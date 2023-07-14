Home
Trending ETFs

IASMX (Mutual Fund)

IASMX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

Net Assets

$13.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.05%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IASMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guinness Atkinson Asia Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guinness Atkinson
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edmund Harriss

Fund Description

The Asia Focus Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded equity securities of companies that are tied economically to countries in Asia excluding Japan. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. Under normal market conditions the Asia Focus Fund will invest in securities of companies in at least four different countries in Asia, which may be developed or emerging markets and which may include China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to the Asia Pacific region, see section “More About Each Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. The Fund’s allocations among countries may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund will invest in companies in emerging market countries.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its portfolio in securities of companies that are outside of Asia. These companies will generally be in the developed markets, including in the US and the UK.

The Fund will normally hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time, and under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or may hold securities in 75 or more companies. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in Asian companies (excluding Japan).

IASMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IASMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -1.6% 17.6% 21.05%
1 Yr 0.5% -21.2% 15.9% 82.46%
3 Yr -7.2%* -19.5% 10.9% 67.92%
5 Yr -6.1%* -15.6% 4.7% 92.31%
10 Yr -0.1%* -5.6% 6.4% 71.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IASMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -40.0% 5.2% 85.96%
2021 -7.4% -25.3% 7.5% 58.49%
2020 5.9% -3.3% 22.5% 77.36%
2019 4.8% -0.8% 9.7% 41.51%
2018 -6.0% -7.5% -0.7% 95.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IASMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -14.0% 17.6% 19.30%
1 Yr 0.5% -26.8% 15.5% 66.67%
3 Yr -7.2%* -19.5% 10.9% 67.92%
5 Yr -3.9%* -15.6% 8.2% 90.00%
10 Yr 1.8%* -1.5% 7.2% 64.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IASMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.4% -40.0% 5.2% 85.96%
2021 -7.4% -25.3% 7.5% 58.49%
2020 5.9% -3.3% 22.5% 77.36%
2019 4.8% -0.8% 9.7% 41.51%
2018 -3.8% -4.8% -0.7% 64.58%

NAV & Total Return History

IASMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IASMX Category Low Category High IASMX % Rank
Net Assets 13.2 M 3.86 M 5.61 B 93.10%
Number of Holdings 35 35 1746 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.73 M 1.29 M 2.16 B 91.38%
Weighting of Top 10 43.67% 17.7% 60.0% 43.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NARI Technology Co Ltd 5.55%
  2. NARI Technology Co Ltd 5.55%
  3. NARI Technology Co Ltd 5.55%
  4. NARI Technology Co Ltd 5.55%
  5. NARI Technology Co Ltd 5.55%
  6. NARI Technology Co Ltd 5.55%
  7. NARI Technology Co Ltd 5.55%
  8. NARI Technology Co Ltd 5.55%
  9. NARI Technology Co Ltd 5.55%
  10. NARI Technology Co Ltd 5.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IASMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.35% 82.14% 99.81% 24.14%
Cash 		0.65% 0.13% 15.78% 77.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 10.34%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 27.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.14% 34.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 10.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IASMX % Rank
Technology 		26.95% 0.00% 35.18% 44.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.19% 2.54% 30.22% 34.48%
Communication Services 		14.70% 0.00% 16.87% 10.34%
Industrials 		12.51% 0.00% 28.54% 17.24%
Financial Services 		11.03% 7.86% 53.75% 86.21%
Healthcare 		9.76% 0.00% 11.60% 18.97%
Consumer Defense 		6.86% 0.00% 15.16% 25.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 7.67% 60.34%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.03% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.66% 51.72%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.13% 87.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IASMX % Rank
Non US 		91.67% 82.14% 99.70% 81.03%
US 		7.68% 0.00% 7.68% 1.72%

IASMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IASMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.19% 10.06% 20.69%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.19% 1.00% 91.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.25% 6.67%

Sales Fees

IASMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IASMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 50.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IASMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.05% 9.00% 222.00% 15.69%

IASMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IASMX Category Low Category High IASMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.76% 36.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IASMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IASMX Category Low Category High IASMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.35% -1.41% 4.89% 67.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IASMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IASMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edmund Harriss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Edmund has managed Asian Funds since 1994 both from London and from Hong Kong. Edmund worked for ten years from 1993 for Guinness Flight, which became Investec after the merger in 1998. After joining the Far East Investment Desk in 1994, he served as a member of the investment team managing the China & Hong Kong Fund (now the Guinness Atkinson China & Hong Kong Fund, for US investors). He moved to Hong Kong and became the Fund’s lead manager in 1998. In addition, Edmund has managed the Guinness Atkinson Asia Focus Fund (for US investors) since 2003, and the Guinness Atkinson Asia Pacific Dividend Fund (for US investors) since its inception in 2006. Edmund graduated from Christ Church, University of Oxford, with a Master’s degree in Management Studies and has a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of York. He is also an Associate of the Society of Investment Professionals. Edmund is manager of the Guinness China & Hong Kong Fund, and lead manager of the Guinness Asian Equity Income Fund.

Mark Hammonds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mark joined Guinness Asset Management in 2012 and is co-manager of the Guinness Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund. Prior to joining Guinness, Mark worked at Ernst & Young, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant. Mark graduated from Corpus Christi College, University of Cambridge, in 2007 with a First Class degree in Management Studies. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Sharukh Malik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Sharukh Malik joined Guinness Atkinson™ as an analyst in October 2015. He graduated from the University of Cambridge with a degree in Economics in 2014. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 22.43 4.67 0.25

