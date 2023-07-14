The Fund is available only to participants in employer sponsored retirement plans. If you do not qualify to be an investor and an account was established for you despite the fact that you do not qualify, your account may be liquidated at the Adviser’s discretion. If you are an individual, you may buy or sell shares only as permitted by your retirement plan. Please refer to your plan materials or contact your plan sponsor directly.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of foreign equity securities, including securities of emerging market companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in foreign common stocks that meet the Fund’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) guidelines at the time of investment. To the extent the Fund is invested in equity securities, it will be invested in foreign equity securities. When both a company’s securities are incorporated outside the U.S. and its primary equity listing is outside the U.S., the Adviser classifies the company’s shares as non-U.S. equity. In some cases, a company’s securities may be incorporated outside the U.S., and have a primary listing in the U.S. In such cases, the Adviser conducts an additional analysis to determine whether the company should be classified as U.S. or non-U.S. This analysis considers several criteria, including: location of the company’s headquarters, the company’s history, geographic distribution of its operations (both assets and revenues), geographic distribution of the company’s shareholder base, and security’s secondary listings, if any. The Fund may invest in appropriate issuers through depositary receipts including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund’s Benchmark captures large- and mid-cap representation across 22 developed markets countries (excluding the U.S.) and 27 emerging markets countries, and the Adviser expects that the Fund will be principally invested in large- and mid-cap stocks.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Fisher Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes a top-down investment process based on applying proprietary research tools to the Adviser’s analysis of a wide range of economic, political, and sentiment drivers to formulate forecasts and develop portfolio themes. The Adviser attempts to exploit the structure of global markets and capitalize on style and sector cycles as they come into and out of favor. The buy and sell disciplines are determined by the outputs of the Adviser’s top-down investment process.

The Adviser considers ESG factors throughout the investment and portfolio construction process. ESG factors are among the many drivers considered by the Adviser when developing country, sector and thematic preferences. Governmental influence on public companies, environmental regulation, social policy, market reforms impacting private property, labor, and human rights are among the ESG factors considered when determining country and sector/industry allocations and shaping an initial prospect list of portfolio positions. The Adviser performs fundamental research on prospective investments to identify securities with strategic attributes consistent with the

firm’s top-down views and with competitive advantages relative to their defined peer group. The fundamental research process involves reviewing and evaluating a range of ESG factors prior to purchasing a security, seeking to identify securities benefiting from ESG trends and avoid those with underappreciated risks. These factors include, but are not limited to, shareholder concentration, corporate stewardship, environmental opportunities and liabilities, and human or labor rights controversies.

Also, the Fund seeks to narrow the security selection universe by applying comprehensive and robust ESG screens without compromising the Adviser’s broader market outlook and themes. The Adviser utilizes external third party ESG research and data which may include human environmental, and labor rights and controversy data. The Adviser uses this information to create business involvement screens to exclude companies with ties to categories such as, but not limited to, cluster munitions or landmines, or those that derive any revenue from nuclear or bio-chemical weapons. Additionally, the Adviser screens companies with significant revenue (generally 5% or greater, though the Adviser may determine in its discretion what it believes is significant depending upon the factor and the company) from adult entertainment, alcohol, weapons or firearms, gambling, genetic engineering and tobacco.

Once the Adviser determines portfolio weights for countries, sectors and industries, the Adviser applies a series of risk-factor screens based on the desired style characteristics (e.g. market capitalization and relative valuation) for each category requiring a weight. Securities passing these screens are then subjected to further quantitative analysis to eliminate companies with excessive risk profiles relative to their peer group, companies with excessive leverage or balance sheet risk, and securities lacking sufficient liquidity for investment.

The Adviser applies fundamental research to ascertain particular stocks within a given category expected to accomplish two goals:

· Finding companies possessing strategic attributes (i.e., competitive and comparative advantages) consistent with higher level themes in the portfolio derived from economic, political and sentiment drivers.

· Maximizing the likelihood of beating the selected category of stocks. By avoiding stocks likely to be extreme outliers versus the peer group, the Adviser believes it can reduce portfolio risk while adding value at the security selection level.

Based on this analysis, the Adviser selects securities for purchase. The Adviser attempts to manage risk by, among other things, analyzing prospective stocks to assess their correlation to the country and sector in order to maximize the possibility of leveraging top level themes and to identify unintended risk concentrations in the security selection process. The Adviser analyzes the components of portfolio performance from a country, sector and stock factors perspective to confirm that risk and return are derived from intended sources.