77.36%
|2019
|4.8%
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|41.51%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-7.5%
|-0.7%
|95.83%
|Period
|IASMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-14.0%
|17.6%
|19.30%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-26.8%
|15.5%
|66.67%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-19.5%
|10.9%
|67.92%
|5 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-15.6%
|8.2%
|90.00%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-1.5%
|7.2%
|64.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|IASMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.4%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|85.96%
|2021
|-7.4%
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|58.49%
|2020
|5.9%
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|77.36%
|2019
|4.8%
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|41.51%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-4.8%
|-0.7%
|64.58%
|IASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IASMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.2 M
|3.86 M
|5.61 B
|93.10%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|35
|1746
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.73 M
|1.29 M
|2.16 B
|91.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.67%
|17.7%
|60.0%
|43.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IASMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.35%
|82.14%
|99.81%
|24.14%
|Cash
|0.65%
|0.13%
|15.78%
|77.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|10.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|27.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.14%
|34.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|10.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IASMX % Rank
|Technology
|26.95%
|0.00%
|35.18%
|44.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.19%
|2.54%
|30.22%
|34.48%
|Communication Services
|14.70%
|0.00%
|16.87%
|10.34%
|Industrials
|12.51%
|0.00%
|28.54%
|17.24%
|Financial Services
|11.03%
|7.86%
|53.75%
|86.21%
|Healthcare
|9.76%
|0.00%
|11.60%
|18.97%
|Consumer Defense
|6.86%
|0.00%
|15.16%
|25.86%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.67%
|60.34%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.03%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.66%
|51.72%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.13%
|87.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IASMX % Rank
|Non US
|91.67%
|82.14%
|99.70%
|81.03%
|US
|7.68%
|0.00%
|7.68%
|1.72%
|IASMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.89%
|0.19%
|10.06%
|20.69%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.19%
|1.00%
|91.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.25%
|6.67%
|IASMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|IASMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|50.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IASMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.05%
|9.00%
|222.00%
|15.69%
|IASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IASMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.76%
|36.21%
|IASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|IASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IASMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.35%
|-1.41%
|4.89%
|67.24%
|IASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$1.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.688
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2006
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2005
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2004
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Edmund has managed Asian Funds since 1994 both from London and from Hong Kong. Edmund worked for ten years from 1993 for Guinness Flight, which became Investec after the merger in 1998. After joining the Far East Investment Desk in 1994, he served as a member of the investment team managing the China & Hong Kong Fund (now the Guinness Atkinson China & Hong Kong Fund, for US investors). He moved to Hong Kong and became the Fund’s lead manager in 1998. In addition, Edmund has managed the Guinness Atkinson Asia Focus Fund (for US investors) since 2003, and the Guinness Atkinson Asia Pacific Dividend Fund (for US investors) since its inception in 2006. Edmund graduated from Christ Church, University of Oxford, with a Master’s degree in Management Studies and has a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of York. He is also an Associate of the Society of Investment Professionals. Edmund is manager of the Guinness China & Hong Kong Fund, and lead manager of the Guinness Asian Equity Income Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mark joined Guinness Asset Management in 2012 and is co-manager of the Guinness Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund. Prior to joining Guinness, Mark worked at Ernst & Young, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant. Mark graduated from Corpus Christi College, University of Cambridge, in 2007 with a First Class degree in Management Studies. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Sharukh Malik joined Guinness Atkinson™ as an analyst in October 2015. He graduated from the University of Cambridge with a degree in Economics in 2014. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|22.43
|4.67
|0.25
