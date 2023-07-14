The Asia Focus Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in publicly-traded equity securities of companies that are tied economically to countries in Asia excluding Japan. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. Under normal market conditions the Asia Focus Fund will invest in securities of companies in at least four different countries in Asia, which may be developed or emerging markets and which may include China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. For more information about how the Adviser determines that a company is economically tied to the Asia Pacific region, see section “More About Each Fund’s Investment Strategies and Risks” in this Prospectus. The Fund’s allocations among countries may vary depending on changing market conditions (including but not limited to, liquidity, volatility, and the number of companies meeting selection criteria). The Fund will invest in companies in emerging market countries.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its portfolio in securities of companies that are outside of Asia. These companies will generally be in the developed markets, including in the US and the UK.

The Fund will normally hold around 35 positions of approximately equal weight, but the portfolio may vary over time, and under normal market conditions, the Fund may have as few as 25 holdings, or may hold securities in 75 or more companies. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization size, but under normal conditions, the Fund will invest in companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. Additional information on Principal Investment Strategies can be found in the prospectus. Also see Additional Investment Strategies and Risks in the Statement of Additional Information.

For temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to respond to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. While the Fund is applying this temporary defensive strategy, it may be unable to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is designed for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation through focused investment in Asian companies (excluding Japan).